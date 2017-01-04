Home / Volley / Global Football / Joevin: Saintfiet is trying to dirty my name; I always want to play for T&T

Joevin: Saintfiet is trying to dirty my name; I always want to play for T&T

Letters to the Editor Wednesday 4 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 356 Comments

“I can’t see why Tom [Saintfiet] is saying I am not interested and I don’t want to play for my country. I don’t know why he is trying to turn things on me.”

The following Letter to the Editor was submitted to Wired868 by Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team midfielder Joevin Jones regarding his coach Tom Saintfiet’s claim that the Seattle Sounders player was not interested in representing the Soca Warriors in this week’s Gold Cup playoffs:

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones (centre) is tackled by two Costa Rican players during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 11 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones (centre) is tackled by two Costa Rican players during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 11 November 2016.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

I just want to clear my name. I just want to say I always want to play for my country. It’s an honour to play for this country.

First to begin, me and Tom [Saintfiet] talked face to face weeks ago agreeing on me coming to the camp on the 1st [of January]. Yes, I did agree to [that]. But the problem was getting clearance from my team [Seattle Sounders].

After the Trinidad and Tobago team got back from the two friendlies [in Nicaragua] on the 31st [of December], I got a message from my lil brother [and national team player] Alvin that I have to come in camp on the 1st [of January] at 12pm, which was the next day.

I had no info as yet from my club stating if I can go [to camp] or not… [And] why do I have to get a message from my lil brother to come in camp? What about the manager [Azaad Khan]?

My club gave me late clearance on Sunday morning to go. My lil brother was in camp already, so I sent a message with my lil brother stating that I got the clearance and I would be in camp or training the following evening, which he did deliver.

Photo: Seattle Sounders wing back Joevin Jones (left) controls the ball during MLS action against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on 12 March 2016. (Courtesy AFP 2017/Gene Sweeney Jr)
Photo: Seattle Sounders wing back Joevin Jones (left) controls the ball during MLS action against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on 12 March 2016.
(Courtesy AFP 2017/Gene Sweeney Jr)

The only reason why I delivered the message back through my lil brother was because they sent one with him. I think they were unprofessional [in doing] that.

The only reason why I played with W Connection [in a friendly against Haiti last week] was because they asked me to train and stay shape for the upcoming game on the 4th against Suriname. So I decided to play the game with W Connection because I can’t watch football because I love the game.

The person who called me to train with Connection called Tom and asked if I could play in the game. The answer I get was: ‘Yes and be careful’.

I risked my contract with Seattle by playing—just to maintain some fitness to feature in the upcoming games. I can’t see why Tom is saying I am not interested and I don’t want to play for my country. I don’t know why he is trying to turn things on me.

I can’t just come in camp just like that. I am under contract with Seattle. They have to give me clearance.

As I said, I got late clearance on Sunday morning. I was on my way to camp on Sunday evening when my lil brother Alvin said to me they don’t want me again. I said no problem.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones controls the ball during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action against St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on 29 March 2016. (Courtesy: Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones controls the ball during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action against St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on 29 March 2016.
(Courtesy: Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)

I think the communication was wrong by sending messages through my lil brother. I don’t see why Tom is trying to dirty my name by saying [if] I could play for Connection [then] why I can’t play with the national team, when the TTFA told me to go and stay in shape and keep fitness. That I didn’t like, [especially] when I risked my contract with Seattle by playing to say fit and in-shape to play for my country.

I just want to tell the people of Trinidad and Tobago, this has nothing to do with me not wanting to play for my loving country. I always love playing.

I just want to clear my name. If I wasn’t interested, why did I talk to Tom and agree face to face to play and to come in camp on the 1st?

If I wasn’t interested, I would have told Tom I had a long season and I needed rest. Simple as that. It hurt me to read stuff that isn’t true.

Editor’s Note: Trinidad and Tobago coach Tom Saintfiet also claimed that Kevin Molino and Cordell Cato declined invitations to represent their country at this week’s Gold Cup playoffs. He later amended this to say that Molino offered to play but he refused to accept him since the midfielder initially said no.

Defender Daneil Cyrus denied suggestions that he turned up to the team camp smelling of alcohol although Saintfiet insisted that he never accused the player of this.

Trinidad and Tobago play Suriname from 7pm today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

356 comments

Older Comments
  1. Shaquille Neptune
    Friday 6 January 2017 at 3:03 am

    Sporting personalities of this country are hailed to easily, which leads to the swelling of their head and egos. We supporters I believe has a discerning eye and analyze the regular mistakes that are being made. Discipline, Tolerance and Production are our watchwords and these three principles once applied correctly would aid in great success.

    Reply
  2. Osi Edwards
    Friday 6 January 2017 at 3:01 am

    Lies! U jus damn slack! so d man came here with a pre bias towards u alone,get real eh

    Reply
  3. Andre' Singh
    Friday 6 January 2017 at 12:51 am

    It was a frigging pain to watch tnt play last night…. I want to see jovein Jones. Molino. Garcia. Caesar. Phillips. Jan Michael. Playing again.. need them back n playing as a unit. I keep saying we have a good unit.. our coach decided to play counter attacking football against Suriname… plain Bullshit. Minors we suppose to crush them.. rethink your tactics

    Reply
  4. Raoul Red
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Everyone knows that you trinidad and Tobago footballers have no discipline and respect for the country.

    Reply
  5. Phillips Warren
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Can I ask a silly question??… Do these players have agents or ppl who look after their affairs??

    Reply
  6. Sumdath Redoy
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 8:08 pm

    We should spend FOOTBALL MONEY on a FEW PARTY BOATS.Might get BETTER PERFORMANCE.

    Reply
  7. Wayne Forde
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Too effing much! And “this” is not helping the situation wired868.com!

    Reply
  8. Matthew Diaz
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 7:31 pm

    All yuh fighting down joevin to much

    Reply
  9. Matthew Diaz
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 7:30 pm

    All yuh fighting down joevin to much

    Reply
  10. Richard Valentine
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Foncette is still a bake, rani flat bread! 🍞

    Reply
  11. James Saunders
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Yeah but its the same concept because it’s a pick up match not an official fixture

    Reply
  12. Arlon John
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I done say it once ,my 3year old son could make that side.if you could drop a captain from a side clean.all de rest of players would stand up with him.

    Reply
  13. Llewellyn Mc Intosh
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Mr. Jones should quit while he’s ahead. Wasn’t there àn issue as well with Coach Hart. Please Mr. Jones you’ve been consistent with this national team when you arrive late after party under Mr. Hart. You want us to believe you now.

    Reply
  14. Kayode Francois
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I went to the game yesterday is the worst level of football i have ever seen better he bring them back them boi them let them drink they rum

    Reply
  15. Praky Dooks
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 12:25 pm

    All this talk and discussion. Yet the deeper problem lay in the attitude of our entire society. Daz why Jamaica will always be one step ahead. They like dey party too. But they hate to lose. So their ppl and sportsmen put sport b4 fete. They love dey country and work to lift it up. Most of our citizens cud care less. We looking to see wat the country could give us more than wat we cud do for our country. So not just football everything else. I wish the coach and players good luck and I always want us to succeed especially in football cuz I think we have the best raw talent in the world right here. But our nation needs a drastic adjustment to wat we consider priority if we want to succeed in sport. If we want to continue to be known as a ppl who place more priority on fete and liming no problem. But doh expect consistent success if we out fete first. We will get periods of time wen special players like latapy and York among others emerge. But dat will be few and far between and our football will continue to suffer.

    Reply
  16. Reza Abasali
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 11:29 am

    Coach and key players are driving in the opposite directions..
    Not a good.sign at all with so many key games coming up..

    Reply
  17. Michael Deo
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 10:08 am

    Take that….discipline in yr ass

    Reply
  18. Wayde Gibbs
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 9:18 am

    He is saying that they agreed that he would join the camp on the 1st so why should the manager have to contact you again and did he wait for clearance from his team to play for connection

    Reply
  19. Clyde Paul
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 5:11 am

    I say LOSE Zwithe future.Build a cadre of competitive disciplined players for 2022. The hell with everything eise

    Reply
  20. Greta Penco
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 4:28 am

    Idiots not one of them serious , time to get people who really have discipline and want to represent this country on the world stage .

    Reply
  21. Alana Morton
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 3:46 am

    To quote Earl Mango Pierre allyuh really good yes! Allyuh could work for trump! 😂

    Reply
  22. Errol Holder
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 3:43 am

    Lasana they went yellow fever moyet like that on d T queen 2 cases those excuses are poor I rather lose without them

    Reply
  23. Shawn Abasali
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 3:38 am

    well done trini…..from potential to SWMCOL in 120mins

    Reply
  24. Lasana Liburd
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 3:34 am

    Better prepared you say Zen? The most capped player on the Suriname team has 13 caps. That doesn’t say much for our preparation does it?
    Glad you all see progress in that though.

    Reply
  25. Trini Don
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 3:09 am

    Bruce Aanensen you not serious about life, horrible ??? The game could have gone either way, i would give suriname d edge

    Reply
  26. Richard Zen O'Brien
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 2:50 am

    Oh no, they were not ‘horrible’. Suriname was, obviously, a better prepared team, but they had their chances. Match had multiple opportunities to go the other way.

    Reply
  27. Bruce Aanensen
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 2:25 am

    We were completely outplayed by a much better skilled and organized team. We could hardly string three passes together. We were quite horrible.

    Reply
  28. Malcolm Jack
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 2:22 am

    Fellas I missed the game. What happened?

    Reply
  29. Calvin Palos Garcia
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 2:16 am

    Lasana Liburd I really want to hear what Kirwin has to say about the performance tonight and about “The Saint” now…. they need to stop the political bs and let the players that are capable of playing at this level play

    Reply
  30. Jamie St John
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 2:12 am

    Needed rest but wanted to stay fit ???? Smh…

    Reply
  31. Bruce Aanensen
    Thursday 5 January 2017 at 1:38 am

    Well we got the result we deserve.

    Reply
  32. Harrynath Maharaj
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Drop them

    Reply
  33. Michael Mondezie
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 11:03 pm

    so why yuh not in training… right! it look bad so now yuh talkin

    Reply
  34. Laird Cash Agard
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Young and restless yes

    Reply
  35. Gully Queen
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Y yall in go and play for yall country

    Reply
