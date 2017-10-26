Home / A/V Room / Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting North Zone giants, St Anthony’s College

Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting North Zone giants, St Anthony’s College

Expression House Media Thursday 26 October 2017 A/V Room Leave a comment

Wired868, in conjunction with Expression House Media and First Citizens Bank, takes you behind the scenes of North Zone giants, St Anthony’s College:

More from Wired868

Tags

AboutExpression House Media

Expression House Media
Expression House Media Limited is a video production company that combines expertise and passion to produce innovative cinematography, editing and motion graphics.

Check Also

‘Tigers’ and ‘Pres Lions’ battle to 3-3 draw; ‘Naps’ slip means St Anthony’s can clinch title on weekend

With the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division title within paws’ reach, the Westmoorings …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved