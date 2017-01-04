Suriname stun Saintfiet’s soldiers; Tyrone gem fails to save T&T in Gold Cup playoff

Trinidad and Tobago’s lingering 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup dreams looked to be in ruins tonight as the Soca Warriors fell 2-1 to Suriname after 30 minutes of extra time in playoff action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
Coach Tom Saintfiet made an immediate impression on local football fans with his keenness to name, shame and axe wayward players, since his appointment on 7 December 2016. But his first game on home soil was largely an underwhelming affair.
San Juan Jabloteh winger Tyrone Charles opened his goal scoring account for Trinidad and Tobago with a stunning free kick in the 81st minute. But, otherwise, the Warriors rarely stretched opposing goalkeeper Claidel Kohinor and were reactive for long periods of the game.
And the irony was inescapable when, for the final 11 minutes, Saintfiet sent tall central defenders Carlyle Mitchell and Radanfah Abu Bakr upfront and had his players launch the ball into the Suriname penalty box.
So much for the Belgian coach being unable to fit towering centre forward Kenwyne Jones into his tactical plans then.
Much has been made of the senior players that Saintfiet denied entry into his squad, which now includes: Kenwyne Jones, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, Cordell Cato, Mekeil Williams and Jan-Michael Williams. In truth, the home team was not short of experience yesterday, despite a few fresh faces.
Suriname coach Roberto Godeken’s starting team had a combined 65 international caps and three goals between them. Only one Suriname player earns a living off outside of their nation’s borders and that is W Connection attacker Dimitrie Apai who is useful but rarely a game winner at Pro League level.
In contrast, Saintfiet’s XI managed 275 international appearances altogether before kick off and his back four alone—Carlos Edwards, Aubrey David, Abu Bakr and Mitchell—has a combined nine international goals.
Yet, it was Trinidad and Tobago who started the game on the back foot, as they conceded territory to their guests and sat in their own half of the field with a clear intention to play on the counter.
Charles was the stand-out player of the opening 45 minutes, as he certainly enjoyed having space to run into and created a few scares to the opposition. But, tellingly, Suriname created the best chance of the half as Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Adrian Foncette needed to be alert to push a Sorencio Juliaans effort around his post in the 43rd minute.
The Warriors changed gears in the second half, as they pressed higher up the pitch and finally tried to wrestle control of the game. Yet, agonisingly for Saintfiet, his team now looked surprisingly vulnerable in defensive transition.
In the 54th minute, Apai slipped behind Edwards to receive a clever Juliaans pass but hit the heel of the far upright.
Saintfiet’s men stayed positive though and Kohinor was quick to spot the danger as he saved from Charles’ feet in the 56th minute while Hughtun Hector blasted a chance over in the 64th minute.
Trinidad and Tobago might have taken the lead in the 75th minute as Charles won space down the left flank and teed up substitute Shahdon Winchester, only for defender Gillermo Faerber to block the goal bound effort.
But Suriname then went straight up the other end to score, as left back Guno Kwasie’s angled shot deflected past Foncette for the opener. Kwasie, with 13 caps, was Suriname’s most experienced player tonight.
“Put on Kenwyne Jones!” shouted one fan, with typical gallows humour.
Saintfiet had already introduced Winchester and Aikim Andrews by then and he sent on Andre Boucaud as well for tiring striker Akeem Roach.
Roach, incidentally, was cut from the team last weekend and only recalled due to Jomal Williams’ tardiness on New Year’s Day. While he was suddenly thrust into the starting team, just before kick off, after veteran striker Cornell Glen injured himself during the pre-match warm up.
Charles gave the “Saint” a lifeline in the 81st minute, though, with a stunning free kick—after a foul on Winchester—which swerved, dipped and crashed in off the underside of the bar.
Pro League fans know all about Charles’ expertise from set pieces. The secret is out now.
Trinidad and Tobago never really built on the winger’s stunning strike, though. Suriname substitute Galgyto Talea gave the hosts a scare in the 92nd minute as he sprinted past Abu Bakr, only to be denied by Foncette.
While a knock to Mitchell, midway through the first half of extra time, further disjointed the team, as Saintfiet reshuffled his pack by sending the versatile central defender further upfield and employing Edwards at left back, David alongside Abu Bakr and Gonzales at right back.
Mitchell, clearly limping, was sent further up the field until he had run off his knock.
Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president and W Connection co-founder David John-Williams, who is unlikely to have been pleased by the new coach’s frequent clashes with Connection players, might be itching to read the medical report from the pair of Dr Terence Babwah and Dave Isaac on Mitchell’s reintroduction then.
In the soap opera that is Trinidad and Tobago football, who can rule out another bizarre twist.
Tonight, it was an error from the normally unflappable midfield hard-man Kevan George that undid Saintfiet in the 109th minute, though.
George conceded possession with a weak lofted pass near the halfway line and then was outfoxed by Ivanildo Rozenblad, who cut across him to take aim from 22 yards. George decided against committing a foul and the 20-year-old Surinamese attacker responded with a cracking strike to the right of Foncette.
It was Rozenblad’s second goal in as many international appearances and maybe a Connection trial might be in the offing.
Things were getting desperate in the dug out, though, as Saintfiet withdrew his lone striker on the pitch, Winchester, to an advanced midfield role and sent his two central defenders on top.
God knows what Kenwyne Jones might have thought if he was watching somewhere.
But it was not enough to affect the result. And, as the fourth official signalled two minutes of stoppage time, Saintfiet and his trainer Riedoh Berdien exploded in rage. Assistant coach Jamaal Shabazz rushed off the bench to restrain the Belgian and found himself on the receiving end of some sharp words too.
Saintfiet can be cutting with his verbal delivery. But he is still a long way from proving that he is an upgrade to his predecessor Stephen Hart as a football coach.
On Friday, Suriname face Haiti at the same venue and Trinidad and Tobago football fans will hope for a Haitian triumph, which will keep the Warriors’ Gold Cup dreams alive.
Even then, though, the host nation must find a way past Haiti, who are considerably stronger opponents than Nicaragua and Suriname.
Trinidad and Tobago have won their last five successive games against Suriname—at home and away—and you have to go as far back as 1985 for the last time that the Dutch speaking South American nation managed a triumph over the two island republic.
More than half of the Warriors’ starting team was not even born yet.
Saintfiet was promised until March to prove himself as head coach. But the former Bangladesh coach’s authority is already being questioned after a series of run-ins with player, bizarre omissions and uninspiring tactical adjustments.
He could do with a win on Sunday.
(Teams)
Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1): 1.Adrian Foncette (GK); 11.Carlos Edwards (captain), 6.Radanfah Abu Bakr, 12.Carlyle Mitchell, 2.Aubrey David; 19.Kevan George, 15.Hughtun Hector; 8.Nathan Lewis (18.Aikim Andrews 68), 5.Hashim Arcia (10.Shahdon Winchester 60), 7.Tyrone Charles (4.Curtis Gonzales 91); 9.Akeem Roach (14.Andre Boucaud 78).
Unused substitutes: 21.Glenroy Samuel (GK), 16.Alvin Jones, 20.Trevin Caesar.
Injured: 13.Cornell Glen, 17.Maurice Ford.
Coach: Tom Saintfiet
Suriname (4-3-1-2): 1.Claidel Kohinor (GK); 15.Miquel Darson, 4.Gilberto Eind (captain), 3.Gillermo Faerber, 5.Guno Kwasie; 7.Mitchell Kisoor (9.Gillian Maatrijk 55), 14.Sergino Eduard, 8.Bruce Diporedjo (19.Silvion Sedney 107); 12.Sorencio Juliaans (16.Ivanildo Rozenblad 71); 10.Roxey Fer (18.Galgyto Talea 83), 11.Dimitrie Apai.
