Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting North Zone giants, St Anthony’s College

Boy oh boy... St Anthony’s College attacker Tyrese “Boy Boy” Bailey (right) tries to escape from QRC defender Rawle Felix (left) during SSFL action at QRC grounds on 30 September 2017. At present, St Anthony’s are top of the league after winning a protest against Shiva Boys. See Wired868.com for details. Photo: Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868