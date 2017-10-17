From Fyza-bad to worse! Fresh SSFL scandal as “Fyzo Tigers” register players with forged transcripts

Fyzabad Secondary were docked nine of the ten points they have so far earned on the football field this season—and they might be thrilled if the punishment stops there, having accepted part-responsibility for registering two players on forged examination transcripts.
Fyzabad captain and utility player Dez Jones and key midfielder Maurice Dick were rvealed to have been registered as Lower Six students with two and one CXC passes respectively.But, if that was not bad enough, the school registered both players for Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) action with transcripts that claimed they had four passes each.
Yesterday, after Fyzabad failed to produce original exam certificates for Jones and Dick, the SSFL ruled that the South Zone school will not be allowed to keep the points earned in any games involving the duo.
“[The SSFL] will deduct points from games that the boys played in and the table adjustment will go out [today],” SSFL president William Wallace told Wired868. “[Fyzabad] have accepted that and we will follow […] our guidelines.”
It means that, in the first instance, Fyzabad’s wins over Trinity College Moka, Fatima College and Trinity College East—which were completed within their four opening Premier Division fixtures—were all overturned.
Trinity Moka, who are believed to have initiated the probe, are the biggest beneficiaries of the decision as they will now move from 15th to 11th place in the 16-team table while Fatima and Trinity East climbed two and three places respectively to sixth and seventh spots.
In contrast, the “Fyzo Tigers” dropped to the foot of the table with just one point—six shy of second from bottom team, Speyside High.
The four school teams finishing at the bottom of the final table will be relegated from the Premier Division at the end of the league season, which has just four games to run—although Fyzabad have a game in hand against St Mary’s College.
There were two adjustments made to the standings. Initially, teams that lost to Fyzabad were awarded 3-0 wins but there were no changes to the goal differential for the schools which defeated the Fyzo Tigers.
It meant that Trinity Moka’s 3-1 defeat to Fyzabad became a 3-0 win for the former school. But teams which defeated Fyzabad narrowly on the field of play—Presentation College (San Fernando) beat them 3-2—were left with a one goal advantage.
Wallace subsequently assured Wired868 that this was changed after our enquiry, with all teams receiving a 3-0 win over Fyzabad for any much that involved Dick and Jones.
The SSFL president suggested that Fyzabad’s fate might not be entirely settled either.
Fyzo, represented at the session some two weeks ago by school principal Troy Jebodhsingh and team manager and school teacher Nigel Lakhan, told the SSFL that Dick and Jones brought false certificates to the school and did not present original copies when requested to do so.
However, the teenagers both denied this and insisted that they handed their original certificates to Lakhan during the pre-season and have not seen them since.
“I am having a meeting with my executive on Thursday and that is one of the matters on the agenda,” said Wallace, who spoke to Fyzabad players and administrators. “As far as Fyzabad is concerned, the boys brought a document to them and they used it. But the boys’ story is totally different.
“I am no judge of that but I will talk to my executive for their views on the matter.”
It is a case with obvious far-reaching implications. Who is responsible for forging the exam certificates of the two players?
For its “Chasing Goals” series, Wired868 interviewed Jebodhsingh and Lakhan about the Fyzabad set-up and both men stressed their passion for developing young men for greater things.
“They must understand that, as a student athlete, they are representing the school, the community and, later on, maybe the country,” Jebodhsingh told the “Chasing Goals” interviewer. “[…] So we see ourselves as the embryonic stages […] to provide a pivot to let them excel in the future.”
Lakhan, an A’ Level PE teacher at Fyzabad, sang from the same hymn sheet as his principal.
“I am the one to send them forward in the future [and to] let them know that sport is not everything but they need to get academics also,” he said. “Young men in Fyzabad, there is a place for you in our school [and] in the national team and the international arena. You just have to take the step forward.
“We have an avenue for you to reach there.”
