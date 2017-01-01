Home / Volley / Global Football / ‘Rum corks!’ Saintfiet axes Jomal and Cyrus; slams Joevin and Molino’s commitment

Lasana Liburd Sunday 1 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 57 Comments

Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet launched an extraordinary attack on four of his senior players today, as he accused Daneil Cyrus and Jomal Williams of arriving two hours to his live-in camp allegedly smelling of rum.

The Belgian coach also blasted Major League Soccer (MLS) players Joevin Jones, who was initially included in his 20-man squad for this week’s Gold Cup playoff matches against Suriname and Haiti, and Kevin Molino for failing to show sufficient desire to represent their national team.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones (centre) terrorises United States players DeAndre Yedlin (right) and Michael Orozco during Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Saintfiet told the media that Cyrus and Williams were dropped on the spot while Jones was also replaced.

Club Sando forward Akeem Roach, Defence Force utility player Curtis Gonzales and Orange County Blues attacker Trevin Caesar were all recalled to replace them after they were initially cut from the squad on their return from Managua yesterday.

It means England-based midfielder Andre Boucaud is the only addition to the squad that faced Nicaragua twice last week and returned with a 2-1 loss and 3-1 triumph respectively. Boucaud is expected in Trinidad on Tuesday, roughly 24 hours before kick off against Suriname, after he received an extra day’s grace to represent his club in England.

Saintfiet’s leniency with his overseas-based players is unlikely to be lost on local Pro League and Caribbean club champs, Central FC, who were told to release their players and not use them for their own clubs. The subsequent stand-off led to goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams and midfielders Nathaniel Garcia and Sean De Silva being omitted.

And although Garcia and Williams are free now—De Silva was injured at a national training session—and Saintfiet lost goalkeeper Marvin Phillip to injury, the coach ignored both players and again left them out of his squad.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet (right) makes a point to paramedic Dave Isaacs during training at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on 15 December 2016. (Courtesy Nicholas Williams/Wired868)
Today, Saintfiet revealed internal problems with the players he did want.

“We selected 20 players [and] I have to say that three of the 20 players didn’t show up,” said Saintfiet, who was joined today by assistant coach Russell Latapy for the first time. “Two of the players came one and a half hours too late in camp and had still decent smell of alcohol around [them]. That was Daneil Cyrus and Jomal Williams.

“Both were immediately sent home back to party but are replaced in squad.”

Jones, according to Saintfiet, was simply a no-show. The Belgian coach gave special dispensation to the Seattle Sounders player to skip the Nicaragua tour after complaining about fatigue.

“I spoke with him individually and he did not show up at all for the camp,” said the Belgian coach. “So I think he has no interest to help his country to qualify.”

Saintfiet was not impressed to discover that Jones played in two charity matches over the Christmas period, after he claimed to be too tired to represent his country. And, bizarrely, Jones also represented W Connection in a friendly match against Haiti last week.

Photo: Joevin Jones (right) buries his penalty kick past Toronto FC goalkeeper Clint Irwin during the MLS Cup final on 10 December 2016 at the BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Seattle defeated Toronto in extra time penalty kicks. (Copyright AFP 2016/Claus Andersen)
“Joevin is here on holiday and Joevin played, two days ago, a friendly with W Connection against Haiti,” said Saintfiet. “So if his club had no problem with him playing a friendly match with a club where he is not registered, I see no problem why he cannot play for his national team…

“I had face to face communication with him. I said take a few days off and see you on January 1st. I told him where and when and which time [to enter] camp and he never called or informed us in any way that he would not show up.

“So I think he has no interest to help his country to qualify.”

Remarkably, all four players dropped by Saintfiet for disciplinary reasons since he took over the reigns as head coach are wholly or part-owned by W Connection.

Last week, defender Triston Hodge became the first player to be cut after he allegedly missed one training session, turning up late for camp and failed to win over the new coach with his demeanour.

Williams, who is on loan at Mexico second division club Murcielagos FC, was next today along with versatile Connection defender, Cyrus, who has 62 full international caps.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago defender Daneil Cyrus (right) grapples with Peru full back Miguel Trauco during a friendly international at the National Stadium in Lima on 23 May 2016.  Peru won 4-0. (Copyright Ernesto Benavides/AFP 2016/Wired868)
Williams started in Saintfiet’s first game as Warriors head coach against Nicaragua on 27 December and came off the bench for the second contest in Managua. Cyrus featured as a substitute in both fixtures.

Connection are believed to have inserted a sell-in clause in their deal with Seattle, which entitles them to a slice of any revenue earned if the MLS club cashes in on Jones. Jones won the MLS Cup with Seattle last season and is Trinidad and Tobago’s top scorer in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

However, his commitment to the two island republic has been questioned before.

Hart cut Jones—along with Cyrus—for playing minor league football after skipping an international tour, supposedly due to fatigue, in September 2013. Jones was also fined by Hart for breaking camp to attend a boat party, alongside teammates Mekeil Williams and Molino, three days before a World Cup qualifier against Guatemala on 2 September 2016.

