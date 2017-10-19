Home / Volley / Local Football / SSFL under the weather: ‘Naps’, Shiva Boys and ‘Pres’ games postponed; others should proceed

Lasana Liburd Thursday 19 October 2017 Local Football, Volley Leave a comment

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) executive has advised that at least three Premier Division games will be postponed today due to heavy weather.

The affected matches are Fyzabad Secondary versus Naparima College, Fatima College versus Presentation College (San Fernando) and Shiva Boys Hindu College versus St Mary’s College.

Photo: Naparima College attacker Isa Bramble (top) tackles Presentation College defender Jerrin Jackie (bottom) while Juaval Roberts looks on during SSFL action at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 27 September 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

“The Fyzabad ground is in poor condition [and] they tried to get Guaracara Park but that is bad too because of the inclement weather,” said SSFL assistant secretary admin Gerald Elliot, “And as of now, access to get to and from the Shiva Boys ground [in Morne Diablo] is impossible. The Presentation College principal called to say the problem is in his children getting back home [after the match] because there is a lot of flooding in south Trinidad at this time.”

Elliot said the SSFL executive was not advised of any issues for the other matches today—including St Benedict’s College’s trip to Trinity College Moka—so the remaining fixtures should play, once given the go-ahead by the respective match commissioners.

The only ‘big four’ team in action today is third placed St Anthony’s College and they can go to the top of the standings—albeit temporarily—if they win in Bourg Mulatresse this evening against San Juan North Secondary.

San Juan, who are fifth at present, have lost just once in 2017 while they unbeaten at home after five outings this season. Their last defeat at Bourg Mulatresse was on Saturday 22 October 2016; and, curiously, it was against the “Westmoorings Tigers” as a last minute winner by Jules Lee secured a 4-3 win for the visitors.

While south Trinidad reels from flooding, St Anthony’s will hope that lightening strikes twice in San Juan.

Photo: St Anthony’s College maestro Che Benny (right) whips a free kick towards goal during SSFL action against Fyzabad Secondary at Westmoorings on 2 October 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

Today’s SSFL Games

(Thursday 19 October)

Trinity College Moka v St Benedict’s College, 3.40pm, Moka;

Trinity College East v St Augustine Secondary, 3.40pm, Trincity;

Speyside High v Carapichaima East, 3.40pm, Speyside;

QRC v Signal Hill, 3.40pm, QRC;

San Juan North v St Anthony’s College, 3.40pm, San Juan.

Photo: San Juan North Secondary utility player Kyle Taylor (left) gets the better of Shiva Boys Hindu College attacker Tyrell “Sexyman” Baptiste during SSFL Premier Division action at Bourg Mulatresse on 27 September 2017.
(Courtesy Annalisa Caruth/Wired868)

Postponed fixtures

Shiva Boys HC v St Mary’s College, 3.40pm, Morne Diablo;

Fatima College v Presentation College, 3.40pm, Fatima;

Fyzabad Secondary v Naparima College, 3.40pm, Fyzabad.

Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College captain Judah Garcia (second from left) celebrates with teammates after their opening goal from Junior Asson during SSFL action against Naparima College at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 8 September 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)

SSFL Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

  1. Naparima             11-8-2-1-23-11-26
  2. Presentation        11-8-1-2-25-11-25
  3. St Anthony’s        11-7-3-1-35-16-24
  4. Shiva Boys HC    11-7-2-2-29-13-23
  5. San Juan N          11-4-6-1-23-1018
  6. Fatima                  10-6-0-4-12-12-18
  7. Trinity East          10-5-1-4-19-11-16
  8. St Augustine       10-5-1-4-23-17-16
  9. St Mary’s             10-4-3-3-25-20-15
  10. Carapichaima E 11-4-2-5-17-19-14
  11. Trinity Moka       10-3-1-6-14-27-10
  12. St Benedict’s      11-2-3-6-16-23-9
  13. Signal Hill            11-2-3-6-9-17-9
  14. QRC                     11-2-2-7-15-25-8
  15. Speyside High     11-2-1-8-7357
  16. Fyzabad Sec        10-0-1-9-1-28-1

