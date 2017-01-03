Oliver, Mollon, Glasgow, Moze, Speng… The Wired868 Football Festival is back!

The Wired868 Football Festival enters its fifth year on Saturday 7 January 2017, as a host of past international players and coaches from different eras share the field at the UWI Spec south ground from 4pm.

So far, the list of confirmed players include former youth and senior internationals like: Gary Glasgow, Clayton “JB” Morris, Marvin Oliver, Hutson “Barber” Charles, Darin “Speng” Lewis, “Marvellous” Marvin Faustin, Anthony Sherwood, Ahkeela Mollon, Ryan “Fry” Stewart, Kevin Moze, Anton Corneal, Terry Fenwick, Anton Corneal, Khadidra Debesette, Michael “Brow” Maurice, Roger Henry, Jefferson George and Christopher Durity.

There is no cover charge, so come toast our football standouts and enjoy our company!

Here are some images from the various Wired868 events: