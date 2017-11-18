Home / A/V Room / Intercol 2017: San Juan North target new Coca Cola National Intercol landmark

Intercol 2017: San Juan North target new Coca Cola National Intercol landmark

Editor Saturday 18 November 2017 A/V Room Leave a comment

Will lightening strike twice for San Juan North Secondary? The Bourg Mulatresse boys look to create their own bit of history by becoming the first school in the Premier Division era to repeat as Coca Cola National Intercol champions:

