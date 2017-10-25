Home / Volley / Local Football / ‘Tigers’ and ‘Pres Lions’ battle to 3-3 draw; but ‘Naps’ slip means St Anthony’s can clinch title on weekend

R.Walcott Wednesday 25 October 2017 Local Football, Volley Leave a comment

With the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division title within paws reach, St Anthony’s College let two points slip this evening at Westmoorings as they battled to a entertaining 3-3 draw with third place Presentation College (San Fernando).

Remarkably, Naparima College also failed to grab three points as they squandered a two goal lead to tie 2-2 with Queen’s Royal College (QRC) in St Clair.

Photo: St Anthony’s College winger Tyrese Bailey (second from left) prepares to cross for his team’s third goal during SSFL action against Presentation College at Westmoorings on 25 October 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

It means that, on Saturday, the “Westmoorings Tigers” and “Naps” enter their final round locked on 30 points each but with the former team enjoying a five goal advantage in the goal differential column.

Naparima, who host relegation threatened Trinity College Moka at Lewis Street, San Fernando, must win and hope that St Anthony’s draw or lose in their “Battle of the Saints” against St Mary’s College at Serpentine Road in St Clair.

Should St Anthony’s and Naparima both draw or lose, it will create a window of opportunity for the “Pres Lions” to pinch the title next week when they complete their rescheduled fixtures.

In today’s other fixtures, St Benedict’s College took an important stride towards safety with a 2-1 win over Fatima College, which took them four points clear of the drop zone.

While Signal Hill Secondary are in last chance saloon now after they were spanked 4-0 by Shiva Boys Hindu College at the Morne Diablo Recreation Ground in Penal.

Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College attacker Tyrell “Sexyman” Baptiste takes the ball during SSFL Premier Division action against San Juan North at Bourg Mulatresse on 27 September 2017.
(Courtesy Annalisa Caruth/Wired868)

Signal Hill have two games remaining—both at home—against Fatima and Trinity College Moka. They must win the two to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Speyside, according to the present standings, are already relegated and will join the suspended Fyzabad Secondary in the lower reaches of the schoolboys competition next year. The Tobagonians’ only hope now is a possible protest against Shiva Boys—for the improper registration of lanky midfielder Kierron Mason—which might gift them three points and give them a fighting chance.

St Anthony’s benefited from the Mason factor this morning, as the SSFL Disciplinary Committee awarded the Tigers three points for their clash with Shiva Boys earlier this month—although the game itself had finished 2-2.

Their triumph in the SSFL boardroom did not go down well with some Pres supporters who discussed the flood of Premier Division protests before kick off.

“This is not about football anymore,” said one Presentation fan. “People are dissecting the rules and regulations to their benefit.”

Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College midfielder Kierron Mason in action against Fatima College during SSFL action at Mucurapo Road on 30 September 2017.
(Courtesy Annalisa Caruth/Wired868)

Once referee Keilon Bacchus blew the opening whistle, though, spectators at Westmoorings were completely engrossed by the action on the field as the Lions and Tigers had a battle for the ages.

Almost routinely, St Anthony’s conceded an early goal before clawing themselves into a 2-1 lead by halftime.

“They does like a challenge,” one St Anthony’s supporter exclaimed. “They don’t like easy thing.”

It certainly looked straightforward when Presentation midfielder Darnell Hospedales headed a Jordan Riley corner kick past opposing goalkeeper Oba Augustin to put the visitors ahead in the second minute.

From the sidelines, Presentation coach Shawn Cooper urged Hospedales and company to keep calm and vigilant but easier said than done. In the blink of an eye, St Anthony’s were 2-1 up after well taken goals by Haile Beckles and Jodel Brown.

Riley equalised in the 59th minute with an extraordinary item straight from a corner kick.

Photo: St Anthony’s College attacker Haile Beckles (right) tries to burst clear of the Presentation College defence during SSFL action at Westmoorings on 25 October 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

But Beckles, a menace for defenders with his off-the-ball running and grit, looked to have given the Tigers the necessary impetus for all three points when he prodded home for a 3-2 lead in the 62nd minute, after an incisive run and low cross from Tyrese “Boy Boy” Bailey.

Cooper had a couple tricks up his sleeve, though, as he unleashed substitutes Nathaniel Dyer and Jaiye Sheppard to devastating impact.

Sheppard got the leveller in the 84th minute but Dyer deserved much of the credit with his determined play and cross from the left flank, which Riley knocked down to give the Tobago-born Sheppard a straightforward finish.

In the end, it was a share of the spoils for both teams, although it could have been so much more.

“I have to give the boys credit because it was a commendable effort,” St Anthony’s coach Ronald Daniel told Wired868. “I think the game was ours for the taking. I would have preferred to have the three points but that’s how it goes and I cannot change it.”

Daniel will hope that his Saints can go marching into St Mary’s territory on Saturday to lift the Premier Division crown.

Photo: St Anthony’s College playmaker Che Benny (left) sidesteps Presentation College star Jordan Riley during SSFL action at Westmoorings on 25 October 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

SSFL results

(Wednesday 25 October)

St Anthony’s College 3 (Haile Beckles 10, 61, Jodel Brown 17), Presentation College 3 (Darnell Hospedales 2, Jordan Riley 59, Jaiye Sheppard 83) at St Anthony’s;

QRC 2 (John-Paul Rochford, Marc Robinson), Naparima College 2 (Judah St Louis [2]) at QRC;

Trinity College Moka 0, Carapichaima East 0 at Moka;

Fatima College 1 (Joshua Araujo-Wilson), St Benedict’s College 2 at Fatima;

Shiva Boys HC 4 (Junior Asson [3], Tyrell Baptiste), Signal Hill 0 at Morne Diablo;

Trinity College East 1 (Kishon Hackshaw), St Mary’s College 1 at Serpentine Road, St Clair;

San Juan North 4 (Isaiah Chase, Renaldo Boyce, Sherwin Williams, Tigana O’Brien), St Augustine Secondary 2 at San Juan;

Speyside High are on a bye.

Photo: QRC midfielder John-Paul Rochford (left) keeps his eye on the ball while Trinity College Moka midfielder Abdul Raheem Leezam looks on during SSFL action in St Clair on 13 September 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Upcoming fixtures

(Saturday 28 October)

Presentation College v St Augustine Secondary, 3.40pm, Guaracara Park;

St Mary’s College v St Anthony’s College, 3.40pm, St Mary’s;

Naparima College v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, Lewis Street;

St Benedict’s College v Trinity College East, 3.40pm, Barrackpore;

Carapichaima East v Shiva Boys HC, 3.40pm, Carapichaima;

Signal Hill v Fatima College, 3.40pm, Signal Hill;

San Juan North v Speyside High, 3.40pm, San Juan;

QRC are on a bye

Photo: Naparima College captain Judah St Louis (right) looks for a teammate while St Augustine Secondary defender Jamal Meloney tries to catch up during SSFL action at Lewis Street, San Fernando on 23 September 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Rescheduled matches

(Monday 30 October)

Trinity College East v Fatima College, 3.40pm, Trincity;

St Augustine Secondary v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, St Augustine;

Shiva Boys HC v St Mary’s College, 3.40pm, Morne Diablo;

Photo: A Trinity College Moka technical staff member tries to cool down one of his players during SSFL action against St Benedict’s College at Moka on 19 October 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

(Thursday 2 November)

Signal Hill v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, Signal Hill;

Presentation College v Trinity College East, 3.40pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Saturday 4 November)

Fatima College v Presentation College, 3.40pm, Fatima;

St Benedict’s College v Shiva Boys HC, 3.40pm, Barrackpore.

Photo: St Anthony’s College captain and defender Derron John (right) takes on Presentation College midfielder Darnell Hospedales during SSFL action at Westmoorings on 25 October 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

SSFL Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

  1. St Anthony’s       13-9-3-1-42-20-30
  2. Naparima            13-9-3-1-30-13-30
  3. Presentation        11-7-2-2-25-14-23
  4. Shiva Boys HC    11-7-1-3-28-14-22
  5. San Juan N          13-5-6-2-29-1521
  6. Fatima                 11-6-0-5-15-15-18
  7. Trinity East          11-5-2-4-20-12-17
  8. St Mary’s             12-4-4-4-27-26-16
  9. Carapichaima E 13-4-3-5-19-20-15
  10. QRC                    14-4-3-7-23-30-15
  11. St Augustine       12-4-1-7-24-28-13
  12. St Benedict’s      12-3-3-6-18-26-12
  13. Signal Hill           12-2-2-8-11-25-8
  14. Trinity Moka       11-2-2-7-13-30-8
  15. Speyside High    13-2-1-10-7437

Tags

AboutR.Walcott

R.Walcott
Roneil Walcott is a Journalism and Public Relations student at COSTAATT and a freelancer at Wired868. Walcott is an avid sports fan and former Harvard Cricket Clinic member and ex-St. Mary’s College cricket player.