Wired868 tried unsuccessfully to reach Jebodhsingh and Lakhan to explain how two of their players were admitted to Form Six and registered to play school football with forged documents.
Dick and Jones, though, were easy to reach and eager to clear their names.
“I don’t like how my name is all over and I had nothing to do with this,” Dick told Wired868. “It is not me that made that [exam] document. I just carried what the school asked for, [which was] my original document and birth paper. I don’t know what they did after that.
“It is not me. It is really the administration in the school and whoever had my certificate at the time.”
Neither Dick nor Jones attended Fyzabad before 2016. Both teenagers said their primary reason for switching schools was to play in the Premier Division, which comprises the top 16 schools in Trinidad and Tobago and is the best covered football league in the country with its games broadcast live—through the Caribbean and North America—on SportsMax.
Dick, who had previously attended Moruga Secondary, said he was approached by Fyzabad officials to transfer there since he was in Form Three but his mom initially resisted. After he sat CXC exams in 2016, he finally got his wish.
At the time, former Trinidad and Tobago international standout and Reading FC professional Anthony Rougier was the school’s head coach. Dick spent the pre-season with Fyzabad but, just as he prepared to make his debut, there was bad news.
He had got only one pass, in Physical Education, but he needed two to be able to play as a transfer student.
The 18-year-old Dick, who made his senior debut for Club Sando Moruga in the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) at the age of just 16, continued to play adult football while attending school. Academically, however, things got no better for him at Fyzabad.
“I was to write exams in January but I got a bruise under my foot that caused inflammation and I had to stay home from school and take medication,” said Dick. “That caused me to miss my exams in January and about two to three months of school…”
By the time the May exams came around, Dick didn’t see the point of even turning up for them.
“What can I say?” he said. “By the time I got my [CXC] timetable, I didn’t really have an idea about what was coming in the exam; I was way, way behind.”
Dick and his brother Sharkeel Louison, who captained Fyzabad last season, got an opportunity to play for TTSL bigwigs, Guaya United, in May and the team offered them a stipend for their services. According to Dick, a little way into the TTSL season, Lakhan turned up at one of Guaya’s matches.
“Lakhan came up there and spoke to me and Sharkeel concerning school football,” Dick told Wired868. “Then he called me and said I could play for Fyzabad. I said ‘You sure?’ and he said yes. I asked him several times.
“Football is my everything, I love football. And I was getting the opportunity to play school football at the highest level so I took it.”
At Guaya, Dick and Louison would have to fight for their positions and would certainly be junior to star attacker Carlon “Judgement” Hughes. The commute was rough too.
“We live in Moruga and to get to Guaya is $35 to go and the same to come back,” said Dick. “You need a taxi from Moruga to Princes Town, then to Rio Claro, then to Mayaro, and then to Guaya. At the end of the month, you get some funds from Guaya but it is hard.”
In contrast, Fyzabad paid for a driver to take Dick, Louison and teammates Kaylon Padilla and Nicholas Blake from Moruga to school at no cost to the players.
Dick got a chance to continue his schooling, too, although he attended classes only on four days per week. On Wednesdays, when they usually had a SSFL match in the evening, the players had only to show up by noon to prepare for the match.
“When I started school [in September 2017], they told me I was in Lower Six,” he said. “I was doing business, accounts, physical education, entrepreneurship and communication. It was going good until now.
“I was really understanding the work although it was my first time doing those subjects.”
Dick said he got the first hint something was wrong on Wednesday 4 October when Wired868 first published that the SSFL was going to probe his credentials.
“My friend screenshot [the article] and sent it to me,” he said. “We were supposed to play St Mary’s that evening but when the manager reached he said ‘You will have to stop playing from now because this could be a big problem.’ But I didn’t know what they did for me to play. I just brought in what they wanted and went and played.
“I went to school for the rest of the week but when things started to raise up, I stopped because I wanted to hear what will take place and if I could finish school… I asked Mr Lakhan to get back my original certificate on [11 October] and he said he had it home and would bring it. But I ent get it up to now and I haven’t heard from anybody.”
