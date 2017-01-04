Joevin: Saintfiet is trying to dirty my name; I always want to play for T&T

“I can’t see why Tom [Saintfiet] is saying I am not interested and I don’t want to play for my country. I don’t know why he is trying to turn things on me.”
The following Letter to the Editor was submitted to Wired868 by Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team midfielder Joevin Jones regarding his coach Tom Saintfiet’s claim that the Seattle Sounders player was not interested in representing the Soca Warriors in this week’s Gold Cup playoffs:
I just want to clear my name. I just want to say I always want to play for my country. It’s an honour to play for this country.
First to begin, me and Tom [Saintfiet] talked face to face weeks ago agreeing on me coming to the camp on the 1st [of January]. Yes, I did agree to [that]. But the problem was getting clearance from my team [Seattle Sounders].
After the Trinidad and Tobago team got back from the two friendlies [in Nicaragua] on the 31st [of December], I got a message from my lil brother [and national team player] Alvin that I have to come in camp on the 1st [of January] at 12pm, which was the next day.
I had no info as yet from my club stating if I can go [to camp] or not… [And] why do I have to get a message from my lil brother to come in camp? What about the manager [Azaad Khan]?
My club gave me late clearance on Sunday morning to go. My lil brother was in camp already, so I sent a message with my lil brother stating that I got the clearance and I would be in camp or training the following evening, which he did deliver.
The only reason why I delivered the message back through my lil brother was because they sent one with him. I think they were unprofessional [in doing] that.
The only reason why I played with W Connection [in a friendly against Haiti last week] was because they asked me to train and stay shape for the upcoming game on the 4th against Suriname. So I decided to play the game with W Connection because I can’t watch football because I love the game.
The person who called me to train with Connection called Tom and asked if I could play in the game. The answer I get was: ‘Yes and be careful’.
I risked my contract with Seattle by playing—just to maintain some fitness to feature in the upcoming games. I can’t see why Tom is saying I am not interested and I don’t want to play for my country. I don’t know why he is trying to turn things on me.
I can’t just come in camp just like that. I am under contract with Seattle. They have to give me clearance.
As I said, I got late clearance on Sunday morning. I was on my way to camp on Sunday evening when my lil brother Alvin said to me they don’t want me again. I said no problem.
I think the communication was wrong by sending messages through my lil brother. I don’t see why Tom is trying to dirty my name by saying [if] I could play for Connection [then] why I can’t play with the national team, when the TTFA told me to go and stay in shape and keep fitness. That I didn’t like, [especially] when I risked my contract with Seattle by playing to say fit and in-shape to play for my country.
I just want to tell the people of Trinidad and Tobago, this has nothing to do with me not wanting to play for my loving country. I always love playing.
I just want to clear my name. If I wasn’t interested, why did I talk to Tom and agree face to face to play and to come in camp on the 1st?
If I wasn’t interested, I would have told Tom I had a long season and I needed rest. Simple as that. It hurt me to read stuff that isn’t true.
Editor’s Note: Trinidad and Tobago coach Tom Saintfiet also claimed that Kevin Molino and Cordell Cato declined invitations to represent their country at this week’s Gold Cup playoffs. He later amended this to say that Molino offered to play but he refused to accept him since the midfielder initially said no.
Defender Daneil Cyrus denied suggestions that he turned up to the team camp smelling of alcohol although Saintfiet insisted that he never accused the player of this.
Trinidad and Tobago play Suriname from 7pm today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
I’m waiting to see who will be first to say: Allyuh we can’t expect the coach to win eh… Because he didn’t have his best players.
After he dropped them! Lol.
Mr team manager you seem to be not doing your job. You should be in contact with the players not a next player may it be family or not. Do your job better please!
Kirwin, do you find it strange that Joevin would play for Connection against Haiti and then turned down the National Team to play against Suriname and Haiti?
No
Lol. Ok.
It might be just like Saintfiet said eh. But I don’t see why I should give him the benefit of the doubt over Joevin. And I do find it strange that he would not be interested to play in these games.
I have an open mind on this.
I know when Savitri wakes up she will clobber me though! Lol.
Who was responsible for getting time off from Seattle Sounders?
Should have been the TTFA. If it wasn’t then that was also unprofessional.
You think Dwight Yorke or Shaka Hislop used to personally ask the club to play in games?
Okay…
I’m not sure what the protocol and norms are…so I can’t say
Although he kinda made it sound like he didn’t have permission to play for Connection…
Many times, players wouldn’t even know when a formal request goes in for them. The manager just checks about 25 or 30 players to see if they are available. Then the requests go in to the clubs for 18 or 20 or 22 of them.
Well that is confusing as well…how could The Saint approve JJ training with W. Conn when he’s not under his watch..whoever called would’ve had to ask Seattle Sounders, since JJ needed approval to enter camp with national team…not so?
Unless JJ had approval from Seattle, but The Saint was giving him time off and then the request to train with W. Conn was made
It is definitely confusing that a request went to Saintfiet when it didn’t seem as if one went to Seattle. But Connection would have to explain that.
I would think they asked Saintfiet as a matter of courtesy though.
Ok Lasana. But are there any norms developed over he years with respect to that request ?
It is a new manager. But based on which request exactly?
I don’t believe Saint daft enough to authorise a player who’s not under his scope to train elsewhere when he couldn’t get him for himself…unless Seattle had in fact cleared him in some manner
The request to train away from club. I asking if it became acceptable for a player to request the time off via a form or something then arrange with his/her FA
Saintfiet can’t clear him to play for Connection. He might have simply been answering whether it was a good idea or not.
Saintfiet surely wouldn’t think that Connection could be crazy enough to ask him for clearance for a Seattle player.
Precisely…
Seattle should have had to clear even him playing in the charity matches.
So far, we know Kenwyne is crap, Mekeil is crap, we don’t need Jan-Michael, Joevin, Molino and Cato are unpatriotic, Cyrus and Jomal are indisciplined… And Saintfiet is a boss. Right? Nice. 😉
😂
While I’m not aware and can’t speak for anything Joevin did since being back in TT
Now that he has spoken publicly all I’ll say is that me and him spoke face to face at MLS Cup final about these games & he indeed never suggested and unwillingness to play for national team
Can’t be easy to be a Trini yes. Anybody can hop off a plane and insult you and your own countrymen will cheer without question. They don’t even want to hear your side :-/
I am tired of all these selfish non patriotic ballers, it’s time to mold some fresh new patriotic players, who are hungry to defend their country, this is war not fooze 🏀.
Joevin Jones is not perfect. But he is our top scorer in the World Cup qualifying campaign. And he has 55 national caps at just 25 years of age.
His three goals in World Cup qualifiers, in his first campaign, puts him level with Leonson Lewis, Cornell Glen and Gally Cummings.
So even when you criticise him, be fair.
Sure but all I ask is that he be mature and discipline, I don’t think this is about Talent, talent is never enough, any professional would know that.
So there is a communication problem and you think the only person at fault is the 25 year old who has put his body on the line over 50 times for his country?
And the adults in management get over without a mention?
Of course talent is not enough. Joevin ought to know that better than Saintfiet.
There is a communication problem, there is a management problem, but the biggest problem is discipline from both sides, culturally we lack that and I am sure it transcends in the TTFA.
Lol come on ppl Mr Jones let’s forget the messages from your lil brother. U say u had a face to face talk so where in that u didn’t no to say Well I will have to wait for clearance and I let u all no base on ur face to face talk. Yes they were wrong to not call you in person but come let’s do this two wrongs don’t make a right.
Meanwhile Hart sipping his tea… 🐸☕
I not believing The Saint is the real culprit at all here and a blatant liar…I’m sure there will be another camp soon where Cyrus,Jomal, Molino, and JJ to prove all this wrong…love my players and team nevertheless.
But they have to start acting like big men and not primary schoolers who need assistance
Nobody is touching on how Saintfiet claimed that he never said Cyrus came in smelling of alcohol. Or that he said Molino didn’t want to play and later clarified to suggest that he asked to play too late for his liking and whether those two are the same thing.
Why not have a look at those things as well and not just the players?
But I’m sipping tea as well yes Sean Taylor…
I ain’t buying it…sorry…is not a walk through…if others doing it, they can as well
I walking wit Lipton tmrw…alyuh want ? Lol
Of course sir. Green tea keeps the pressure down Kirwin Weston 😂
Lol, soursop
That’s not what I said Kirwin Weston. What I said is everyone is talking about the players but nobody cares to look at the coach at all.
I’m not saying the coach is wrong or right. What I’m saying is I would like to hear your opinion on him too.
His standards as a coach is just different to what others have adopted in my opinion.
He’s a bit naive right now and obviously doesn’t understand our culture…because all the “big guns” in his bad book already. I personally would’ve preferred if he found a way to have them in squad, but if this is his style, I say let him be.
I will support his decisions 100% right now
No Kirwin. I pointed specifically to two cases. What he said about Cyrus and then what he claimed he didn’t say. And what he said about Molino not wanting to play on Monday and then what he said on Tuesday…
Why is that not worth comment too?
The Cyrus issue is a bleh to me…he say they came hour half late and had a decent smell of alco around them…that is enough for me.
I’m not sure of the Tuesday comment about Molino
He said Molino didn’t want to play on Monday. On Tuesday, he said Molino didn’t want to play at first and then he told Saintfiet he was available. The coach turned him down.
I not understanding that Molino story na…
Well, I’m just giving you how I got it. I find a lot of things are strange around this team to be honest.
Word
This nonsense is really getting annoying lol, I just hope we can actually win football matches
We probably won’t 🙂
If this is true…… what an unprofessional set of developments. Tom as leader has to get his staff to operate more professionally and collaboratively. Send a message by his brother ….. right?
He couldn’t join camp just like that but could go train and play a practice game with another club ?
Brrr…explain this to me…I getting ah headache
He spoke to Saintfiet and agreed to join camp on Jan. 1st…then in the next paragraph he want the Manager to call him to tell him about the camp date he agreed to join ?
Look eh…
He suggested that his turning up on January 1st was contingent on him getting clearance from Seattle Kirwin Weston. And he said it did not come in time for him to enter camp at noon on January 1st.
Okay..understood. But not buying that, thanks