Unused substitutes: 22.Sersinio Profijt (GK), 2.Saverio Adenie, 6.Andwele Baja.
Coach: Robert Godeken
Referee: Kimbel Ward (St Kitts and Nevis)
warriors…we don’t want to become worriers over that display of football…its true the other Concacaf nations are raising their standards but if we can’t handle Suriname or Martinique our advancement of the hex looks highly unlikely…tough talk about discipline in press conferences must be matched by passion and top performance on the field or Russia 2018 would be wishful thinking
Who is this joke of a goal keeper come on man we have alot better keepers than him with more experience
The team is missing these players for sure to make a turn around Hyland ,Cato,Molino and Jones make Trinidad and Tobago great again !!!
We beat Suriname with totally local based squads before and will again with a different coach.
Read Sean Powder’s comments!
Keith Look Loy Kendall Tull Brian Harry Brian Springer Nigel Myers Cheyenne Hector Brent Bennett Carlos Lee Timothy Rochford
SMH… Totally NOT surprised…This just CONFIRMS what I felt.
Every where he goes it is the same pattern.
#1 is a ridiculous assertion. Trinidadians have a self esteem problem? This colonial nonsense I can’t stand. Why is everything about race. Hogwash man…
Brent
I would like to understand your comment about colonial “nonsense”.
Were we not a colony of the Spanish, British,French, Dutch and Courlander often changing hands among them?
I trust you accept that Christopher Columbus arrived in 1498 and we became a republic in 1976. Math says for nearly 500 years we were a colony of someone, thereafter we have experienced neo-colonialism.
If you experience nearly 500 years as a colony and not even 50 as a Republic; what has dominated your history, experience and culture?
Brent, I ask only to understand your use of “nonsense” not to be argumentative.
Hmm. Just heard the sound of a hammer hitting a nail head. I don’t think #1 is a ridiculous assertion. There is an ingrained self esteem problem. You see it everywhere in little and big things. And it’s not necessarily about race either sometimes it’s just about “foreign”. But that’s a whole other discussion. I would not be surprised if all of this was unearthed before the coach was hired but it was irrelevant to the agenda of the TTFF. After all this administration would like to be remembered for developing football not necessarily for getting us to the world Cup. The president said so himself on the Morning Edition . I guess when he realized that we will never get to the world Cup under his watch. Sigh… Like telling an athlete he ain’t bound to make it to the Olympics. People will respect you if you “develop”
You don’t think Trinis have a self-esteem problem Brent Bennett?
Brent, you should read this from Martin Daly. The UWI chancellor read it and immediately copied to his entire staff: http://wired868.com/2016/08/07/understanding-the-thing-daly-muses-over-tts-curious-self-esteem/
No I don’t think we have a self esteem problem. We have a follow fashion syndrome…..
But isn’t the latter often because of the former?
I don’t believe they are mutually inclusive…. all this colonial nonsense I don’t believe. Some may disagree with me but I don’t buy into it. Do we as a nation lack discipline, absolutely but I wouldn’t attribute it to colonialism… that’s like black people in the US still claiming racism as to why they can’t get ahead when it have people coming into the US and passing their standard of living by working hard…
Ok. Brent. There is way too much research and data for you to make this last statement. I think you need to do a little more reading.
We are a highly undisciplined people. And it’s wreaking havoc on our national team and country as a whole. It doesn’t matter who the coach is we will fail as long as our key players continue to lack discipline. We had a great coach in Hart and undisciplined players led to his demised. The players must change their behavior!
Thanks Carlos Lee…. excuses man…We get rid of a good coach hire another one so now we finding faults with him too. When is it the fault of the players or clowns who call themselves professionals…. time to grow up man
Lasana Liburd this is not surprising! It simply convinces me further that our TTFa are a pack of clowns
Lasana, I did my own research on Saintfiet as soon as he was hired, and I found many similar articles. He did even get in ah beef with de Nigeria federation.
He is playing true to form. Whereas some of those countries revoked his work visa and sent him packing within three months, we are applauding.
How far are we from colonialism? Not 10 years but more than 50… I’m not accepting that as an excuse…
So Brent when you colonized for nearly 500 years, you think a colonized people can over come that in 50? Please educate me when in history of this planet that has happened?
When you and Carlos say “we” as a people have no disciple, please specify which people is “WE”? The African, Indian, Asian, European, Syrian, Lebanese; in our multicultural society who have no discipline?
The team is composed of predominately Afro-Trinbago men. Since you are using the team as representative of the societies ills, are you by extension stating that Afro-Trinbago men indiscipline are the cause for the failures of the society?
Please do not be general, be very specific on who is the WE!
Doh play mass and fraid POWDER
Smh
What time is sunday’s match anyone?
5pm
..Thanks Brian..
You’re welcome I wont make this one as I will be playing myself so will check out replay on Flow when I get home.
Lmfao
That’s what you get when you hire a shitty coach , you get a shitty performance
Lololol.. So we lost.. Hmmm .. Shame oui.. Yet men does wanna rate a league n that’s d kinda play we pumping … Sigh.. Trinidad d land of jokers oui…
Did we pick the best men in the league? Did we get the best preparation? Not sure this is an indictment of the league. Not even close to me..
That is just excuses. I’m seeing. U can call anyone from anyone of the big leagues whether EPL or brasil or Spain. Etc and they perform. Hands down they perform.. Cause always have players performing to get called for national team… Our league. All I’ll do is laugh.. Cause not one perform.
Argentina didnt perform at Copa. What did that say?
David Gintoki Aguillera, you can pick a Spain team without Real Madrid and Barcelona players and get the same standard? Or a Germany team without Bayern Munich players?
Brian Jordan they made the final! i think that said alot!! don’t! u think!! only losing by penality!!
am yes you can but i dont see your point cause them same players in bayern and barca an madrid coming from there same league.!!! which performs even if them said players from clubs eh get called up.so i doh see the point!??
I think u missed the question David Gintoki Aguillera
Yea as u now say that i now realize.!!*multitasking* …’
You said ignoring Central FC players were meaningless although you are talking about players who won the Pro League and Caribbean titles back to back.
If you believe you can pick a Germany or Spain team without players from their champion clubs with no difference in quality then fine. We obviously disagree. But okay.
And before I forget, just imagine that there are so many businesses making millions of monies in our sweet country, especially those foreign businesses eh, and there are only about 12 sponsors advertising boards on one side of the field eh, and only one bank Scotia Bank eh, steeuuppss Them really good yes.
This is the best post I’ve ever seen from you😜
hahahahahha Oh really?
Just kidding:-)
Lolol..uncle, Carlos really good eh
That’s just one issue Mango. In watching practice, he tends to bypass his midfield and prefers long balls over the defense into space. Also,. Playing on the counter should mean getting numbers in advanced positions and he seems to not want to leave himself exposed, so they only get limited numbers up the field on the counter. Very “primitive” and counter productive system to me..
Well the bootleg foreign base Coach Tom and his assistants really needs to allow the Captain to play his overlapping game eh the same way that he did it for the 2006 World Cup, his real professional team abroad and is still doing it for San Jabolteh in the bootleg professional league eh steeuuppss Them really good yes.
Even though I am hoping for improvement against Haiti, we must acknowledge the system as exists today has already failed us.
“System ” is a four letter word to them , and after last nights performance to the Coach too
Did the TTFF not have this info before recruitment? What kind of recruitment system was employed?
Put him on a boat now.
And he could carry the ttfa board and President with him
The coach is not the problem is the players need to get new players
After three games without our best players you can see that our standard drop. You need to be an ESPN analyst
Were you not the individuals just yesterday say he was the best thing since slice bread
I am not even on the coach anymore in my humble opinion the people that hired this coach is to blame for the mess that our football is in right now.
Agreed. He has done what he has always done everywhere he coached.
sad
This is what happens when you go Rattans to buy a football coach.
Bring back “Hart” in team. Smh TTFA failure.
Tom Cat in bag has no tactical plan for this football team. He is a one trick pony of so called “discipline”.
Tom Julianus Maria Saintfiet has a tactical plan for getting National Team Coaching positions:
1. Enter a 3rd World country where people have a self-esteem problem due to oppression, slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism
2. Immediately tell them the players and society they have no discipline because where ever you find black and brown people they believe that the workers have no discipline and society is lawless. Picking on the small guy the athlete usually works, never mention the administrators nor management.
3. Select a local team and isolate better foreign based talent as spoiled “boys”. The society will agree they have no discipline and too big for they britches. After all these black and brown people have “crab in barrel” mentality.
4. When the uproar comes because I am losing games blame the local players fitness and ability. Quickly, try to get the foreign based talent back.
5. Do my best to get to 90 days, after that they will fire me but have to pay my contract.
6. By the time they figure out what happened, I already inked a deal on another 3rd World FA.
TOGO
http://m.myjoyonline.com/marticles/sports/togo-coach-accuses-adebayor-of-indiscipline-
http://ghanasoccernet.com/emmanuel-adebayor-flashes-250000-rolls-royce-ghost-with-nigerian-musician-whizkid
MALAWI
http://www.nyasatimes.com/saintfeit-unveils-malawi-squad-axes-fischer-recalls-kanyenda-gaba/
http://independentnig.com/flames-players-at-war-with-saintfiet/#
BANGLADESH
http://www.thedailystar.net/sports/football/saintfiets-first-day-1252729
Folks, he has done this before because he understands psychology NOT football. Why you think he was laughing when DJW threaten him? Inside he saying thanks for the bravado of telling me your plan because I can now make adjustments to my plans. While DJW talking, Tom the Cat texting his agent to send out resumes in mid February.
The question is did our TTFA administrators that hired him know or understand the clever Belgian Waffle aka Tom the Cat in Bag?
Caribbean Cup 2012
Fri 16 November
CC semis x Suriname at Bacolet. 3-0.
Goals: Seon Power 35, Richard Roy 50, Aubrey David 88.
Trinidad and Tobago: 1.Jan-Michael Williams (capt); 4.Kern Cupid, 19.Carlyle Mitchell (6.Kareem Moses 60), 20.Seon Power, 8.Aubrey David; 18.Densill Theobald, 3.Joevin Jones; 14.Hashim Arcia (10.Ataullah Guerra 72), 16.Keyon Edwards, 7.Hughton Hector; 13.Richard Roy.
Unused subs: 21.Marvin Phillip, 2.Clyde Leon, 9.Devorn Jorsling, 11.Kevon Carter, 12.Curtis Gonzales.
T&T beat Suriname 3-0 in 2012 with a team made up entirely of Pro League players and coached by Hutson Charles.
Saintfiet not only had all the Pro League players to chose from but also Radanfah Abu Bakr, Carlyle Mitchell, Andre Boucaud, Shahdon Winchester, Aubrey David and Kevan George.
Just facts.
Aubrey and Carlyle played but they were Pro League players then.
Just watched over the highlights . I thought Foncette was very poor for the two goals in real time and having watched it over I will stick by that . Jan would have saved at least one of those
Thank YOU. Like these people blind
Where did you see it tho
TTFA page . I’ll post the highlights
Newsflash: If you do not understand what a coach is supposed to bring to the team and what a quality coach looks like, you will never be able to find one. So I think we will have problems for quite some time in this regard.
All the same, I watch these Pro League players ever week. Praise your Belgian coach as much as you like but don’t project your football ignorance by bashing them.
Pro League teams beat Suriname teams ALL the time. No exceptions. By wide margins too. And all Suriname players play in their own country except for their jewel Apai who, surprise surprise, plays in the Pro League too.