Like Dick, Jones said he did nothing wrong but trusted the Fyzabad officials when they told him he could play in the 2017 season. He also joined the Tigers in 2016 although under somewhat different circumstances.
While Dick was head-hunted, Jones—a former Siparia Secondary student—showed up at a practice match and asked then coach, Rougier, to let him show what he could do. After a solid performance at centre-back, he was told that there would be a place at Fyzabad for him.
“I live down Erin and Fyzabad was the closest school to me that was playing that level of football,” said Jones, who spends $30 a day on transport to get to school and back home. “I wanted to play better football and to play in the Intercol and the Premiership…”
Jones got passes in POB and office administration, which meant he was allowed to represent Fyzabad last season as a Form Five repeater. He said he never realistically expected to go any further in school than that.
He claimed that, although he did sit his CXC exams, he never bothered to even check his results.
He had already made the transition to adult football and was representing Erin FC in the Southern Football Association (SFA) when an unnamed Fyzabad official told him he could return to school.
“I can’t remember who called me but they asked if I want to come back and play school football,” said Jones. “And I said ‘Yeah, I want to come and play.’ And then I went training…”
Wired868 asked Jones what subjects he was doing in Lower Six and he seemed surprised by the question. He suggested that he was not sure whether or not he was enrolled in Lower Six—he only knew that he was team captain and central defender. And then the phone went dead. Repeatedly.
For first-time Fyzabad coach Brian Williams, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 Team coach, the past two weeks have been a nightmare.
“Everyone kept telling me that I should help out Fyzabad because I live close to that community,” said Williams, a former Strike Squad stand-out. “There were one or two teachers and people from the community and even people from my work asking me. So I said okay, let me go and help because I saw them play one or two games last year and I thought it was a nice bunch of boys to work with.
“When I came to Fyzabad, I made it clear to the teachers and the staff that I will not take any responsibility for the administrative side. The players I met there are the players I used…
“This [confusion] is interfering with my reputation.”
Williams said the mood around the team has soured drastically since the furore involving Dick and Jones, who both have brothers on the team—Louison and Natinni Jones respectively. Louison and Jones are also key members of the Fyzo squad but both have grown despondent and need to be coaxed to even take the field. One or two other squad members, Williams said, have disappeared altogether.
“We are just trying to save [ourselves from] relegation now,” said Williams. “This has affected the whole school and I really have to make a decision if I can continue in such an environment…
“The allegation is not just about a player who had an extra year in school like [former Presentation College (San Fernando) student] Kori Cupid or [Shiva Boys High School midfielder] Kierron Mason, who played [24 hours] before time. It is the school or boys being accused of interfering with certificates.
“If the investigation goes further, you know how nasty it could get? It would be worse than relegation.”
Dick’s entire SSFL Premier Division career spanned just six games. During that time, he was on the winning side on three occasions and, in the final outing against Presentation College, scored his first goal before picking up a red card.
“The experience as a player was good,” said Dick. “It would have been much better if I got to finish the season but the boys have my support all the way although the standings aren’t looking too good right now.
“Hopefully things will get better.”
It is quite likely, though, that, for Fyzabad Secondary, things will get much worse.
SSFL Standings (Before Fyzabad decision)
(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)
- Naparima 11-8-2-1-23-11-26
- Presentation 11-8-1-2-25-13-25
- St Anthony’s 11-7-3-1-36-17-24
- Shiva Boys HC 11-7-2-2-28-13-23
- San Juan N 11-4-6-1-23-10–18
- St Augustine 10-5-1-4-23-18-16
- St Mary’s 10-4-3-3-25-20-15
- Fatima 10-5-0-5-9-13-15
- Carapichaima E 11-4-2-5-17-19-14
- Trinity East 10-4-1-5-17-13-13
- Fyzabad Sec 10-3-1-6-11-18-10
- St Benedict’s 11-2-3-6-15-23-9
- Signal Hill 11-2-3-6-9-17-9
- QRC 11-2-2-7-15-25-8
- Trinity Moka 10-2-1-7-12-30-7
- Speyside High 11-2-1-8-7–35–7
New SSFL Standings (After Fyzabad decision)
(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)
- Naparima 11-8-2-1-23-11-26
- Presentation 11-8-1-2-25-11-25
- St Anthony’s 11-7-3-1-35-16-24
- Shiva Boys HC 11-7-2-2-29-13-23
- San Juan N 11-4-6-1-23-10–18
- Fatima 10-6-0-4-12-12-18
- Trinity East 10-5-1-4-19-11-16
- St Augustine 10-5-1-4-23-17-16
- St Mary’s 10-4-3-3-25-20-15
- Carapichaima E 11-4-2-5-17-19-14
- Trinity Moka 10-3-1-6-14-27-10
- St Benedict’s 11-2-3-6-16-23-9
- Signal Hill 11-2-3-6-9-17-9
- QRC 11-2-2-7-15-25-8
- Speyside High 11-2-1-8-7–35–7
- Fyzabad Sec 10-0-1-9-1-28-1
Karl Uddenberg
Now this mark only buss because somehow Trinity Moka got wind of the issue and filed a protest. If Trinity didnt somehow have this information and didnt protest then all would have been okay. SO the question is whether the SSFL should take heed and send all the CXC certificates of all the form 6 students currently playing to the Min of Education to verify if they are correct.
Pressha …dem kids being manipulated badly …. lawdie
I think that isjust the tip of the proverbial Iceberg!….Any memories, Gabo? ..Same school!
..Rules is rules..
I just love how we rebrand and do the same things. What happened years ago has passed, yet with a new president and sponsors we seeing it still all because no one wants to make a bold steps 1. This is school football: play when u in school. All this leave and come back needs to be eliminated, no over 18 nonsense. Breach a clause and proven guilty, immediate ban and stop or reduce ministry funding for football etc. Simple
Absolutely!
Adults abusing these kids, smh
Principal was right when he say dem is number one in drama in d country yes!!!
Ethical leaders are required. I am inclined to believe the young men. This is my old school, so sad to read this story this morning.
It’s sad dat the other players who are legitimate have to suffer d consequences for d actions of the administration who suppose to be setting the example. Well done admin for tarnishing the young men names and probably jeopardizing their future as footballers.
Well being a student of history I know nothing lasts forever. For decades now players have been exploited for the ego of principals and coaches ,as Chabeth Haynes rightfully said what if there was big money involved for the winners? The whole culture of school football has to change , from the age limit , what a 19 year old still doing playing school football ? After 18 out into the real world. Coaches want to win at all costs so the media can big them up , but when put in situations when they have to COACH you see a donkey instead of a top racehorse . Then there is the media to blame for creating pre Madonnas and (putting pressure on coaches because they want to be favorably mentioned ,because there is a price to be paid for doing things the right way) , in the US the college sports don’t get more hype than the NBA or the NFL or MLB. Then the sponsors who pump crumbs into these leagues and extract maximum exposure when lots players on lots of teams don’t have two proper pair of boots , so at the end if the day ALL the stakeholders are to blame for glorifying 2 or 3 yrs of stardom at the expense of a proper education or the learning of a skill to earn a living is out aside .and then you are quickly forgotten . Sad . I hope this is the turning point . I will do my part in my little neck of the woods not to contribute to the problem. O and by the way Pres should have been thrown out for last yrs debacle so if Fyzo is thrown out then press should be too retroactively.
Pres was in breach of SSFL rules Travis Mulraine…this is a whollllllle other can of worms….the far reaching consequences of Fraud Travis….is on a whole other level
Just my opinion , which doesn’t count for much , but I am sure this loss of points will contribute to the fate of the four relegated teams
Y r u trivialising your opinion….i value your opinion padna
Fire all the administrators and clean this up, make a statement!
