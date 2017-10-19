Home / Volley / Local Football / SSFL dumps Fyzabad! “Fyzo Tigers” suspended for “fraudulent” exam documents

Lasana Liburd Thursday 19 October 2017

Fyzabad Secondary will take no further part in the 2017 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division competition after the SSFL executive committee today took the decision to suspend the South Zone school today.

The SSFL decision, according to a media release, is “directly related to the fraudulent January Caribbean Examination certificates which were received by the League on behalf of [team captain and defender Dez Jones and midfielder Maurice Dick].”

Photo: The Fyzabad Secondary team poses before kick-off against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
Maurice Dick (bottom row, far left) and Dez Jones (top row, far right) were both in the starting line-up.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

Jones and Dick, in an interview with Wired868, insisted that they played no role in the deception but merely handed over their examination certificates to Fyzabad team manager Nigel Lakhan.

Neither Lakhan nor principal Troy Jebodhsingh has publicly commented on the issue so far or responded to calls from Wired868. However, SSFL president William Wallace alleged that Fyzabad officials claimed to have been duped by the two players.

The SSFL found the school liable, though.

“The League, having completed its investigation, is satisfied that the two students did not have the necessary qualifications for placement [in Lower Sixth Form],” stated a release from SSFL general secretary Azaad Khan, “and moreso that the documents submitted to gain admission into Lower Sixth Form were in fact fraudulent.

“The League regrettably has not option but to suspend Fyzabad Secondary. The Ministry of Education would be so advised and copies of all the relevant documents forwarded.”

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary head coach Brian Williams gives instruction to his squad during SSFL action against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
Looking on are (from right to left) assistant coach Kerry Jamerson, team manager Nigel Lakhan and principal Troy Jebodhsingh.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

The decision means that the SSFL standings will be adjusted for the third time this season—following a successful protest against Shiva Boys Hindu College’s use of midfielder Kierron Mason for the season opener and the SSFL’s initial decision to deduct points from Fyzabad.

All results against Fyzabad will now be nullified.

The SSFL’s updated position puts Trinity College Moka and St Benedict’s College back into the relegation zone. The last three schools will fall through the trapdoor to join Fyzabad.

Fyzabad Secondary’s 2017 outings

(Saturday 9 September)

Fyzabad Secondary 3 (Sharkeel Louison 10, Natini Jones 53, Maurice Dick 62), Trinity College Moka 1 (Saleem Henry 61 pen) at Fyzabad;

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary team manager Nigel Lakhan.
(Courtesy Expression House Media/Wired868)

(Wednesday 13 September)

Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Jeremy Duntin), Fatima College 0 at Fyzabad;

(Saturday 16 September)

Shiva Boys HC 2 (Kierron Mason [2 pen]), Fyzabad Secondary 0 at Penal;

(Wednesday 20 September)

Trinity College East 1 (Josiah Lord 87), Fyzabad Secondary 2 (Sharkeel Louison 7, 55) at Trincity;

(Wednesday 27 September)

St Augustine Secondary 3 (Akeem Hosten, Alan Hogan, Anthony Samuel), Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Sharkeel Louison 47) at St Augustine;

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary principal Troy Jebodhsingh.
(Courtesy Expression House Media/Wired868)

(Saturday 30 September)

Fyzabad Secondary 2 (Maurice Dick 21, Tyrese Reefer 55), Presentation College 3 (Jordan Riley 13, Jaiye Sheppard 61, 72) at Fyzabad;

(Monday 2 October)

St Anthony’s College 4 (Che Benny 16, Jaydon Prowell 37, Jodel Brown 72, Jordan Barclay 85), Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Des Jones 85) at Westmoorings;

(Saturday 7 October)

St Benedict’s College 2 (Reuel Tyson 63, Kyjuan Sampson 71), Fyzabad Secondary 0 at Barrackpore;

(Wednesday 11 October)

Fyzabad Secondary 0, Signal Hill 0 at Fyzabad;

(Saturday 14 October)

Carapichaima East 2, Fyzabad Secondary 1 (Nicholas Blake 43) at Carapichaima.

