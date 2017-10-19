SSFL dumps Fyzabad! “Fyzo Tigers” suspended for “fraudulent” exam documents

Fyzabad Secondary will take no further part in the 2017 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division competition after the SSFL executive committee today took the decision to suspend the South Zone school today.
The SSFL decision, according to a media release, is “directly related to the fraudulent January Caribbean Examination certificates which were received by the League on behalf of [team captain and defender Dez Jones and midfielder Maurice Dick].”
Jones and Dick, in an interview with Wired868, insisted that they played no role in the deception but merely handed over their examination certificates to Fyzabad team manager Nigel Lakhan.
Neither Lakhan nor principal Troy Jebodhsingh has publicly commented on the issue so far or responded to calls from Wired868. However, SSFL president William Wallace alleged that Fyzabad officials claimed to have been duped by the two players.
The SSFL found the school liable, though.
“The League, having completed its investigation, is satisfied that the two students did not have the necessary qualifications for placement [in Lower Sixth Form],” stated a release from SSFL general secretary Azaad Khan, “and moreso that the documents submitted to gain admission into Lower Sixth Form were in fact fraudulent.
“The League regrettably has not option but to suspend Fyzabad Secondary. The Ministry of Education would be so advised and copies of all the relevant documents forwarded.”
The decision means that the SSFL standings will be adjusted for the third time this season—following a successful protest against Shiva Boys Hindu College’s use of midfielder Kierron Mason for the season opener and the SSFL’s initial decision to deduct points from Fyzabad.
All results against Fyzabad will now be nullified.
The SSFL’s updated position puts Trinity College Moka and St Benedict’s College back into the relegation zone. The last three schools will fall through the trapdoor to join Fyzabad.
Fyzabad Secondary’s 2017 outings
(Saturday 9 September)
Fyzabad Secondary 3 (Sharkeel Louison 10, Natini Jones 53, Maurice Dick 62), Trinity College Moka 1 (Saleem Henry 61 pen) at Fyzabad;
(Wednesday 13 September)
Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Jeremy Duntin), Fatima College 0 at Fyzabad;
(Saturday 16 September)
Shiva Boys HC 2 (Kierron Mason [2 pen]), Fyzabad Secondary 0 at Penal;
(Wednesday 20 September)
Trinity College East 1 (Josiah Lord 87), Fyzabad Secondary 2 (Sharkeel Louison 7, 55) at Trincity;
(Wednesday 27 September)
St Augustine Secondary 3 (Akeem Hosten, Alan Hogan, Anthony Samuel), Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Sharkeel Louison 47) at St Augustine;
(Saturday 30 September)
Fyzabad Secondary 2 (Maurice Dick 21, Tyrese Reefer 55), Presentation College 3 (Jordan Riley 13, Jaiye Sheppard 61, 72) at Fyzabad;
(Monday 2 October)
St Anthony’s College 4 (Che Benny 16, Jaydon Prowell 37, Jodel Brown 72, Jordan Barclay 85), Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Des Jones 85) at Westmoorings;
(Saturday 7 October)
St Benedict’s College 2 (Reuel Tyson 63, Kyjuan Sampson 71), Fyzabad Secondary 0 at Barrackpore;
(Wednesday 11 October)
Fyzabad Secondary 0, Signal Hill 0 at Fyzabad;
(Saturday 14 October)
Carapichaima East 2, Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Nicholas Blake 43) at Carapichaima.SSFL Standings
(Editor’s Note: Standings reflect league positions before kick-off on Thurs. 19 Oct)
(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)
- Naparima 11-8-2-1-23-11-26
- Presentation 10-7-1-2-22-11-22
- St Anthony’s 10-6-3-1-33-16-21
- Shiva Boys HC 10-6-2-2-26-13-20
- San Juan N 11-4-6-1-23-10–18
- St Mary’s 10-4-3-3-25-20-15
- Fatima 9-5-0-4-9-12-15
- Trinity East 9-4-1-4-16-11-13
- St Augustine 9-4-1-4-20-17-13
- Carapichaima E 10-3-2-5-15-18-11
- Signal Hill 10-2-2-6-9-17-8
- QRC 11-2-2-7-15-25-8
- Trinity Moka 9-2-1-6-11-27-7
- Speyside High 11-2-1-8-7–35–7
- St Benedict’s 10-1-3-6-13-23-6
Are these the standings after today’s games? So unfair to teams who now lose points re wins against Fyzabad .
