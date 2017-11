Can San Juan North keep Coca Cola Intercol crown? KO tourney kicks off on Monday

Can San Juan North Secondary repeat as Coca Cola National Intercol champions? Will newly crowned Premier Division winners, Presentation College (San Fernando), claim the double?

Might Shiva Boys Hindu College ride off into the sunset with the coveted prize?

Will we have a surprise champion like Carapichaima East Secondary, Trinity College East or even Signal Hill Secondary? Or will we have a throwback champion from the days of the Colleges League in CIC, Fatima or QRC?

‘We shall really be no closer to finding out on Monday 6 November when Malick Secondary and Diego Martin North Secondary get the ball rolling in the opening game of a North Zone preliminary double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain. The action kicks off at 1.30pm.

What happens next? See the full fixtures below and continue to read Wired868 for the best 2017 Coca Cola Intercol match reports, scores, photographs, video action and breaking stories in a season that has already had much more than its fair share of them.

2017 Coca Cola Intercol fixtures

(Monday 6 November)

Malick Sec v Diego Martin North, 1.30pm, North Prelims B, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

East Mucurapo v Diego Martin Central, 3.30pm, North Prelims A, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Francis College v Tranquillity Secondary, 3.30pm, North Prelims C, QRC grounds;

(Tuesday 7 November)

Siparia West v La Romaine Sec, 3.30pm, South prelims A, Morne Diablo ground;

Pleasantville Sec v Fyzabad Anglican, 3pm, South prelims B, Mahaica Oval;

Pt Fortin East v Princes Town West, 5pm, South prelims C, Mahaica Oval;

(Wednesday 8 November)

Chaguanas North v Preysal Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters A, Hugo Francis ground;

Presentation (Chag) v Couva East, 1.30pm, Central quarters B, Carapichaima East;

Gasparillo Sec v Cunupia Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters C, Carapichaima East;

Trinity East v Holy Cross College, 1.30pm, East quarters B, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Valencia Secondary v Five Rivers, 3.30pm, East quarters A, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Thursday 9 November)

St Mary’s College v East Mucurapo/Diego Martin Central, 1.30pm, North quarters D, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Fatima College v Malick/Diego martin North, 3.30pm, North quarters E, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Bishop’s HS v Scarborough Sec, 3pm, Tobago quarters A, Bon Accord;

Speyside HS v Mason Hall Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters B, Bon Accord;

(Friday 10 November)

St Benedict’s v Siparia/La Romaine, 1.30pm, South quarters D, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Naparima College v Pleasantville/Fyzabad Angl, 3.30pm, South quarters E, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 13 November)

San Juan North v El Dorado East, 3.30pm, East quarters D, St Augustine;

Arima North v St Augustine Sec, 4pm, East quarters C, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Goodwood Sec v Pentecostal L&L, 3pm, Tobago quarters C, Bon Accord;

Signal Hill v Roxborough Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters D, Bon Accord;

QRC v Trinity Moka, 1.30pm, North quarters F, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Anthony’s v St Francis/Tranquillity, 3.30pm, North quarters G, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Shiva Boys v Moruga Sec, 1.30pm, South quarters F, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Presentation (San F’do) v Pt Fortin/P’ Town, 3.30pm, South quarters G, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Wednesday 15 November)

Chaguanas/Preysal v Gasparillo/Cunupia, 3pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Carapichaima East v Presentation/Couva, 5pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Thursday 16 November)

Valencia/Five Rivers v Trinity/Holy Cross, 1.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

San Juan/El Do v Arima/St Augustine, 3.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Bishop’s/Scarborough v Speyside/Mason Hall, Tobago semis, TBA;

Goodwood/Pentecostal v Signal Hill/Roxborough, Tobago semis, TBA;

North D v North E, 1.30pm, North semis, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

North F v North G, 3.30pm, North semis, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Friday 17 November)

South D v South E, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

South F v South G, 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.