This is crazy. I really can’t see the need for all this. There is not even real money involved to be using children like this! And not just at the SSFL level. I was at a primary school game recently at 11:45 in the day. A team is preparing to take the field and there are about 5 boys in school uniform kicking a ball around. They had some skills so I asked how come they are not on the team? “Sir, we repeating now so we too old to play”. So if these boys could not pass SEA last year….why pray tell is there a need for them to be attending a football game to spectate at 11:45 in the morning instead of being in school ????? How can teachers and principals not recognise the injustice being done to these children
Kion, you think they don’t recognise? That’s generous. Truth is that they just DO NOT CARE!
This has and still going on since I was a player a teammate of mine at Belmont repeated at a another school which claimed he was a student there for 5 years well I guess he had a twin brother who attended Belmont at the same time
Appalling, school football and this level of “corruption”
Do people bet on these games?
Of course.
I mean with a real bookie. Not just bets between friends.
Do we have bookies?
Nah just friends
If this is so widespread and has been going on for so long, the Ministry needs to shut this league down until the problems are rectified.
Chabeth – that’s taking it a bit too far. What we need to do is implement hash penalties for breaking the rules.
Hmm. Disagree.
What if five other schools are doing this? We just have everybody continue playing while investigating and then just take points away from teams?
The thing needs to be shut down and revamped with proper procedures and policies in place including verification processes and reasonable academic requirements. As it is now, you can be failing everything in form five and play but then be unable to play in form six. Obviously that’s silly and not in the interest of the students.
I don’t believe in just penalising people when the system/structure is poor.
You don’t destroy your entire house to fix a leaking pipe. What you do is fix the leak.
I agree. I don’t see this as a leak though. I see it as a termite infested rotting foundation.
lol ok. If you have evidence of such, then by all means let’s destroy and rebuild.
Carlos Lee allyuh think I extreme meet Ms Chabeth Haynes lol.
Shaun is very correct, upon my entry to Arima Senior Comprehensive I was greeted by a teacher in charge of football. He gave me 4 school shirts, said don’t worry about the pants, they are working on that. There were 51 of us on a roll, we did not need to attend classes, we already present for the term. Once you played football you just be at school. The team meant everything, teachers asked to turn a blind eye on behavior and attendance.
So hear nah, Sheldon, it have anybody from Wired868 who name was on that “51 of us”? Don’t call no name, just whistle!
thought the whole purpose was to inform and educate
That’s what we do, mister. We inform and educate. Evenhandedly. Good news and bad, mind you.
Schooling, however, is emphatically NOT our business–and we are VERY clear on the distinction between schooling and education.
Are you?
Are media houses normally asked to provide CXC lessons? Unfortunately we have not developed that arm of our website yet. But we will try to work on that.
This is not breach of SSFL rules…the laws of the land has now been broken….
Both boys are over 18yrs…
The law will look at it as they colluded…
We allllll know the didnt…
Hear what i think does not make any sense whatsoever….
I read that both boys attended Fyzabad last season and wrote exams in that school…
This is what is interesting and makes absolutely no sense…..If both boys wrote exam in Fyzabad Sec… then y is the administration requesting certificates from the boys….
That is something that is done when a school is transfering in a student from ANOTHER school…the management at Fyzabad will hav first hand information of alllllllll the students that wrote exams in the said school….
The results does not go to the students home in the mail…it comes to the school where they wrote exams….
Why does the management hav to ask for these boys certificates in the first place….if they wrote exams in Fyzabad….they would already know what were these boys results….
That part definitely doesnt add up at allllllll
this is what I posted….
