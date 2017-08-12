Home / Volley / Local Football / Pro League scores: Pt Fortin stun North East Stars as Club Sando go top

Pro League scores: Pt Fortin stun North East Stars as Club Sando go top

Editor Saturday 12 August 2017 Local Football, Volley Leave a comment

Club Sando found themselves at the head of the class on Friday night as a 1-0 win over Morvant Caledonia United, coupled with a shock loss for North East Stars, prompted a change at the top of the Pro League standings.

The Stars fell 1-0 to Point Fortin Civic after a late stoppage time goal by Kevin Moodie at the Mahaica Oval.

The results saw Sando move one point clear of Stars with 17 points although the latter outfit have two games in hand. Civic also made headway on the 10-team standings, as they skipped up two places to seventh.

Connection, who are third at present, can draw level on points with Sando this afternoon when they face table proppers, St Ann’s Rangers, at the St Augustine Secondary school ground.

While, on Tuesday, San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC will hope to put disappointing CONCACAF showings behind them when they square off from 5pm at the Barataria Recreation Ground.

Jabloteh are fourth at present with 10 points while Central are one point shy in fifth spot.

Pro League scores

(Friday 11 August)

Point Fortin Civic 1 (Kevin Moodie 90+1), North East Stars 0 at Mahaica Oval;

Police FC 2 (Kareem Perry 36, Kareem Freitas 59), Defence Force 2 (Reon Moore 28, Jerwyn Balthazar 83) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Morvant Caledonia Utd 0, Club Sando 1 (OG 25) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Upcoming fixtures

(Saturday 12 August)

St Ann’s Rangers v W Connection, 4.30pm, St Augustine Secondary;

(Tuesday 15 August)

San Juan Jabloteh v Central FC, 5pm, Barataria Recreation Ground.

Standings (Tabulated as Won-Drawn-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

Club Sando         9-5-2-2-15-9-17

N/East Stars       7-5-1-1-11-7-16

W Connection     8-4-2-2-13-11-14

S/Juan Jabloteh 6-3-1-2-6-5-10

Central FC           6-2-3-1-10-2-9

Defence Force    9-2-3-4-9-12-9

Point Fortin         8-2-3-3-5-10-9

M’vt Caledonia   8-1-4-3-4-6-7

Police FC            8-1-4-3-7-12-7

S/A Rangers       7-1-1-5-4-10-4

