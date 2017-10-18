Ex-Defence Force star Josimar Belgrave among two soldiers charged in $1.4 million fraud case

Ex-Defence Force star Josimar Belgrave is among two former soldiers who were charged with a combined 162 fraud and corruption matters yesterday at the Port of Spain Magistrates Court.

Belgrave, a private, and Jason Richards, a lance corporal, were accused of stealing TT$1.4 million from the State through fraudulent means between February and July 2017. Both men are 31 years old and, as per Defence Force rules, were fired from the regiment once charges were formally laid.

Belgrave, a versatile attacker who can play upfront or in an attacking midfield role, was a two-time Pro League champion with Defence Force while he also led the the Army/Coast Guard combination to the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) crown, two years ago, and finished as top scorer in the process.

Although Belgrave never played for Trinidad and Tobago at senior international level, his younger brother Elijah Belgrave, who represents Police FC in the Pro League, won two national caps under former coach Stephen Hart.

His sister, Rhea Belgrave, was a key member of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Senior Team during their Canada 2015 Women’s World Cup campaign and is also a former NSCAA All-American with West Texas A&M University.

Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John heard yesterday that Richards, an accounts clerk with the Regiment, allegedly stole over $1 million by inflating his and Belgrave’s rental allowances through the falsification of the human resources record.

Belgrave was accused of wilfully transferring and disposing of the funds, knowing it to be the proceeds of criminal misconduct.

The offences were alleged to have taken place in the Port of Spain, Arima, Tunapuna and Chaguanas areas.

Police prosecutor Inspector Winston Dillon objected to bail on the grounds that the accused may interfere with or intimidate witnesses.

However the magistrate granted bail in the sum of TT$375,000 to two accused for offences allegedly committed in the Port of Spain district. Bail was denied for alleged offences in other districts, though, and Belgrave and Richards were remanded into police custody until they complete their tour of the relevant Magistrates Courts.

Belgrave was represented by attorney Stephen Wilson while Richards was represented by Darryl Worrell. They are due to reappear in the Port of Spain court on 14 November.

Belgrave is one of three members of the Defence Force’s title winning 2012-13 team who are in jail at present. Versatile 23-year-old winger Ross Russell Jr and speedy 35-year-old attacker Balondemu Julius were incarcerated last year for the murder of then 28-year-old Diego Martin resident Selwyn Gaff.

Gaff died from a gunshot wound on 6 June 2016 after being found in the Macqueripe forest, barely alive, by police. He was allegedly shot in the abdomen on the previous day and left for dead.

Two other 2012-13 team members, Kevon Carter and Rawle Fletcher, passed away in tragic circumstances.

Carter, who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup, died from a heart attack on 28 February 2014, after collapsing during a training session. He was 30.

Fletcher was murdered on 22 December 2013 outside the Sandy Annan Bar near to his home in Preysal, Couva. His close friend, Mitra Maharaj, and a 19-year-old bystander, Anil Diram, were also killed. Fletcher was 31 at the time.