Naparima College playmaker Justin Sadoo, who was the Pro League Youth competition MVP, is closing …Read More »
T&T’s Beijing 4×100 team: Thanks for the love… But don’t forget Olympic promises!
“We were promised in July that something would be done to assure that we were rewarded for our efforts and representing T&T with integrity. There were media releases and pictures taken… and then nothing! “We were forgotten about and disappeared to them like magic.” The following statement was posted by …Read More »