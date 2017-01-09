Home / Volley / Local Football / Jemmott, Dwarika and Theobald shine; but Oliver, Stewart and Jorsling give Wired868 bragging rights

Jemmott, Dwarika and Theobald shine; but Oliver, Stewart and Jorsling give Wired868 bragging rights

Lasana Liburd Monday 9 January 2017 Local Football, Volley 20 Comments

Well, it took us long enough… The Wired868 XI finally won its own football festival—at the fifth time of asking—as MVP Marvin Oliver and sizzling Ryan “Fry” Stewart led their all-star team to a 4-1 win over the Darin Lewis Invitational XI at the UWI admin ground in St Augustine yesterday evening.

Both teams played to a draw in the first edition of the annual football gala in 2013 but Wired868 was on the losing side for the next three years.

Photo: Campeones! The Wired868 team pose before kick off in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Campeones! The Wired868 team pose before kick off in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Not this year, fellahs!

The Invitational XI drew first blood through former 2006 World Cup midfielder Densill Theobald. And, for the first 30 minutes, it looked as though Wired868 would have to buy their own ball to get a touch.

Photo: Invitational XI midfielder Densill Theobald (centre) passes between Wired868 players Caleb De Souza (far left) and Roger Henry (second from left) in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Invitational XI midfielder Densill Theobald (centre) passes between Wired868 players Caleb De Souza (far left) and Roger Henry (second from left) in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Theobald and former national midfield trio of Kerwin “Hardest” Jemmott, Travis Mulraine and 1991 World Youth Cup playmaker Anthony Sherwood were keeping the ball for fun.

If not for some good glove work from Strike Squad goalkeeper Michael “Brow” Maurice to keep out Gary Glasgow—he’s still got it!—Wired868 would have been in deeper trouble.

Photo: Invitational XI attacker Gary Glasgow (centre) tries to keep the ball from Ronald "Bor Bor" Boyce (second from right) and Kevin Moze (second from left) while Anthony Rougier (far right) and Fuad Abu Bakr (far left) look on in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Invitational XI attacker Gary Glasgow (centre) tries to keep the ball from Ronald “Bor Bor” Boyce (second from right) and Kevin Moze (second from left) while Anthony Rougier (far right) and Fuad Abu Bakr (far left) look on in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

But we weren’t taking that jes so!

With former Strike Squad stand-out Hutson “Barber” Charles acting as player/coach, the host team levelled through ex-Soca Warriors striker and Defence Force and Pro League record goal scorer Devorn Jorsling—yeah, we took a borrow.

And ex-Morvant Caledonia United winger Abdallah Phillip equalised with a scorcher!

Photo: Boom! Wired868 winger Abdallah Phillip (left) cracks home with Invitational XI midfielder Densill Theobald looks on in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Boom! Wired868 winger Abdallah Phillip (left) cracks home with Invitational XI midfielder Densill Theobald looks on in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

There was only going to be one winner after that.

Former Warriors utility player and Scotland Premier League player Anthony Rougier added some steel to the midfield to make things difficult for the boys in red, who had introduced player/coach and ex-MLS attacker and national youth player Darin “Speng” Lewis and former T&T and Pro League star Arnold Dwarika to the action by then.

Stewart, a National Super League (NSL) legend with his former club Guaya United, and Oliver, a national youth team stand-out and Pro League champion with San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC, were humming by then and it was almost a coin toss to see which player would seal the affair and take the honours.

Photo: Former Guaya United and Caledonia AIA standout Ryan "Fry" Stewart (centre) prepares to take a penalty while referee Bevon Spencer (right) looks on in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Former Guaya United and Caledonia AIA standout Ryan “Fry” Stewart (centre) prepares to take a penalty while referee Bevon Spencer (right) looks on in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Stewart got Wired868’s third goal from the penalty spot—although World Cup 2006 goalkeeper Clayton Ince had the audacity to put a hand on it… Before Oliver capped off the proceedings with a brilliant left-footed volley off a Stewart cross!

Oliver was named Wired868 Football Festival MVP and got a Bmobile gift bag, complete with the latest Samsung Galaxy phone.

Photo: Wired868 Football Festival V MVP Marvin Oliver (right) shows off his new Bmobile Samsung Galaxy phone to host Tyrone Marcus from the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. Bmobile sponsored the MVP prize. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Wired868 Football Festival V MVP Marvin Oliver (right) shows off his new Bmobile Samsung Galaxy phone to host Tyrone Marcus from the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
Bmobile sponsored the MVP prize.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

And Jemmott won the “Spirit of Wired868” hamper for his deft touches—which belied his new portly size!—that had the crowd swooning and reminiscing.

Thanks to BP, Carib, Bmobile, UWI SPEC and our service providers for helping us pull off our fifth Football Festival. And to Tyrone Marcus, Terry Fenwick and Dennis Taye Allen for the sterling commentary—Fenwick said it was a swollen ankle and not age that kept him off the field this year!

Photo: It was great! Spirit of Wired868 winner Kerwin "Hardest" Jemmott (right) shares his views on the event with host Tyrone Marcus after the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: It was great!
Spirit of Wired868 winner Kerwin “Hardest” Jemmott (right) shares his views on the event with host Tyrone Marcus after the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

And, most of all, thanks to the players and fans for coming out and having some fun with us.

See you next year!

Darin Lewis Invitational XI: Darin Lewis (captain), Clayton Ince, Fuad Abu Bakr, Hisham Gomes, Raefer Ross, Jason Louis Julien, Akil Harley, Ancil Elcock, Dion Sosa, Kerwin Jemmott, Kevin Eiffel, Arnold Dwarika, Anthony Sherwood, Densill Theobald, Travis Mulraine, Marc Borde, Gary Glasgow.

Photo: The Darin Lewis Invitational XI pose before kick off in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. Missing from the photo is Arnold Dwarika. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: The Darin Lewis Invitational XI pose before kick off in the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
Missing from the photo is Arnold Dwarika.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Wired868 XI: Hutson Charles (captain), Jefferson George, Michael Maurice, Joshua Marshall, Roger Henry, Marvin Faustin, Gregory Seale, Tyrone Marcus, Marvin Oliver, Kevin Moze, Caleb De Souza, Chris Durity, Anthony Rougier, Ahkeela Mollon, Ryan Stewart, Abdallah Phillip, Devorn Jorsling, Aydan Williams.

Editor’s Note: Check Wired868’s official Facebook page for more photographs from the Football Festival V… But here are a few snaps!

Photo: Right... My time now! Cortlyn Smith (centre) leaves her daughter to have fun in the bouncy castle and heads to take in the fun at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Right… My time now!
Cortlyn Smith (centre) leaves her daughter to have fun in the bouncy castle and heads to take in the fun at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: No bouncy castle for this young man! La Horquetta SA footballer Aydan Williams (left) poses with former St Mary's College midfielder Caleb De Souza at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. Williams left for London yesterday where he is already registered to represent Ilford FC, which is a Chelsea FC feeder team, after impressing on trial at the England Premier League club. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: No bouncy castle for this young man!
La Horquetta SA footballer Aydan Williams (left) poses with former St Mary’s College midfielder Caleb De Souza at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
Williams left for London yesterday where he is already registered to represent Ilford FC, which is a Chelsea FC feeder team, after impressing on trial at the England Premier League club.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Not this time! Former Trinidad and Tobago striker Devorn Jorsling (right) greets Strike Squad star Marvin "Marvellous" Faustin before kick off at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Not this time!
Former Trinidad and Tobago striker Devorn Jorsling (right) greets Strike Squad star Marvin “Marvellous” Faustin before kick off at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Wired868 and Trinidad and Tobago Women's National Senior Team winger Ahkeela Mollon (left) passes the ball away from opposing defender Raefer Ross at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Wired868 and Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Senior Team winger Ahkeela Mollon (left) passes the ball away from opposing defender Raefer Ross at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago star Arnold Dwarika (centre) looks for the ball at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago star Arnold Dwarika (centre) looks for the ball at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Presence! Former Soca Warriors utility player Anthony Rougier put in a commanding shift at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Presence! Former Soca Warriors utility player Anthony Rougier put in a commanding shift at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago national youth team star Marvin Oliver (right) tries to shake off Football Factory coach Kevin Eiffel at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago national youth team star Marvin Oliver (right) tries to shake off Football Factory coach Kevin Eiffel at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Give me golf anyday! A young patron wants to be the next Tiger Woods not Dwight Yorke at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Give me golf anyday!
A young patron wants to be the next Tiger Woods not Dwight Yorke at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Catching up. Former Trinidad and Tobago international footballer and legendary SSFL coach Michael Grayson (centre) greets Wired868 managing director Lasana Liburd while former national youth team goalkeeper and Presentation College (San Fernando) goalkeeper coach Jefferson George (right) and ex-Soca Warriors team manager William Wallace look on at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Catching up.
Former Trinidad and Tobago international footballer and legendary SSFL coach Michael Grayson (centre) greets Wired868 managing director Lasana Liburd while former national youth team goalkeeper and Presentation College (San Fernando) goalkeeper coach Jefferson George (right) and ex-Soca Warriors team manager William Wallace look on at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: The eats were great too... Longtime Wired868 supporter and former St Augustine Secondary football Rodney Alexander (right) enjoys a Matchstix burger at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: The eats were great too… Longtime Wired868 supporter and former St Augustine Secondary football Rodney Alexander (right) enjoys a Matchstix burger at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Tell us how you did it... Wired868 operations manager Lou-Ann Sankar (left) and Expressions MH videographer Dannel Flaveny interview MVP Marvin Oliver at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Tell us how you did it… Wired868 operations manager Lou-Ann Sankar (left) and Expressions MH videographer Dannel Flaveny interview MVP Marvin Oliver at the Wired868 Football Festival V at UWI admin ground on 7 January 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Tags