I continue to speak out about this “win at all cost attitude”…this here is the absolute PITS…and I would say it…I’m sure its the TEACHER who forged the document. Lets continue to blame politicians and “corrupt” people in office and not look in the mirror. For what exactly?…a few football victories?. Losing breeds alot of character as well. And these boys?..A levels?..even if they had four passes…U think they going to school?’ they can cope?…We continue to FAIL …FAIL our students…
Spot on Shaun I think we forget why we are in school sometimes and I still trying to figure out what is the motivation bragging rights . There is no significant money in it unless there is TV rights for schools .
its TEACHERS and ADMINISTRATORS taking advantage of young..I dare say BLACK …mainly underprivileged boys with very little parental guidance…usually from single homes for the sole sake pf school promotion. Remember last year when Shiva boys students refused to play for the national team…the national team…to play school football?”’in my day a youth national team call up was the pinnacle..now …dey doh kater. you think those boys made that decision on their own?
I want to find out for what. What do they really have to gain ? Promotion what is worth destroying and perhaps embarrassing a young man not to mention teaching him that is ok to cheat and take short cuts in life
How can this passion and strong desire to play school football and to have the players play school football be translated to pro league or national football?
This entire episode reeks of a school administration’s manipulation to stay up in the Premier Division with no concern for the damage they have done to these boys mental state . Heads need to roll in that school from the top. There is no way these boys who were not in school could re enter without the permission of the Principal. Unless the P.E teacher/ Manager is the person in charge and again the Principal would have to give him autonomy to do such. Where are the boys certificates, why have the teacher not produced them? I hope theses boys have parents who are willing to go the distance and get to the bottom of this , yet again, fiasco at school level to lift a trophy that does nothing in reality for the boys but only allows bragging rights to the School.
“O mores,” my late Latin teacher would have said, “O tempora.”
Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but I read the story and I immediately see these photos of accused prisoners hiding their faces as they are escorted into or out of court.
TTUTA? Mr Garcia?
This is not new, many champions would be stripped of their titles if an investigation was done on the years they won.
Time to stamp it out, too many are suffering now because of it.
call names/schools
Arima senior comprehensive, Sando tech, malice are 3 that come to mind quickly. Players were herded into schools to play football with no care for their academic side.
I need to understand why students are walking around with certificates? Doesn’t Ministry of Education have a datatbase of results for all pupils that each school must submit results to? If not it appears a simple fix to have one that SSFL league officials are granted access for verification. What mechanisms is the SSFL using to verify after the fact? It’s in the interest of the SSFL to modernize this process as it will eventually damage its brand.
I returned home in 2003, and to my chagrin, for job interviews at professional and mgmt level, they require you to show up with your “certificates”
I can’t imagine how many times I had to say, But my certificate is 11×18, encased, framed and on a wall. Imagine taking a PhD degree document to an interview.
It I show we have so many fake degrees in trinidad.
And folk don’t understand how that is a slave throwback:
‘Where your papers tone off the plantation?’
Cedel Hinds…..buh wah chubble is dis!!!
All the heads needs to be fined and what crap, all they have to do as a Principal is to send in a request from the Ministry of Education……. The worst thing is, his excuse for missing the exams, if it was a big game he’ll sure find transportation! Please
That’s because their main focus is not education but go and play football and at the end of it end up on the block and blame the system
It is clear that the league is satisfied that the players in question did not have the required qualifications to participate in the SSFL this year. A decision to deduct points from the school has already been made. Why then is Fyzabad still in the league? They should be thrown out and banned from play for 2-3 years. The SSFL has got to put a stop to these shady activities. Hash penalties must be in place to ensure teams think twice before “trying ah ting”. A thorough and timely investigation should also follow to discern who were the guilty parties that falsified documents. If school officials are involved, they must be appropriately dealt with, up to and including being fired from their jobs.
Demote them to the level just below championship I think that is Seniors
Sad yes fire everybody yes I said everybody set and example. Blacklist all of them and yes the dam coach too.
The buck stops with the principal and administration am just sorry for coach Williams
Not sorry for none of the adults involved. If he is still the under 20 coach he should be fired right now if his club decide to keep him that there business.
