Intercol 2017: Carapichaima East ready to shine as Central champs eye glory

5 days ago

He can Hack it... Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Neveal Hackshaw (centre) tries to escape the attentions of Guyana midfielder Brandon Beresford (left) while Soca Warriors coach Dennis Lawrence looks on during international friendly action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 14 November 2017. Both teams played to a 1-1 draw. Photo: Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868