The background of the players at odds with successive national team coaches ought to alarm and embarrass Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams, since he is the co-founder of the W Connection team.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams enjoys himself at new head coach Tom Saintfiet's maiden training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on 15 December 2016. (Courtesy Nicholas Williams/Wired868)
The national youth teams have not been spared such disciplinary issues either, as Connection teenager Isaiah Hudson abandoned the Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 Team during their Caribbean Cup campaign last October.

Hudson’s father, Brent Hudson, insisted that the Naparima College student was injured. However, National Under-20 coach Brian Williams denied this.

Arguably, John-Williams did not help Saintfiet’s authority much when he publicly warned the coach, at his unveiling, that he would be sacked if he does not manage four points from World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Mexico on 24 and 28 March respectively.

But, thus far, the cringeworthy introduction does not appear to have inhibited Saintfiet much, as the coach has not been shy about imposing himself on the national squad. And, unlike almost everyone else at the TTFA, the new coach does not seem to be interested in holding secrets.

“[Molino] said he was not available [to play] for his country at that point in time,” said Saintfiet. “He told me he didn’t feel motivated or ready for that. And later, I [heard] he played games at lower league or social level…”

Photo: Orland City midfielder Kevin Molino (centre) celebrates a goal during MLS competition. (Copyright MLS Futbol)
The downside to Saintfiet’s managerial style is he must now try to outdo Haiti with a notably weaker squad than Hart had last year when the Warriors fell 1-0 to the Haitians in a Copa America Centenario playoff in Panama.

And, after his bullish approach to his senior players and bravado in mentioning Connection during a broadside at Jones, this week’s qualifiers may take on increased importance for the Belgian coach.

The Warriors face Suriname from 7pm on Wednesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva and then tackle Haiti on Sunday from 5pm at the same venue.

It would be some accomplishment if Saintfiet can lead the Warriors to two wins regardless of the patchiness of his squad. Arguably, his authority—on the training ground and in the corridors of power—can be significantly weakened if his current squad fails to deliver for him. Perhaps irretrievably so.

 

Whatever is written about Saintfiet when he does depart at Piarco, he certainly will not be remembered as dull.

Now, it is up to his present squad—which includes 37-year-old captain and right back Carlos Edwards and 35-year-old striker Cornell Glen—to prove that the coach can win football matches too.

Suriname would be a good place to start on Tuesday.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Aikim Andrews (right) forces his way past Haiti defender Stephane Lambese during the 2014 Under-20 Caribbean Cup. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
(Trinidad and Tobago 20-man Gold Cup playoff squad)

Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Glenroy Samuel (Ma Pau Stars);

Defenders: Carlos Edwards (Ma Paul Stars), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Carlyle Mitchell (Seoul E-Land—Korea Republic), Radanfah Abu Bakr (Sillamae Kallen—Estonia), Maurice Ford (W Connection), Aubrey David (Deportivo Saprissa—Costa Rica);

Midfielders: Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada—USA), Andre Boucaud (Dagenham & Redbridge—England), Alvin Jones, Hughtun Hector (both W Connection);

Attacking midfielders: Aikim Andrews (W Connection), Trevin Caesar (Orange County Blues—USA), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Nathan Lewis, Tyrone Charles (both San Juan Jabloteh);

Forwards: Akeem Roach (Club Sando), Shahdon Winchester (Murcielagos FC—Mexico), Cornell Glen (Ozone FC Bengalaru—India).

Technical staff: Tom Saintfiet (head coach), Russell Latapy (assistant coach), Jamaal Shabazz (assistant coach), Lukas Wojciak (goalkeeper coach), Riedoh Berdien (trainer), Dr Terence Babwah (doctor), Dave Isaac (paramedic), Michael Williams (equipment manager), Shaun Fuentes (press officer), Azaad Khan (interim manager).

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

57 comments

  1. Simone Ghirlanda
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:53 am

    Good approach. This is why it’s so hard for Caribbean players to be taken seriously in Mexico, USA, Costa Rica, Europe, etc. Because of the behavior of some of them they all unfairly get put in the same bucket. Yohance Marshall, Jamal Jack, Kordell Samuel, Jerrel Britto, Weslie John are good professionals who would help this team. It’s too bad coaches and insiders have an agenda to push other players ahead.

    Reply
  2. Ryan Alcantara
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:52 am

    All for discipline 👏🏼 still not on Tommy boy

    Reply
  3. Earl Mango Pierre
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:51 am

    And just imagine that the two players Jomal Williams and Cyrus represents my dictator president real professional team W- Connection eh, and that is their conduct. Steeuuppss. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  4. Savitri Maharaj
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:50 am

    I’ve noticed most Trinis don’t appreciate quiet diplomacy, they love to be shamed. Well done Coach, what Hart should’ve done a long time

    Reply
  5. Laurainne Douglas
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:42 am

    Something is not making sense. Are these players owed money by chance? I don’t understand how all this occurred at once.

    Reply
  6. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:40 am

    Kelvin Jack, what you think?

    Reply
  7. Earl Mango Pierre
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:39 am

    Steeeeuuupppsss. Like this Damian de Gannes Them really good yes. Hahahahahaha

    Reply
  8. Visham Ramsaywack
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:34 am

    I applaud him for being brave,outspoken and taking the bull by the horn no excuses win or lose its serious business represent you country with pride man

    Reply
  9. Terence William Fenwick
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:29 am

    Vey interesting

    Reply
  10. La Horquetta Xf
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:27 am

    Everything Cancel out it self under Hart they would all be in the team still well done coach 👏👏👏

    Reply
  11. Clynt Taylor
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:27 am

    Wow am beginning to like this coach…

    Reply
  12. Damian de Gannes
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:26 am

    We need a steupse emoji for this group.

    Reply
  13. Brent Bennett
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:22 am

    I once heard a line in a movie with Will Smith….. “either you’re incredibly smart or incredibly stupid” …… time will tell which one the coach is….

    Reply
  14. Malik Johnson
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:21 am

    I dunno if we gonna win (I’m not foolish enough to think a win vs Nicaragua indicates instant progress …particularly with our defense)….what I do expect …is there is gonna be more effort ……. the people left out with the exception of Jan are indicative of a lackadaisical approach that wormed its way into the team recently

    Reply
  15. Laurainne Douglas
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:18 am

    This seems like JW’s plan all along

    Reply
  16. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:14 am

    If Saintfiet defeats Haiti with this team, he deserves a two contract! Lol.

    Reply
  17. Kurtwyn Baird
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:11 am

    If we lose without these players,I believe that the younger players would have a better prospective of what it takes to remain on the national team.

    Reply
  18. Shawn Babooram
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:11 am

    The man is calling it as he see it Trinidad football needs this we like to much stupidness and nonsense. Party vibes to be exact. How come all the trouble makes coming from one club or is in some way associated with them.

    Reply
  19. Sean Taylor
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:08 am

    … Carlos and Glenn even bothering with this team though?

    Reply
  20. Malik Johnson
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:06 am

    Molino …Cyrus …Jomaal…. Joevin …. lol ….. I’m ok with them staying out ….

    Reply
  21. Brent Bennett
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:04 am

    I Ike his bravado. I’m sure many other coaches would have liked to do it but didn’t have the courage. As long as his bravado doesn’t turn to arrogance I’m good. Seriously though, Molino has a long way to go to make it back with the national team if what the coach is saying is correct. His distaste for representing us is very apparent

    Reply
  22. Shivaughn Connell
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:03 am

    Punish them to the highest. Expell they Ass.

    Reply
  23. Devin Shane Kissoon
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:03 am

    i totally disagreed with his appointment but i must say i like his no nonsense approach..pride to represent the red white and black is badly needed…time to get serious

    Reply
  24. Kirwin Weston
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:03 am

    The Saint have to remember his pool of international quality players ain’t that big.
    Man management is key. He has to ensure he doesn’t lose certain players altogether

    Reply
  25. Deon Anthony Samm
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:01 am

    Yes he does …. I hope these guys buck up though and not see this as an opportunity to walk away from the national team ..

    Reply
  26. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 1:00 am

    Tom has balls. That’s for sure. Lol. Never let that be questioned.

    Reply
  27. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:59 am

    Saintfiet sure can dish it out. Wow. I’m not sure if this is the wisest response to what happened. But wow.

    Reply
  28. Deon Anthony Samm
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:58 am

    I agree with his disciplinary actions … guys are doing things that they would never or dare not do with their clubs …

    Reply
  29. Kurtwyn Baird
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:58 am

    Bravo Tom… I haven’t seen your tactics as yet but to rebound from a defeat and win away from home is good,giving new players opportunities is even better don’t back track 👏🏾🇹🇹

    Reply
  30. Lasana Liburd
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:57 am

    I agree that I am happy for him to take a stance. This is pretty extraordinary stuff though. Most coaches won’t be as blunt with the public.

    Reply
  31. Brent Bennett
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:56 am

    Kudos to the coach. He is standing for discipline. For too long guys take the national team as a sweat and a tour. I don’t know if we will win but if he does, what a way to send the right message.

    Reply
  32. Shem Cunningham
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:55 am

    Well done coach,if you’re not disciplined enough take ah bench this nonsense have to stop with these so call big players!!!!

    Reply
  33. Sean Taylor
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:55 am

    Rum bosses 😂😂

    Reply
  34. Shiv Aah
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:55 am

    Lord

    Reply
  35. Christian Hume
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:55 am

    Tom has absolutely nothing to lose one way or the other – that may be a better position than people think.

    Reply
  36. Aaron Pollard
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:54 am

    I still question his quality but I 100% respect and agree with his stance

    Reply
  37. Brian Jordan
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:52 am

    I suspect the coach may rue not picking Jan Michael Williams for these Gold Cup qualification games.. Good luck to him though!!

    Reply
  38. Dawn Cameron
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:52 am

    We never learn..

    Reply
  39. Ravi Maharaj
    Monday 2 January 2017 at 12:42 am

    It’s Christmas time wtf.give d guys a break.

    Reply