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

Check Also

warriors-tom-saintfiet-shout-suriname-ftr

Saintfiet: I need more time like Beenhakker; Haiti: We were confident of outscoring T&T 

Trinidad and Tobago football fans witnessed a seven-goal thriller at the Ato Boldon Stadium in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

20 comments

  1. Dion Sosa
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Nah Kirwin no pipers

    Reply
  2. Kirwin Weston
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 10:04 pm

    I find Wired could invite Saintfiet to sweat 🙂

    Reply
  3. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:55 pm

    https://www.facebook.com/pg/Wired868/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1193942730661677

    Reply
  4. Darin Lewis
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Mr Norris Ferguson you are spot on. Hahahahahahahahahaha.

    Reply
  5. Norris Ferguson
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:30 pm

    You often hear supporters say that the game had them off the seats, but in this match the supporters were off their seats rendering some assistance to those tired muscles.

    Reply
  6. Darin Lewis
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Lasana Liburd…. yes you and your team are champs for the next 12 months. Congratulations but I honestly think that you and your team will be like Leicester City. It makes for a feel good story only to come crashing back down to earth when my team and I take back the bragging rights. Lol.

    Reply
  7. Terence William Fenwick
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Hahaha, amazing, one of Lasana’s conditions for coming was to have a drink lol

    Reply
  8. Darin Lewis
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Wired868 actually won the game when I decided to bench Kerwin Jemmott because I was “smelling alcohol around him” and Also took off Anthony Sherwood because he “was late coming off the pitch”. Arnold Dwarika said “he wasn’t available to play and then last minute he said he would play”, so I benched him. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Terence William Fenwick that is why Lasana Liburd actually won on Saturday. Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

    Reply
  9. Terence William Fenwick
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Darin had some top players turn out, Anthony Sherwood, Hardest, Gary Glasgow, corkey, Denzil and Arnold Dwarica.

    Top class players, where is T&T football going wrong with such talent coming through the ranks???

    Reply
  10. Akins Olatunji Vidale
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Lasana sorry I could not make it. but just so you know my boots still fit.

    Reply
  11. Terence William Fenwick
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:11 pm

    High press, drop to kill the space, show them inside or out, passing game or long ball, you lost me with your detailed breakdown of how Wired868 would play second half.

    I suggest you ask Tom if he would like a run out with Wired868, practice game, prior to the WCQ (HEX) coming up in March, if he’s here?

    Reply
  12. Terence William Fenwick
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Lasana Liburd, maybe you should take up Professional Football full time, as this is the only success story in T&T football at the moment. What advice could you offer to an aspiring coach like myself?

    Reply
  13. Shakira Thompson
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 6:55 pm

    The commentators were entertaining as well

    Reply
  14. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 9 January 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Nice to see you out Kerwin Jemmott. We are the champs for the next 12 months eh Darin Lewis! Lol…

    Reply
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved