Pro League scores: Clutch Club Sando edge Defence Force to go second

For the third successive week, Club Sando got a decisive goal in the last three minutes of play as the upstarts—fifth place finishers last season—climbed to second place in the Pro League standings yesterday afternoon with a 2-1 win over Defence Force at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Adan Noel was the hero yesterday for Sando, as his 87th minute item separated the two teams and propelled his team above W Connection by goal difference.

Noel is one of eight different goal scorers for Sando this season. Only current leaders, North East Stars, have had as many different scorers.

For Defence Force, yesterday’s loss brings them back down to earth after last week’s 4-1 win over W Connection. The Army/Coast Combination are sixth in the standings at present.

Pro League results

(Friday August 4)

St Ann’s Rangers 1 (Anselm Jackson 13), Point Fortin Civic 2 (Matthew Bartholomew 19, 90) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Morvant Caledonia Utd 1 (Kareem Joseph 66), W Connection 1 (Marcus Joseph 57) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Saturday 5 August)

Club Sando 2 (Kevon Piper, Adan Noel 87), Defence Force 1 (Kellon Serrette 78) at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Upcoming fixtures

(Monday 7 August)

Police FC v Central FC, 6pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium training field;

(Tuesday 8 August)

San Juan Jabloteh v North East Stars, 5pm, Barataria Recreation Ground.

