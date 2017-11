Intercol 2017: East Mucurapo down D’go North; book quarterfinal clash with St Mary’s College

Newly promoted Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division outfit East Mucurapo Secondary will have an early test against top flight opposition on Thursday afternoon, as they booked a North Zone Intercol quarterfinal showdown with St Mary’s College at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain from 1:30pm.

East Mucurapo, the first Intercol winners of the Premier Division era back in 2014, got their 2017 Intercol campaign off to a good start yesterday afternoon as they downed Diego Martin North Secondary 2-0 in the closing match of a Hasely Crawford Stadium double header.

It was a bad afternoon for Diego Martin schools as Malick Secondary spanked Diego Central 3-0 in the opener at the same venue. While, at Queen’s Royal College (QRC) grounds, St Francis College got the better of Tranquility Secondary 4-2 in other North Zone action.

Malick will now face Fatima College in Thursday’s other quarterfinal fixture at the Hasely Crawford venue while St Francis are due to tackle to high flying St Anthony’s College at the same stadium next Monday.

Intercol preliminary action continues today in south Trinidad.

Coca Cola Intercol results

(Monday 6 November)

Malick Secondary 3, Diego Martin Central 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

East Mucurapo 2, Diego Martin North 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Francis College 4, Tranquility Secondary 2 at QRC grounds.

Today’s Fixtures

(Tuesday 7 November)

Siparia West v La Romaine Sec, 3.30pm, South prelims A, Morne Diablo ground;

Pleasantville Sec v Fyzabad Anglican, 3pm, South prelims B, Mahaica Oval;

Pt Fortin East v Princes Town West, 5pm, South prelims C, Mahaica Oval;

Upcoming fixtures

(Wednesday 8 November)

Chaguanas North v Preysal Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters A, Hugo Francis ground;

Presentation (Chag) v Couva East, 1.30pm, Central quarters B, Carapichaima East;

Gasparillo Sec v Cunupia Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters C, Carapichaima East;

Trinity East v Holy Cross College, 1.30pm, East quarters B, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Valencia Secondary v Five Rivers, 3.30pm, East quarters A, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Thursday 9 November)

St Mary’s College v East Mucurapo, 1.30pm, North quarters D, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Fatima College v Malick Secondary, 3.30pm, North quarters E, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Bishop’s HS v Scarborough Sec, 3pm, Tobago quarters A, Bon Accord;

Speyside HS v Mason Hall Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters B, Bon Accord;

(Friday 10 November)

St Benedict’s v Siparia/La Romaine, 1.30pm, South quarters D, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Naparima v Pleasantville/Fyzabad Angl, 3.30pm, South quarters E, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 13 November)

San Juan North v El Dorado East, 3.30pm, East quarters D, St Augustine;

Arima North v St Augustine Sec, 4pm, East quarters C, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Goodwood Sec v Pentecostal L&L, 3pm, Tobago quarters C, Bon Accord;

Signal Hill v Roxborough Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters D, Bon Accord;

QRC v Trinity Moka, 1.30pm, North quarters F, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Anthony’s v St Francis College, 3.30pm, North quarters G, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Shiva Boys v Moruga Sec, 1.30pm, South quarters F, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Presentation (San F’do) v Pt Fortin/P’ Town, 3.30pm, South quarters G, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Wednesday 15 November)

Chaguanas/Preysal v Gasparillo/Cunupia, 3pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Carapichaima East v Presentation/Couva, 5pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Thursday 16 November)

Valencia/Five Rivers v Trinity/Holy Cross, 1.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

San Juan/El Do v Arima/St Augustine, 3.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Bishop’s/Scarborough v Speyside/Mason Hall, Tobago semis, TBA;

Goodwood/Pentecostal v Signal Hill/Roxborough, Tobago semis, TBA;

North D v North E, North semis, 1.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

North F v North G, North semis, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Friday 17 November)

South D v South E, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

South F v South G, 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.