Nah Shawn if you are to take his statements as truth he said that he is not taking part in the administrative side of things. The coach has no control over that but if I was him I would resign and state that I had no idea about this
If I was in charge everybody would body involved whether they knew or not would be fired and blacklisted from all schools and harsh example but it needs to done to put the fear of god into the rest of them. Remember he is in charge of the football team so he should in sure things are handled properly.
Yeah but in thehe article he stated that he does not want the administrative responsibility. In retrospect that was dumb because it has affected his credibility. What killing me is that fyzo is not even in the running so why do that? Like a broken record start developing your form 1 and 2 so that when the time comes you don’t have to cheat to compete.
No development normal thing
Dumb is putting it nicely look at would could happen to him. He’s a good coach.
Steups the more I think about it the more it vexing. Maybe you are right punish everybody and send a stern message because this is also about the ssfl brand
I am think that could be my child or your child that shit happens to that’s why I am saying what I am saying.
I know we as parents would not let that happen but someone try that stupidness why my son them going end up in the ICU and I will be I jail
Now you have to find out about the recruiting practices of all schools ….steups who have time for that smh
Well they did say they were well known for drama.
All this just to win a couple dollars and a trophy what about the young men education and am sure it’s not that school alone it’s a pity
Sadly, I am not surprised by the forging of certificates though I am gutted for the young men. I previously mentioned in February after Concacaf U-20 I flew back from Costa Rica seated next to a USA Division 1 coach who detailed the massive amount of fraud in Jamaica and our sweet Trinbago with regard to secondary school football. He gave examples of players with numerous passes that were inconsistent with SAT and college placement tests. He was disappointed that the Caribbean used to be a place to recruit great athletes and great students so much so that the schools used to use the Caribbean athletes to bolster the athletic department GPA but no more. In his opinion, he blamed the old boys, alumni and board of the schools in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago for the pressure placed on principals, teachers and coaches for the dire straits that young men are being placed. Furthermore, much of this just so the old boys can boast while playing golf, at the tennis club or when at meetings who beat whom. I tend to agree with this one American analysis because players and parents do not have the power, resources nor access to initiate and complete these falsifications. Shameful!
I gather there may be more issues and protest actions before this season ends. Smh
this practice has long been in existence by many schools. These boys are accepted by schools simply for football. Check out their academic performance.This is not new, its all for the glory of the school, not the boys
Where are the parents in all of this? There have been rumors in the past years about shady ongoings at this school and others. Hope the SSFL and Police get to the bottom of this and properly investigate all other schools who are breaking rules and laws, respectively.
I am still trying to figure what is the ssfl worth for schools to go to this length. Is it about a share in the TV rights ? Fyzo are not even in the top 5 so was it really worth it?
I feel sorry for the young men. Not that they are part of a scandal. But that each went to school for five years and one pass in their subjects at CXC.
Why didn’t the school assist by getting tutoring for them. It’s sad these guys will always be subpar. Sad very sad
This is bad. Can be a criminal charge. Why oh why do we do thi gs in the name of winning? The Principal can be suspended for this as he is the person in the authority. I see “lost wuk” here if it is found that school officials condone or are responsible for this behavior. Sad….sad….sad
The only thing that is new here is that Schools are now filing official protests and so the public is now getting the details. I wait to see if there are any direct repercussions for the principal or coach. Haven’t seen any sanctions handed down to any of the adults so far who have been involved in the various infringements…none last year,,,none so far this year.
Sigh… my sentiments mirrored. This is nothing new!
What a f@&king mess! Everything. From kids only having one or two passes to the absolute lack of proper guidance for these kids.
But something like fraudulent documents is a matter for the police…
The thought of someone allegedly forging a certificate is entirely “next level”…wow!
And for what? What would happen if there were some sort of million dollar prize?
Transcripts sent to colleges/universityies in the US are being forged. I was schocked but the one or two Division 1 coaches I spoke with confirmed