You wanted committed players and those guys, who did not pick themselves, gave it their best shot. Not all the players were flawless last night but they did their best.
Effort was not the problem last night it was our tactics. I think a lot of us agreed on that already.
Put the money in track and field. Football ain’t making no kinda sense again.
Pathetic performance all time low for T&T football.
You clearly forgot when we were knocked out of the world cup by Bermuda. .
When you have a youth like attula guerra an not even selecting him for screening he is rite here in the country came off an avrage season at Charlton Batery in the US an not being selected it’s really a joke
Is true talk I watch them midfield players in that game last night and Attulla Guerra way better than them guys.
I agree but he is to inconsistent. ..
Other than the inconsistency look at his passes an look at the players who runs onto the ball look at him playing for central an Charleston an you would see
Most of those players last nite was blowing hard!!In my playing days i ran and cycled and played at 4-5 competitive football matches a week and small goal with the boys in the hood, i was never outta breadth in a game!!!
Worst football –players cant trap a ball- erratic passes– no movement– lack of stamina-these players were in a wake for the death of football in this country
We in a wake they already dead
Our football was a joke, Hart raised the standard, new TTFA president came in and didn’t get along with Hart, standard dropped Hart left and now it’s a joke again.
Well with so many defenders eh I guess that the Coaches are concentrating on defending nah but it seems that it still isn’t wukking eh, because I know that in the beautiful game if you is only thinking about defending and without plenty attacking the same eh, goals will eventually be scored on your team eh, even the great and mighty Italy great defending team learn’t that lesson very well from my greatest team in the universe in the 1970 World Cup final in Mexico 4 – 1 eh. Them was really great eh hahahahahaha
wait nah you gone back to 1970 to make your point. or yes Brazil only plays on the counter attack now them really good yes
hahahahahaha Yuh done know ent, wait until we meet my second greatest World Cup team Germany next year in Russia 2018 World Cup eh, it will surely be pay back time eh. Them really good yes
it will be the magical Messi in the finals trust me
Steeuuppss Alyuh football God will never be doing this in his life time eh. hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahaahahhahhahahahhahahhahhahhahahhhahahaha
by the law of averages the next final he in Argentina must win hahahaha
and he is not a god just and alien
hahahahahaha
hehehe after last night need that laugh
Ah going and wuk some obeah eh if meh Haiti team think that they will be winning the match on Sunday just so, just so, eh. hahahahahahahahahahah Them really good yes.
i think we need to pray to one of them football gods
hahahaha Well once it isn’t Argentina football Gods eh, we will surely be alright hahahaha
hahaha
Lol why dis man always pushing that failure team Brazil always..I feel oldage taking it effect yes… This is Argie world.. Messidonia domain …
Pro league players in no form or fashion equipped for international ball…..yet, that was was d president’s and other local club owners major bone of contention with hart and coaches from foreign……look how many friendlies was setup outside d fifa window, purposely denying the first team any useful playing time so pro leaguers could earn caps…….time and time again it has been proven that d pro league/ super league/savanna league don’t condition players adequately for international ball, dem fellas does fail trial after trial on d basis of fitness or end up in obscure leagues in countries behind god back.
Then they hire ah bargain basement clown dat burning bridges left right and centre with our top international pros….indiscipline notwithstanding……steups
Suriname’s best player, Dimitrie Apai, is a Pro League player. Because the Pro League, for all its flaws, remains the best league in the Caribbean by far. That is a fact based on results and trophies.
So you can’t blame the Pro League for this one.
was speaking specifically to player deficiencies……think d coach is clown talking point has been adequately addressed otherwise, but to not address long standing issues concerning the grooming of players also skirts around bigger issues……all I’m saying here
Well from the onset,we didn’t look like we playing to win, 8 defenders and 2 fowards ,not sure what the coach was thinking,they showed more fight in the last 3 minutes,why can’t they be so hungry from the get go?
Stop wasting money on this team .. other T&T athletes need funding
Just watched the interview. Tom says fitness was an issue and local players not fit enough and neither are the foreigners out of season. Sorry, but some teams are fitter than others. You want box to box in the 90th minute? Take Mitchell and Garcia from Central! And goalkeepers not experienced enough? Yet you don’t take Jan-Michael? Strikers that can’t finish yet you don’t take Kenwyne? Ok so you made your choices. Now you’ve learned, you can select a better squad for World Cup games.
Good suggestions except the kenwyne part. Devorn jorsling. Willis plaza. Marcus Joseph. All better options for the striking position over roach
Note his comment about Ceasar NOT being available and passing the buck on saying why…ALSO which Coach has ever SUCCESSFULLY “influenced” a 4th official to give more time by ranting and raving??? A Load of BS…and I aint talkin about MY initials!
They better bring back all the bestest players that they got rid of because crapo will definitely smoke we pipe eh if they still continues to bounce their heads when it comes around to the World Cup qualifiers eh Prof Jamaal Shabazz. Them really good yes.
If you want your players to chase the ball for 90 minutes, fitness would be an issue no matter who you put on the field. The problem is his tactics. Simple logic.
I agree with you 1000 % eh Mr. Live Wire and you eh see some of these players especially our flankers Nathaniel Lewis and Tyrone Charles who was running with their heads down while dribbling the ball instead of keeping their heads up to give a perfect pass eh, and just imagine at that international level eh steeuupss. Them really good yes.
I thought Tyrone Charles did well actually. Nathan was nervous because it was his first game at home. Or maybe he wasn’t at his best because of his injury during the pre-season.
But the players gave everything last night. And that is all you can ask of them.
I doh know nah some of Alyuh have a different football lens when watching our Soca Worries play eh, oh well so be it if you say so eh Them really good yes.
Were you at the game Earl Mango Pierre? Which players you felt were slacking off and not trying hard enough?
Lasana Liburd is it then that you are saying that their best is not good enough? Passing and first touch was poor. That is basic skills.
Guess you not reading my previous post eh and that was my last game going to see the Soca Worries play, from now on I will be watching the games on the TV or live stream until they really get their acts together and especially the corrupted TTFA and their administrators, the players in our midfield doesn’t have a clue about the subject eh at the international level and I really expected more for Hector who only took one shot to the opponents goal post and of course which went over the bar, our opponents controlled the midfield the whole of the game and the score should have ended 3- 1 in their favor with the ball that beat our goal keeper Adrian Foncette and luckily hit that post and goals will continue scoring on him because of the defensive mistakes as usual and I always see it the same when he is representing my police team and as I said before Tyrone Charles gave away the ball to many times and he isn’t that great as a dribbler either especially in the flanking position that he is playing in the only thing that he did was scored that free kick. Them fellas ain’t playing like real warriors at all and maybe it is high time that the name is changed eh Mr. Live Wire Lasana Liburd. Them really good yes.
Bruce, Suriname hasn’t defeated T&T in 30 years. In 2012, we played them with a totally local team and a Trinidadian coach Hutson Charles. We beat Suriname 3-0.
Yesterday Saintfiet had not only his pick of all the local players but he had Carlyle Mitchell, Radanfah Abu Bakr, Andre Boucaud, Kevan George, Shahdon Winchester and Aubrey David… And of course he had other foreign players who he chose not to select.
What I am saying is why are T&T players suddenly not good enough to beat Suriname?
It just seems like battering local players who are trying hard to avoid pointing out the inescapable truth here.
Lasana Liburd and the answer to your question is this. the Coaches are picking the wrong players to represent our SOCA WORRIES man, look when they brought on Andre Boucard eh, that should be starting all the time eh because he knows the subject and is one of our better midfielders eh. and I am going to say this for the last time please don’t compare our back in the days real footballers with many of these bootleg footballers that is plying their trade in our bootleg football professional league nah and until our football returns to the communities, until they fixed the fields in our communities and until they raised the standards of the bootleg professional league eh our football will continue going backwards instead of forward eh and I done talk Steeuuppss Them really good yes.
