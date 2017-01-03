Home / Volley / Local Football / Oliver, Mollon, Glasgow, Moze, Speng… The Wired868 Football Festival is back!

Oliver, Mollon, Glasgow, Moze, Speng… The Wired868 Football Festival is back!

Lasana Liburd Tuesday 3 January 2017 Local Football, Volley Leave a comment

The Wired868 Football Festival enters its fifth year on Saturday 7 January 2017, as a host of past international players and coaches from different eras share the field at the UWI Spec south ground from 4pm.

So far, the list of confirmed players include former youth and senior internationals like: Gary Glasgow, Clayton “JB” Morris, Marvin Oliver, Hutson “Barber” Charles, Darin “Speng” Lewis, “Marvellous” Marvin Faustin, Anthony Sherwood, Ahkeela Mollon, Ryan “Fry” Stewart, Kevin Moze, Anton Corneal, Terry Fenwick, Anton Corneal, Khadidra Debesette, Michael “Brow” Maurice, Roger Henry, Jefferson George and Christopher Durity.

There is no cover charge, so come toast our football standouts and enjoy our company!

Here are some images from the various Wired868 events:

Photo: Ex-England World Cup defender Terry Fenwick (left) barks orders at the 2013 Wired868 Football Festival at UWI. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Ex-England World Cup defender Terry Fenwick (left) barks orders at the 2013 Wired868 Football Festival at UWI.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago's record goal scorer Stern John (right) runs at former 2006 World Cup teammate Brent Sancho during the 2014 Wired Football Festival. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago’s record goal scorer Stern John (right) runs at former 2006 World Cup teammate Brent Sancho during the 2014 Wired Football Festival.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago national women's team winger Ahkeela Mollon (left) takes former national youth team midfielder Lorne Joseph for a run during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at the UWI SPEC ground in St Augustine. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago national women’s team winger Ahkeela Mollon (left) takes former national youth team midfielder Lorne Joseph for a run during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at the UWI SPEC ground in St Augustine.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago attacker Gary Glasgow (left) tries to avoid a tackle from Wired868 XI left back Gregory Seale during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago attacker Gary Glasgow (left) tries to avoid a tackle from Wired868 XI left back Gregory Seale during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Tranquility Secondary student Che Benny evades television presenter James Saunders during the 2014 Wired868 Football Festival. Benny won an Easi-Pharm hamper for his skillful cameo. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Tranquility Secondary student Che Benny evades television presenter James Saunders during the 2014 Wired868 Football Festival.
Benny won an Easi-Pharm hamper for his skillful cameo.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Former "Strike Squad" star Leonson Lewis (far left) gets excited after his goal in the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Former “Strike Squad” star Leonson Lewis (far left) gets excited after his goal in the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Wired868 director Lasana Liburd (centre) finds his best position during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Wired868 director Lasana Liburd (centre) finds his best position during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)

Tags

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

Check Also

Photo: Honduras winger Boniek Garcia (right) and Emilio Izaguirre (left) vie for the ball with Trinidad and Tobago winger Cordell Cato during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on 15 November 2016. (Copyright AFP 2016/Orlando Sierra)

Saintfiet: I never said Daneil smelt of alcohol; T&T coach adds Cato to list of noncommittal players

Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet suggested he is not to blame …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved