Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting traditional Tobago heavyweights, Signal Hill

Wired868, in conjunction with Expression House Media and Volvo, takes you behind the scenes of famous Tobago school, Signal Hill Secondary:
Wired868, in conjunction with Expression House Media and Volvo, takes you behind the scenes of famous Tobago school, Signal Hill Secondary:
Tags 2017 SSFL Premier Division Akil Frank Chasing Goals Expression House Media Jabarry Francis Nigel de Souza Signal Hill Secondary SSFL Xavier King
“Ain’t nobody, ain’t nobody better than Pres!” Uninhibited jubilation. When referee Nicholas Murray’s whistle sounded …