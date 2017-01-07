Home / Volley / Local Football / Theobald, Hutson, Jorsling, Fenwick, Saunders, Rodphin… Football bloody hell! 

Theobald, Hutson, Jorsling, Fenwick, Saunders, Rodphin… Football bloody hell! 

Lasana Liburd Saturday 7 January 2017 Local Football, Volley 28 Comments

Football art exhibit at UWI admin ground from 5pm this evening! The Wired868 Football Festival is back for its fifth year running and our guests include: World Cup 2006 players Densill Theobald and Clayton Ince, 1989 Strike Squad standouts Hutson Charles and Marvin Faustin, 1991 World Youth Cup players Anthony Sherwood and Roger Henry and a host of former Trinidad and Tobago senior and youth internationals like Gary Glasgow, Marvin Oliver, Devorn Jorsling, Anton Corneal, Ahkeela Mollon, Jefferson George, Hisham Gomes, Travis Mulraine, Ryan Stewart, Chris Durity, Dale Saunders, Kevin Moze, Khadidra Debesette and Joel Gibbons.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Densill Theobald (right) challenges England captain David Beckham during a Group B contest in the 2006 World Cup at the Franken Stadium, Nuremberg on 15 June 2006. (Copyright AFP 2017/Valery Hache)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Densill Theobald (right) challenges England captain David Beckham during a Group B contest in the 2006 World Cup at the Franken Stadium, Nuremberg on 15 June 2006.
(Copyright AFP 2017/Valery Hache)

Former England 1986 World Cup player Terry Fenwick, SPORTT board member Jason Louis Julien and football agent Dion Sosa will lace up as usual while there will be some newcomers in youth coach Caleb De Souza, ex-Caledonia AIA standout Abdallah Phillip and ex-St Augustine Secondary captain Joshua Marshall.

We have not heard back from David Beckham just yet…

There is no cover charge and the Wired868 community is invited to come enjoy the fun. See you later.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Women's Team attacker Ahkeela Mollon (centre) prepares to cross during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at the UWI SPEC ground, St Augustine. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Women’s Team attacker Ahkeela Mollon (centre) prepares to cross during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at the UWI SPEC ground, St Augustine.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Darin Lewis (left) drives towards goal during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Darin Lewis (left) drives towards goal during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago international stand-out and ex-Point Fortin Civic coach Reynold Carrington (centre) exchanges greetings with Leonson Lewis (left) and ex-W Connection teammate Earl Jean during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago international stand-out and ex-Point Fortin Civic coach Reynold Carrington (centre) exchanges greetings with Leonson Lewis (left) and ex-W Connection teammate Earl Jean during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: (From left to right) Calvin Pierre, Hutson Charles, Anton Corneal, Sherdon Pierre, Lasana Liburd, Terry Fenwick and Roger Ekow Watts enjoy the action from the sidelines during the inaugural Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC in 2013. (Courtesy Allan V. Crane/Wired868.com)
Photo: (From left to right) Calvin Pierre, Hutson Charles, Anton Corneal, Sherdon Pierre, Lasana Liburd, Terry Fenwick and Roger Ekow Watts enjoy the action from the sidelines during the inaugural Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC in 2013.
(Courtesy Allan V. Crane/Wired868.com)

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

28 comments

  1. Pete Britto
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 7:04 pm

    I ent get call up because my belly get big so you picking your team like the rest of them OK cool hope you ent pick your coach so to lol

    Reply
  2. Joan Layne
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I am coming to see Beckham play.

    Reply
  3. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:38 pm

    I hope that you got on to Lorne and Marvin Joseph to eh Darin Lewis. hahahaha

    Reply
  4. Kendall Tull
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Will try to pass later this evening Lasana if you liming late.

    Reply
  5. Bor Bor
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Lol @ Earl Mango Pierre

    Reply
  6. Darin Lewis
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Earl Mango Pierre doh study Lasana Liburd. I made some calls today. He will have excuses again after the game finish. Dem really good yes. Hahahahahahahaha

    Reply
  7. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I guess Russell ‘Our Magician” Latapy wasn’t invited eh….

    Reply
  8. Mel Lissa
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Is how Beckham rude so..

    Reply
  9. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Buh wah trouble is this eh, all these years that I know Calvin Pierre the police and didn’t even know that he is also a “Pierre” that could also be my family eh hahahaha

    Reply
  10. Norris Ferguson
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Lasana something telling me that the first guy sitting on the bench with Terry company, his name is not Calvin Pierre. 😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  11. Sherdon Ifm Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:30 pm

    My goal scoring record there not too bad. Lol but this is a big football game with stars now lol

    Reply
  12. Trini Don
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Ah coming for a sweat lasana ?

    Reply