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary midfielder Maurice Dick (centre) is surrounded by teammates [from left] Tyrese Reefer, Sharkeel Louison, Shamor Mahabir and Aaron Jordan during SSFL action against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)
SSFL Standings

(Editor’s Note: Standings reflect league positions before kick-off on Thurs. 19 Oct)

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

  1. Naparima             11-8-2-1-23-11-26
  2. Presentation        10-7-1-2-22-11-22
  3. St Anthony’s        10-6-3-1-33-16-21
  4. Shiva Boys HC    10-6-2-2-26-13-20
  5. San Juan N          11-4-6-1-23-1018
  6. St Mary’s              10-4-3-3-25-20-15
  7. Fatima                  9-5-0-4-9-12-15
  8. Trinity East           9-4-1-4-16-11-13
  9. St Augustine        9-4-1-4-20-17-13
  10. Carapichaima E  10-3-2-5-15-18-11
  11. Signal Hill            10-2-2-6-9-17-8
  12. QRC                     11-2-2-7-15-25-8
  13. Trinity Moka         9-2-1-6-11-27-7
  14. Speyside High     11-2-1-8-7357
  15. St Benedict’s       10-1-3-6-13-23-6

AboutLasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 20 years experience at several Trinidad and Tobago and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

39 comments

  1. Tisha-Marie Dayal
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Are these the standings after today’s games? So unfair to teams who now lose points re wins against Fyzabad .

    Reply
  2. Earl Mango Pierre
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 1:06 am

    Them really good yes.

    Reply
  3. Shawn Babooram
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 12:57 am

    These adults really need to look at themselves. This season would be remembered for all the controversy rather than the football which is very sad.

    Reply
  4. Lieselle Mohammed
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 12:42 am

    Aaron Pollard….u saw this?

    Reply
  5. Brent Bennett
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 12:35 am

    SSFL did the right thing… now they need to set standards going forward. They should clearly outline the penalties in advance to avoid this type of nonsense

    Reply
  6. Hazel Castro
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 12:09 am

    Adults ought not to teach children to be dishonest. Whosoever is responsible for this should lose his job.

    Reply
  7. Pereira Amanda
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 12:07 am

    Smh

    Reply
  8. Stefan Jevelinho Lewis
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Ouch

    Reply
  9. Dion Sosa
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Its unfortunate for the boys who doing the right thing

    Reply
  10. Anesto Cazoe
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:53 pm

    And the Police anyone called them as yet? We needs to get to the bottom ah dis

    Reply
  11. Ravi Maharaj
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:45 pm

    imagine this going on in the schools. what they really teaching d youths

    Reply
  12. Nigel Myers
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:40 pm

    1. Will the students be expelled from school?

    2. Does the investigation stop there? Are they not going to try to get to the bottom of scandal? Who did what and who knew what? Who is guilty?

    3. What measures are going to be put in place to avoid these scenarios in the future?

    Reply
  13. Ke Liah
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Bird Man

    Reply
  14. Cherylann Reyes
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Good time to set examples..this going far too long

    Reply
  15. Cleavon Brathwaite
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Benedict’s nooooo!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  16. Earl Mango Pierre
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Them really good yes

    Reply
  17. Draupati Kalipersad Bhagwansingh
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Is it that the MOE regulations say that they cannot make comments to the press ? There is that to consider . Was this list for CAPE approved by the School Supervisor when Mr Jebodhsingh was officially on vacation leave ? Was the list sent to the football group officials before the games ? Why was no query done before Fyzo reached up in the rankings ? Seems a bit strange that only now this has become an issue and the school Principal and teacher who are barred from making public statements by the Teaching Service Regulations , are being condemned by implication.

    Reply
  18. Kirwin Weston
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Glad that at least in some aspect of Trini life wrongdoing is being reported and people paying the consequences for it.

    Sorry for the talented players who will be deprived now. These Fyzo players should now be allowed to play regular club football in order not to waste

    Reply
  19. Chabeth Haynes
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 9:40 pm

    How many matches are there to go?

    Reply
  20. Damian R. Scott
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Not good for the school or the league at all! This could get even worse too…

    Reply
