Pro League scores: M’vt Caledonia secure point as Connection go third week without win

W Connection forward Marcus Joseph was on the score sheet again last night in TT Pro League action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium but it was not enough to stop the “Savonetta Boys” from going a third successive week without a win.

Joseph’s item, which was his League high fifth goal this term, nullified veteran Kareem “Tiny” Joseph’s earlier item for Morvant Caledonia United. But neither team could manage a knock out punch as the match finished 1-1.

The result means that North East Stars, who are two points clear of second placed Connection with two games in hand, can stretch their lead atop the standings when they tackle San Juan Jabloteh at the Barataria Recreation Ground on Tuesday.

Jabloteh coach Keith Jeffrey is unlikely to appreciate the Pro League’s fixture list too much as the “San Juan Kings” face the fight of their life on Thursday night when they will try to overturn a four goal deficit against Costa Rican outfit, Santos de Guápiles FC, in CONCACAF League Round of 16 action.

In last night’s other domestic affair, Point Fortin Civic managed their first win of the season as a last minute Matthew Bartholomew win completed a come from behind 2-1 win over St Ann’s Rangers.

Civic and Rangers will now swap places in the 10-team standings with Civic climbing to ninth while the latter team slipped to the bottom of the standings.

Pro League results

(Friday August 4)

St Ann’s Rangers 1 (Anselm Jackson 13), Point Fortin Civic 2 (Matthew Bartholomew 19, 90) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Morvant Caledonia Utd 1 (Kareem Joseph 66), W Connection 1 (Marcus Joseph 57) at Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Upcoming fixtures

(Saturday 5 August)

Club Sando v Defence Force, 4pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 7 August)

Police FC v Central FC, 6pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium training field;

(Tuesday 8 August)

San Juan Jabloteh v North East Stars, 5pm, Barataria Recreation Ground.