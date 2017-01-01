Cornell Glen and Carlyle Mitchell grabbed a goal each in their first starts under new …Read More »
Defence Force and T&T Futsal captain’s brother, “Choko” Balthazar, murdered in Laventille
Sherwin “Choko” Balthazar, the younger brother of Trinidad and Tobago National Futsal star and Defence Force football club captain Jerwyn Balthazar, was among four men murdered in Beverly Hills, Laventille on Friday. Balthazar, according to the Trinidad Guardian report, was described as a “gang leader” by the police. He owned …Read More »