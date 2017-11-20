Home / A/V Room / Intercol 2017: Signal Hill aim to go out with a bang after rough 2017

Intercol 2017: Signal Hill aim to go out with a bang after rough 2017

Expression House Media Monday 20 November 2017 A/V Room Leave a comment

Defending Tobago champions, Signal Hill Secondary, have no plans of going out with a whimper, after being relegated from the Premier Division. Captain Akil Frank, coach Nigel De Souza and the rest of the squad sound the war cry:

