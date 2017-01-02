Home / Volley / Global Football / Aunt Phyllis: Saintfiet is defaming Cyrus; T&T defender had just one glass of Bailey’s!

Aunt Phyllis: Saintfiet is defaming Cyrus; T&T defender had just one glass of Bailey’s!

Lasana Liburd Monday 2 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 85 Comments

Does one glass of Bailey’s on New Year’s Day constitute excessive drinking for a professional athlete?

Phyllis Andrews, the “aunt” of 26-year-old Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team defender Daneil Cyrus, insisted that national head coach Tom Saintfiet has defamed the Soca Warriors player. And she is urging Saintfiet or the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) to clear Cyrus’ name.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet (centre) and Dr Terence Babwah (left) talk to defender Carlyle Mitchell during training at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on 15 December 2016. (Courtesy Nicholas Williams/Wired868)
Saintfiet dropped Cyrus and 22-year-old national midfielder Jomal Williams and told the media that the players missed their noon check-in at the Cara Suites hotel on New Year’s Day and smelt of alcohol.

“Two of the players came one and a half hours too late in camp and had still decent smell of alcohol around him (sic),” said Saintfiet. “That was Daneil Cyrus and Jomal Williams. Both were immediately sent home, back to party—but are replaced in the squad.”

Aunt Phyllis admitted Cyrus was late for their residential camp in Claxton Bay. However, she is offended by the insinuation that the versatile W Connection player turned up for national duty reeking of alcohol.

“If [Saintfiet] says the other fella was drinking, he has to prove that too but that is their business,” said aunt Phyllis. “You can drop [Cyrus] for any other reason but don’t say he was stink of alcohol. That boy never came in my house stink of alcohol. And I open the door most of the time for him because he always loses his keys…

“So I want them to clear that up.”

Cyrus did, she admitted, have a glass of Bailey’s. The national defender told Wired868 yesterday he did not touch alcohol that morning. However, he confirmed that he had one drink.

Photo: W Connection defender Daneil Cyrus (left) tangles with Atlantico FC flanker Adrian De Jesus during 2016 Caribbean Club Championship action in Couva. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
She insisted there was a social context that should not be overlooked, though. It was New Year’s Day and just one glass of “weak” alcohol. Don’t players in England, Belgium and other European countries, she asked, have a drink to celebrate too—once they do not end up drunk?

“He slept by me that night and he left from my house to go to camp,” she told Wired868. “We had a family lime and my children don’t get to have much time with him anymore, so they are always happy when he is around.

“He had just one drink and they were laughing at him and saying ‘Bailey’s boy?!’ I have all the alcohol in the world in house and he would hardly drink. All he would say is ‘Ms Andrews, I am taking a shandy’.

“So I really, really take offence to this. This is tarnishing the boy’s name.”

Aunt Phyllis first opened her Santa Rosa Heights home to Cyrus a decade ago when the Plymouth-based teenager needed a place to stay in Trinidad to train with the National Under-17 Team.

She was friends with the mother of National Under-17 forward Stephen Knox. One day, Knox’s mother introduced her to then National Team manager Chris De Silva who asked whether she would give a place to stay to a teenaged boy she had never met.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago's Daneil Cyrus (centre) hurdles Mexico player Adrian Aldrete (left) while his teammate Carlos Pena looks on in the 2013 Gold Cup quarterfinal at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Copyright AFP 2014/ John Amis)
“[Knox’s mother] asked me if I could take him and then Mr De Silva and Daneil’s mother came and met me,” said aunt Phyllis. “Daneil was 15 and he has been with me ever since. I have two younger children and everyone welcomed him with open arms, so we are all like family.

“If anything, my children felt I spoiled him. But they are like brothers and sisters.”

Cyrus went on to play in two World Youth Cups for Trinidad and Tobago—the Korea Republic 2007 Under-17 and Egypt 2009 Under-20 World Cups—and cement his place in the National Senior Team.

Aunt Phyllis gave her account of what happened on New Year’s Day, as Cyrus set off for his noon check-in time with his national teammates in Claxton Bay.

“He left [Santa Rosa Heights] about 11am and, when he was in the back of St Helena, he got a flat,” she said. “So he had to call another partner [to come and help him since he did not have a jack]. He called and spoke to the manager [Azaad Khan] and the manager said: ‘Okay come… The coach is really upset but still come’.

“[Cyrus] wasn’t sure of the time [he spoke to Khan] but he thinks it was before 12… I know he left by me a little late and he could have been earlier. But he would have been on time, if not for the flat he had.”

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams (second from left) welcomes new National Senior Team coach Tim Saintfiet (second from right) during a press conference at the Marriott Hotel on 7 December 2016. Looking on is new general secretary Justin Latapy-George (far left) and technical director Muhammad Isa. (Courtesy Wired868)
Aunt Phyllis said she called W Connection co-founder and TTFA president David John-Williams to complain today.

“I called John-Williams and he said he is not charge of the team and that is the [coach’s responsibility],” she told Wired868. “But he said that could be fixed. He said: ‘you know he has a reputation of being late for Connection practice’. But what does that have to do with this? I am dealing with the defamation of character with the [coach claiming the] boy was smelling of alcohol.

“I don’t have a problem with him being dropped for being late. But not for alcohol.”’

Wired868 asked John-Williams to confirm if he said said Cyrus’ issue could “be fixed” and what he would have meant by that. But, although he read the message, he did not respond up to the time of publication.

The website was unable to get further comment from Saintfiet, Jomal Williams or national team manager Azaad Khan.

The Soca Warriors face Suriname from 7pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Wednesday in the first game of a round-robin series, which also includes Haiti. One of the three nations will advance to the next Gold Cup playoff round against Central American opposition.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Carlos Edwards (left) takes on Sweden midfielder Anders Svensson during the Germany 2006 World Cup group B opener on 10 June 2006 at Dortmund stadium. Edwards is the captain of the current Soca Warriors team. (Copyright AFP 2016/Odd Andersen)
85 comments

  1. Hannibal Najjar
    Hannibal Najjar
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 5:44 pm

    George would never want his name associated with late arrivals for important camps, whether, Mas or football – game on Wednesday and all hands need to be on deck. I am not optimistic about Saintfeit but this is what caused us the rapid decline just a couple of months ago – the three camp breaking Musketeers before the Guatemala game and allowing them to play that very Friday. Serious people for serious times. Congrats Tommy! Prove me wrong come March though. Prove me wrong by advancing to the next Gold Cup qualifier at the end of January 8th, though. You come from trying times but little to show; maybe this time, this set of trying times will be what the doctors ordered for both you and us, T&T.

    Reply
  2. Tony Marcelin
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 5:25 pm

    This coach’s stay is short, and perhaps even shorter now, his “newness” might mean that he has made a few enemies in the last 24 hours, perhaps even among the players who made the cut, either way, 1 maybe 2 bad performances could see him being shown the door. TTFA has been uncomfortably silent, I sure hope it’s for the right reason…

    Reply
  3. Tony Marcelin
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Santa Rosa to Claxton Bay is a 2 hour journey at least, based on the time he left 11:00 he was going to be late, drink or no drink. Their needs to be the admission from these players that “yes” I have a problem…

    Reply
  4. Brian C Cornwall
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:57 pm

    One glass too much. End of story

    Reply
  5. Chevaughn Bunches Marshall
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:57 pm

    He said he didn’t , Aunty Phyllis saying he did….someone has to be stranger to the truth.

    Reply
  6. Adam McKell
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Bailey’s does not have the level of alcohol content to warrant the label of ‘rum cork’…..plus….pro athletes can and do have alcohol….there is always the matter of the amount one consumes. In the middle of the EPL players are allowed to consume alcohol at their discretion. Some clubs ban consumption all together. It seems to me that the story is just that…a story with many versions and we the realll stakeholders left to wonder who really telling the truth. I’m fed up of sifting through the various agendas….there are precedents to deal with issues like these. These are mundane non-issues that big clubs don’t even bother with bcz there are structures in place. We NOW want to lock the barn after the horse has bolted and I’m noyt convinced by these ‘knee-jerk’ ractions. Bcz really that is all it is….can we seriously expect to make dismissal from the national team a response/answer/solution for what are obviously failings of our social and sport administrative structures? smh….let the band play on yes….we going nowhere with this.

    Reply
  7. Dwight Nelson
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Looks like Cyrus had a history of being late, hence the coach wanting to see the flat tyre.

    But he and his aunt need to be a lil more responsible. If he left a “lil late”, the only way to reach early would have been to speed down the road. Added to that, you gone and take a drink before driving? If a Police officer had stop him, aunty was coming with the “everybody does take a drink on new years” line?

    Reply
  8. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:46 pm

    That’s fine Richard Zen O’Brien. The player admitted to being late. So that is uncontested. The other bit is being contested though.

    Reply
  9. Siewdath Persad
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:46 pm

    In a prior Wired868 article, Cyrus insisted he “did not touch alcohol”.
    In this article his adopted aunt Phyllis insisted he had “just one glass of Bailey’s”. Lol!
    Her account suggests that the poor lad was also subject to peer pressure, perhaps even taunts from his adopted cousins.
    According to aunt Phyllis: “he had just one drink and they (cousins) were laughing at him and saying, ‘Bailey’s Boy?!'”
    For everyone’s information, Bailey’s has more than three times the alcohol volume than a beer.
    Most beers have between 4.5 to 5.5 percent alcohol by volume. Bailey’s has 17 percent.
    Coach Saintfiet said: “two of the players came into camp one and a half hours too late and still had a decent scent of alcohol around him.”
    Does anyone wish to join me in raising a New Year’s toast to the stance taken by the coach? Salut!

    Reply
  10. Trini Don
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:45 pm

    A glass of baileys is very strong eh !!! How big d glass was ?!?!

    Reply
  11. Richard Zen O'Brien
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Professional players get fined for being 10 mins late. If your concern is ‘I wasn’t smelling of alcohol’ after being 1 1/2 hrs late, then we have to give the coach kudos on this one. Also, we’ve gone from ‘don’t touch alcohol’, to ‘only one drink’. Let’s be real here, it’s Christmas time and you’re trini :-)… you want me to believe you’re ‘undisciplined’ enough to reach 1 1/2 late, but you have enough ‘discipline’ to have only one drink? Dude needs to keep quiet.

    Reply
  12. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Ahmm. Did Wired868 make up the story that the players were drunk? So the coach didn’t know he had a game this week and shouldn’t raise potential distractions too?
    Should the coach’s word be final. Or do the players not deserve a say?
    Kion S Williams, an understanding of journalism would show you that all parties deserve their chance to have a say. I can’t not be a proper journalist because it might suit Saintfiet.

    Reply
  13. Michael Samuel
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Tyler Perry must be probably writing the script as we read. Doh mess with “big auntie”.

    Reply
  14. Kion S Williams
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:28 pm

    I know wired has to earn a living with news but we have a game in a little over a day. As most coaches say, “let’s focus on the players selected and not discuss those not in the team right now.” We could deal with Molino, joevin, Cyrus, Bostock etc after the Haiti game. It seems we will have plenty time to discuss off field issues once Gold Cup and Workd Cup no longer in the picture.

    Reply
  15. Frank Walsh
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Bailey’s has alcohol like anything else eh ….. it’s our way of thinking as per usual …….

    Reply
  16. Kyon Esdelle
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Sounds sexist

    Reply
  17. Stacy Hazel
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:11 pm

    My question is… since when do Trini men drink Baileys? I never see that in my life

    Reply
  18. Roneil K Walcott
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Starting to get better than Westwood Park…

    Reply
  19. Errol Holder
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Little boys in big man clothes what they think is just so John Williams could get vote out too

    Reply
  20. Kyon Esdelle
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Learn? I think is time players get permanently axed

    Reply
  21. Errol Holder
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Never is for god who are they and dey represent football or puncheon what are thing what kelvin jones is telling his child

    Reply
  22. Malik Johnson
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:58 pm

    I’m moving on …we get caught up in too much small stuff … you’re out ….. now go home and train harder and move on ….. this coach job on the line so he aint playing around …so they either get with the program or get cut ….. maybe we need a lil crazy to deal with d saga boys lol

    Reply
  23. Ian Brooks
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I suppose they are his players !!!!!!!!Hmmmmmm

    Reply
  24. Ian Brooks
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:55 pm

    What the hell DJW has getting involved in this?Is this a WC issue or an issue for the Coach ?W C……is DJW a WC..?

    Reply
  25. Shaun Lynch
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Honestly though I’m just Fed up…From boat ridex2 Molino to boat ride and fete match and I just too good.fuh tnt Joevin Jones to Bostock who we cyah find.or.lorse he passport or whatever to Central FC doh wanting their.players.to play…lol
    Imagine if.these guys were actually World.Class like Yorke Stern latapy or Nakhid ?
    One setta back ah yard bush league second.rate team dey with and.head swell up big big big

    Reply
  26. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I’m curious to hear back from TTFA president David John-Williams on how he hopes to “fix” this though. So hope he shines some light.
    All other parties are being quite transparent.

    Reply
  27. Surindra Basdeo
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:49 pm

    the man said he didn’t have a drop of alcohol.

    Reply
  28. Carlon Garcia
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Lasana….I don’t like this article. It begins to take the issue into the realm of gossip. Aunt or mom or whomever…Cyrus is an adult who made an adult decison/mistake. Whilst the content may be somewhat relevant, the headline and the regurgitation (with some minor adapatation) of what is already in the public domain doesn’t really add value to the whole thing

    Reply
    • Lasana Liburd
      Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:47 pm

      Carlon, the aunt contacted me and said she wanted to clear up the matter. I spoke to Cyrus again. He saw the first article. They still wanted a second piece. And they did clarify some stuff here.
      So I consider it a valid piece.

      Reply
    • Lasana Liburd
      Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:48 pm

      The only other thing I could have said was: No. I refuse to do a second story.
      They are hurting. They wanted to say more on behalf of the player. So I gave them a platform to do so, which is my job.

      Reply
  29. Shaun Lynch
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:44 pm

    From never touched alcohol to one drink…sounding like me when my wife vex…lol

    Reply
  30. Andre Forgenie
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Oh my auntie…leave people business alone and mine your own..from a flatt to one glass of “milk drink with a little spirits” …you don’t “drink” whilst on duty…end of story!!!

    Reply
  31. Lance Noel
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I’m reading posts where persons are defending these two players and it is clear why we cannot progress as a nation.

    Reply
  32. Nigel Roberts
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Late is late! And as for having a glass of Baileys, that is still alcohol. He’s a professional footballer and that means being disciplined and making sacrifices.

    Reply
  33. Frank Walsh
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Thought he said he didn’t hve any alcohol tho 😕😕😕

    Reply
  34. Keith Look Loy
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:36 pm

    ..Conte is said to encourage his players to have a brew after a match. THAT is not the issue here however..

    Reply
  35. Lance Noel
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Tanty just close de case!!!!

    Reply
  36. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:35 pm

    All the same, it is true that a player having a glass of alcohol (and worse) happens in Europe all the time. So the player could still be correct that he was not “reeking of alcohol”.

    Reply
  37. Marcia Tinto
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:34 pm

    And the excuses have begun!

    Reply
  38. Rene Charles
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Contrary to popular belief Shandy is an alcoholic beverage and Bailey’s is not a weak alcoholic drink either. There’s no excuse for his tardiness, he’s a professional and hopefully he will learn from this.

    Reply
  39. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I have to assume that the player initially meant no “hard liquor”…

    Reply
  40. Cherisse Moe
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Is wa kinda young and restless soap opera madness really goin on? On the real though…I really hope whoever gets to the bottom of the mess. Smh

    Reply
  41. Kyon Esdelle
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Well look how Cyrus story mash up

    Reply
  42. Keith Look Loy
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:31 pm

    ..Fourth World bullshit. Straight up Fourth World, Barnum and Bailey bullshit..

    Reply
  43. Malcolm Jack
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Auntie is actually helping to corroborate the Coach’s version of the events. Thanks Auntie!

    Reply
  44. Malik Johnson
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:29 pm

    I’m so over this ish ………

    Reply
  45. Cheyenne Hector
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:29 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  46. Colin Benjamin
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Ha is still sport or a episode of the boondocks

    Reply