Lasana you had my son flipping out here .. thanks 🙏.. where does St Benedict’s now stand?
Tisha-Marie Benedict’s are 12th now. But just one point outside of the relegation zone.
These adults really need to look at themselves. This season would be remembered for all the controversy rather than the football which is very sad.
Aaron Pollard….u saw this?
SSFL did the right thing… now they need to set standards going forward. They should clearly outline the penalties in advance to avoid this type of nonsense
Now it’s time for the Ministry of Education and the Police Service to do their jobs too.
Somehow I highly doubt that happening…. after all is Trinidad we talking about.. the land of the lawless
Yeah. That’s the truth. All you have to do is keep you head down and wait for things to blow over.
But imagine the principal being this close to such bacchanal. That must seriously weaken his moral authority in his staff room and the school.
At least the Fyzabad principal owes it to himself and the school to make a statement.
Sadly, yuh don’t think some of the teachers know too? Come on man, this whole thing is sad… but like the calypsoian say, “everybody theifing”
Adults ought not to teach children to be dishonest. Whosoever is responsible for this should lose his job.
Its unfortunate for the boys who doing the right thing
And the Police anyone called them as yet? We needs to get to the bottom ah dis
imagine this going on in the schools. what they really teaching d youths
1. Will the students be expelled from school?
2. Does the investigation stop there? Are they not going to try to get to the bottom of scandal? Who did what and who knew what? Who is guilty?
3. What measures are going to be put in place to avoid these scenarios in the future?
1. Students gone already. 2. Only police can go further I think. 3. Good question…
Well if this is the end of the investigation then is just ah pappy show.
Yeah. The SSFL said they sent info on to Ministry and we will follow up.
Lasana – can students transfer in the middle of the school year / football season? I imaging some Fyzabad students are looking st alternative options.
Carlos actually yes. Last season, I remember a player from St Benedict’s transferring to Pleasantville in mid-season I think.
But then Benedict’s beat the drop and Pleasantville were relegated!
Good time to set examples..this going far too long
Benedict’s nooooo!!!!!!!!!
Is it that the MOE regulations say that they cannot make comments to the press ? There is that to consider . Was this list for CAPE approved by the School Supervisor when Mr Jebodhsingh was officially on vacation leave ? Was the list sent to the football group officials before the games ? Why was no query done before Fyzo reached up in the rankings ? Seems a bit strange that only now this has become an issue and the school Principal and teacher who are barred from making public statements by the Teaching Service Regulations , are being condemned by implication.
I said the same thing all of ah sudden very fisheeeee
Glad that at least in some aspect of Trini life wrongdoing is being reported and people paying the consequences for it.
Sorry for the talented players who will be deprived now. These Fyzo players should now be allowed to play regular club football in order not to waste
How many matches are there to go?
4 or 5
Teams have between two and five matches remaining due to a couple rescheduled fixtures relating to the weather.
I really don’t understand how relegation can be an option with so few games remaining. Especially for schools that weren’t in the relegation zone before. This whole mess is a result of the league’s negligence.
Forged documents? We can’t leave any room for administrators to do the right thing anymore. Just now the SSFL will have to be contacting Legal Affairs to double check birth papers.
I feel for the SSFL executive. Because that kinda background checks on over 300 players won’t be cheap.
You only need to submit a birth paper the first time you play in the league. After that it is on file.
I don’t feel for the administrators at all. This is not a new problem apparently and had they plugged it along the way, we wouldn’t be here. This is a ministry of education approved league. It isn’t difficult to have the ministry verify info. Especially as it isn’t for all the players.
I feel for trinity Moka who woke up this morning outside of relegation and now find themselves there.
Well, I get your point. There’d still need to be a lot of double checking of exam results and so on though. It can be done of course. It’s just a drain of SSFL resources now.
Not good for the school or the league at all! This could get even worse too…