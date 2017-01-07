Theobald, Hutson, Jorsling, Fenwick, Saunders, Rodphin… Football bloody hell! 

Football art exhibit at UWI admin ground from 5pm this evening! The Wired868 Football Festival is back for its fifth year running and our guests include: World Cup 2006 players Densill Theobald and Clayton Ince, 1989 Strike Squad standouts Hutson Charles and Marvin Faustin, 1991 World Youth Cup players Anthony Sherwood and Roger Henry and a host of former Trinidad and Tobago senior and youth internationals like Gary Glasgow, Marvin Oliver, Devorn Jorsling, Anton Corneal, Ahkeela Mollon, Jefferson George, Hisham Gomes, Travis Mulraine, Ryan Stewart, Chris Durity, Dale Saunders, Kevin Moze, Khadidra Debesette and Joel Gibbons.
Former England 1986 World Cup player Terry Fenwick, SPORTT board member Jason Louis Julien and football agent Dion Sosa will lace up as usual while there will be some newcomers in youth coach Caleb De Souza, ex-Caledonia AIA standout Abdallah Phillip and ex-St Augustine Secondary captain Joshua Marshall.
We have not heard back from David Beckham just yet…
There is no cover charge and the Wired868 community is invited to come enjoy the fun. See you later.
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.
I ent get call up because my belly get big so you picking your team like the rest of them OK cool hope you ent pick your coach so to lol
Lol. Hope you come and enjoy the lime at least!
After I have a game 4pm
So who is your coach he from here lol
Nice. All that
Lol. Almost everybody on the team is a coach!
Nice well u in the clean lol
I am coming to see Beckham play.
I hope that you got on to Lorne and Marvin Joseph to eh Darin Lewis. hahahaha
Will try to pass later this evening Lasana if you liming late.
We should be there til 7.30 or 8.
Lol @ Earl Mango Pierre
Earl Mango Pierre doh study Lasana Liburd. I made some calls today. He will have excuses again after the game finish. Dem really good yes. Hahahahahahahaha
I guess Russell ‘Our Magician” Latapy wasn’t invited eh….
He is in camp. Same for Shabazz and Carlyle Mitchell.
Oh shucks I forget that yes. hahahaha
Is how Beckham rude so..
😂😂
Buh wah trouble is this eh, all these years that I know Calvin Pierre the police and didn’t even know that he is also a “Pierre” that could also be my family eh hahahaha
Lasana something telling me that the first guy sitting on the bench with Terry company, his name is not Calvin Pierre. 😂😂😂😂
My goal scoring record there not too bad. Lol but this is a big football game with stars now lol
Come lime man. But you can still put the boots in the trunk just in case.
Lol I ain’t make the squad a few years lol but I should be there to represent
Don’t forget Mr Live Wire have to win his first ever game in the five years that he started his football festival eh my family Sherdon Ifm Pierre so he had to invite the bigger players in order to do so eh. Them really good yes hahahahaha
Last time I played I mash up your foreign team lol Earl Mango Pierre
Steeuuppss Whatever rum yuh drinking change the brand nah. Sherdon Ifm Pierre hahahaha
Ah coming for a sweat lasana ?
The field is really for the former national players and coaches. So I can’t guarantee any minutes. But you can bring your boots in case.
It isn’t a sweat though.