The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s board of directors are due to meet on Wednesday …Read More »
No comment! Wired868 addresses wall of silence on the TTFA’s new coach hunt
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s board of directors are due to meet on Wednesday and, almost certainly, the National Senior Team coach will be selected then. Maybe. The TTFA, as has been the norm under new president David John-Williams, remains as fiercely secretive as a cult with members petrified …Read More »