Earl Mango Pierre, Hutson Charles thrashed Suriname with those same players and less illustrious players too. So I don’t blame the players.
Something really wrong with you eh Mr. Live Wire no wonder why your team wired 868 hasn’t won a game since you started your football festival 5 yrs ago, well continue picking your same players nah man. hahahahaha
And we don’t have anymore midfield/playmakers/goal scorers the same like Hudson Charles, Autis Whitley, Russell The Magician Latapy, Berthrand O’ Brien (Army) Larry Joseph Anthony Sherwood, Terry Jughead” St Louis, Richard “Sheppy’ Shepperd and I can go on and on and also any more prolific goal scorers again in our sweet country eh well except for Devon Cool Droggy Jorsling eh and he wasn’t even selected on the team especially with that slow pace brand that they are playing and I done talk. Them really good yes.
And that is why we will always stay stuck here. Because people believe all we need is better players and the quality of the administration or coaching won’t matter.
Lasana, I certainly do not subscribe to the notion that the administration and the quality of coaches does not matter. If the quality of administration is poor, then you will always have problems with the relationships with players and their clubs. Players are there to play. Administration and management are there to create the environment where the players will want to play because their needs and relationships with the coaches and their clubs are being taken care of in a professional manner by the administration.
We need playmakers we need ball winer we need goal scorers
But it will be hard if we not looking to play on the ball though Hardest. We were looking to just play on the break so I don’t think were were looking to force Suriname back and be creative.
I think Kevan George is useful as a ball winner. But we do need a goal scorer.
Yes but George needs to do much better in posession. He has regressed somewhat in that regard.
I don’t think he has regressed Jamal. Under Hart, he had a playmaking midfielder nearby and full backs pushing forward offering quick options.
Under Saintfiet, he is expected to make 30 yard diagonal balls. That is not his strength.
Agreed. But early on I have seen him have near perfect games in posession. And that was mainly due to the fact that the mid 3 worked so hard and were so compact so he only had to make 10 yd passes. Hopefully he adjusts quickly
Exactly. Early five and ten yard passes he can. Thirty yard lofted diagonal balls into space for wingers? Not so much.
I think hart was d man
And this is the same thing that I said to the newly appointed Coach Hood daughter on my police team eh that she needs to start taking the stats to show the number of errant passes and poor first touches eh Bruce Aanensen hence the reason why they are loosing their games instead of always winning them eh Them really good yes.
Do we have any stats to show the number of errant passes or poor first touches?
As I am always pointing out, everyone that understands the beautiful game must always compare the touches, ball control, passing, taking plenty shots and scoring of plenty goals, and the game plan of our opponents especially my Central and South American teams eh, compared to the players on our Soca Worries team and in our sweet country, there must be better players that really knows the subject in our sweet country eh that should be given their chances to represent. Them really good yes.
I think that technically the players on both teams were terrible, and just as bad in tactical awareness.
I still did not see what advection of our game was positively influenced by our coach ,in the context of the quality of the opponent and the fact that they played games here and their game plans should have been properly analyzed.
Yeah and my prolific goal scorer Cornell Glen did say that they were wukking on some new things eh, well I must be missed the new things when I attended the game last night eh or maybe the players didn’t understand the new game plans at all Them really good yes.
You drop KJ completely from the team only to use the same tactic with a defender which KJ was used for. I could not understand Carlos Edwards reasoning to continuously pass air balls you would think after the 5th time it was intercepted by suriname he would have changed his play. In the 2nd half our play was basically two passes between defenders the CE would lob the ball forward only to lose possession.
You would think by now we would realize that lobbed passes are not our strengths, under Hart players looked like they were just getting the hang of trapping an air ball.
