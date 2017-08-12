Pro League scores: ‘Benjie’ hattrick and maiden Hudson item as Connection whip Rangers

Pacy winger Neil Benjamin Jr grabbed the first hattrick of the 2017 Pro League season and 17-year-old Isaiah Hudson managed his first competitive goal at senior level as W Connection routed St Ann’s Rangers 5-1 at the St Augustine Secondary school ground this afternoon.

The result propelled Connection from third to first in the 10-team standings, as they now lead second placed Club Sando by goal difference—although North East Stars, who trail both teams by one point, have two games in hand.

Rangers remain bottom of the standings with four points from nine games and are three points adrift of ninth place Police FC.

Connection and Rangers were tied at a goal apiece at the half, as Benjamin’s opener was nullified by Xae-Pierre De Four’s second item of the season. But Rangers had no answer for Connection after the break as Benjamin completed his hattrick while Hudson and Jameel Antoine—a former Rangers midfielder—both got on the score sheet.

Benjamin now leads all Pro League scorers this season with seven items, which are two more than his teammate and nearest scoring rival Marcus Joseph.

Pro League action continues on Tuesday evening as San Juan Jabloteh host Central FC from 5pm at the Barataria Recreation Ground.

Pro League results

(Friday 11 August)

Point Fortin Civic 1 (Kevin Moodie 90+1), North East Stars 0 at Mahaica Oval;

Police FC 2 (Kareem Perry 36, Kareem Freitas 59), Defence Force 2 (Reon Moore 28, Jerwyn Balthazar 83) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Morvant Caledonia Utd 0, Club Sando 1 (OG 25) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Saturday 12 August)

St Ann’s Rangers 1 (Xae-Pierre De Four 29), W Connection 5 (Neil Benjamin Jr 28, 70, 85, Isaiah Hudson 61, Jameel Antoine 81) at St Augustine Secondary;

Upcoming fixture

(Tuesday 15 August)

San Juan Jabloteh v Central FC, 5pm, Barataria Recreation Ground.