Home / Volley / Global Football / Joevin: Saintfiet is trying to dirty my name; I always want to play for T&T

Joevin: Saintfiet is trying to dirty my name; I always want to play for T&T

Letters to the Editor Wednesday 4 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 58 Comments

“I can’t see why Tom [Saintfiet] is saying I am not interested and I don’t want to play for my country. I don’t know why he is trying to turn things on me.”

The following Letter to the Editor was submitted to Wired868 by Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team midfielder Joevin Jones regarding his coach Tom Saintfiet’s claim that the Seattle Sounders player was not interested in representing the Soca Warriors in this week’s Gold Cup playoffs:

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones (centre) is tackled by two Costa Rican players during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 11 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones (centre) is tackled by two Costa Rican players during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 11 November 2016.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

I just want to clear my name. I just want to say I always want to play for my country. It’s an honour to play for this country.

First to begin, me and Tom [Saintfiet] talked face to face weeks ago agreeing on me coming to the camp on the 1st [of January]. Yes, I did agree to [that]. But the problem was getting clearance from my team [Seattle Sounders].

After the Trinidad and Tobago team got back from the two friendlies [in Nicaragua] on the 31st [of December], I got a message from my lil brother [and national team player] Alvin that I have to come in camp on the 1st [of January] at 12pm, which was the next day.

I had no info as yet from my club stating if I can go [to camp] or not… [And] why do I have to get a message from my lil brother to come in camp? What about the manager [Azaad Khan]?

My club gave me late clearance on Sunday morning to go. My lil brother was in camp already, so I sent a message with my lil brother stating that I got the clearance and I would be in camp or training the following evening, which he did deliver.

Photo: Seattle Sounders wing back Joevin Jones (left) controls the ball during MLS action against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on 12 March 2016. (Courtesy AFP 2017/Gene Sweeney Jr)
Photo: Seattle Sounders wing back Joevin Jones (left) controls the ball during MLS action against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on 12 March 2016.
(Courtesy AFP 2017/Gene Sweeney Jr)

The only reason why I delivered the message back through my lil brother was because they sent one with him. I think they were unprofessional [in doing] that.

The only reason why I played with W Connection [in a friendly against Haiti last week] was because they asked me to train and stay shape for the upcoming game on the 4th against Suriname. So I decided to play the game with W Connection because I can’t watch football because I love the game.

The person who called me to train with Connection called Tom and asked if I could play in the game. The answer I get was: ‘Yes and be careful’.

I risked my contract with Seattle by playing—just to maintain some fitness to feature in the upcoming games. I can’t see why Tom is saying I am not interested and I don’t want to play for my country. I don’t know why he is trying to turn things on me.

I can’t just come in camp just like that. I am under contract with Seattle. They have to give me clearance.

As I said, I got late clearance on Sunday morning. I was on my way to camp on Sunday evening when my lil brother Alvin said to me they don’t want me again. I said no problem.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones controls the ball during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action against St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on 29 March 2016. (Courtesy: Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones controls the ball during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action against St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on 29 March 2016.
(Courtesy: Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)

I think the communication was wrong by sending messages through my lil brother. I don’t see why Tom is trying to dirty my name by saying [if] I could play for Connection [then] why I can’t play with the national team, when the TTFA told me to go and stay in shape and keep fitness. That I didn’t like, [especially] when I risked my contract with Seattle by playing to say fit and in-shape to play for my country.

I just want to tell the people of Trinidad and Tobago, this has nothing to do with me not wanting to play for my loving country. I always love playing.

I just want to clear my name. If I wasn’t interested, why did I talk to Tom and agree face to face to play and to come in camp on the 1st?

If I wasn’t interested, I would have told Tom I had a long season and I needed rest. Simple as that. It hurt me to read stuff that isn’t true.

Editor’s Note: Trinidad and Tobago coach Tom Saintfiet also claimed that Kevin Molino and Cordell Cato declined invitations to represent their country at this week’s Gold Cup playoffs. He later amended this to say that Molino offered to play but he refused to accept him since the midfielder initially said no.

Defender Daneil Cyrus denied suggestions that he turned up to the team camp smelling of alcohol although Saintfiet insisted that he never accused the player of this.

Trinidad and Tobago play Suriname from 7pm today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Tags

About Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor
Want to share your thoughts with Wired868? Email us at editor@wired868.com. Please keep your blog between 300 to 800 words and be sure to read it over first for typos and punctuation.

Check Also

During the 4th Annual Wired868.com Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St. Augustine. Photo: Allan V. Crane/CA-images.

Oliver, Mollon, Glasgow, Moze, Speng… The Wired868 Football Festival is back!

The Wired868 Football Festival enters its fifth year on Saturday 7 January 2017, as a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

58 comments

  1. Lasana Liburd
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 8:04 am

    I’m waiting to see who will be first to say: Allyuh we can’t expect the coach to win eh… Because he didn’t have his best players.
    After he dropped them! Lol.

    Reply
  2. Nigel Flex Montique
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:59 am

    Mr team manager you seem to be not doing your job. You should be in contact with the players not a next player may it be family or not. Do your job better please!

    Reply
  3. Lasana Liburd
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:58 am

    Kirwin, do you find it strange that Joevin would play for Connection against Haiti and then turned down the National Team to play against Suriname and Haiti?

    Reply
  4. Lasana Liburd
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:52 am

    So far, we know Kenwyne is crap, Mekeil is crap, we don’t need Jan-Michael, Joevin, Molino and Cato are unpatriotic, Cyrus and Jomal are indisciplined… And Saintfiet is a boss. Right? Nice. 😉

    Reply
  5. Colin Benjamin
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:51 am

    While I’m not aware and can’t speak for anything Joevin did since being back in TT

    Now that he has spoken publicly all I’ll say is that me and him spoke face to face at MLS Cup final about these games & he indeed never suggested and unwillingness to play for national team

    Reply
  6. Lasana Liburd
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:50 am

    Can’t be easy to be a Trini yes. Anybody can hop off a plane and insult you and your own countrymen will cheer without question. They don’t even want to hear your side :-/

    Reply
  7. Miguel Donawa
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:39 am

    I am tired of all these selfish non patriotic ballers, it’s time to mold some fresh new patriotic players, who are hungry to defend their country, this is war not fooze 🏀.

    Reply
  8. Nigel Flex Montique
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:39 am

    Lol come on ppl Mr Jones let’s forget the messages from your lil brother. U say u had a face to face talk so where in that u didn’t no to say Well I will have to wait for clearance and I let u all no base on ur face to face talk. Yes they were wrong to not call you in person but come let’s do this two wrongs don’t make a right.

    Reply
  9. Sean Taylor
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:38 am

    Meanwhile Hart sipping his tea… 🐸☕

    Reply
  10. Kirwin Weston
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:38 am

    I not believing The Saint is the real culprit at all here and a blatant liar…I’m sure there will be another camp soon where Cyrus,Jomal, Molino, and JJ to prove all this wrong…love my players and team nevertheless.
    But they have to start acting like big men and not primary schoolers who need assistance

    Reply
  11. Brendon Romero
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:36 am

    This nonsense is really getting annoying lol, I just hope we can actually win football matches

    Reply
  12. Brian Harry
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:32 am

    If this is true…… what an unprofessional set of developments. Tom as leader has to get his staff to operate more professionally and collaboratively. Send a message by his brother ….. right?

    Reply
  13. Kirwin Weston
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:32 am

    He couldn’t join camp just like that but could go train and play a practice game with another club ?

    Brrr…explain this to me…I getting ah headache

    Reply
  14. Kirwin Weston
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 7:31 am

    He spoke to Saintfiet and agreed to join camp on Jan. 1st…then in the next paragraph he want the Manager to call him to tell him about the camp date he agreed to join ?

    Look eh…

    Reply
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved