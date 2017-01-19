Yorke, John-Williams get FIFA appointments; TTFA president on players’ status committee 

Trinidad and Tobago World Cup 2006 captain Dwight Yorke and TTFA president David John-Williams were both given four-year appointments by FIFA today on the football governing bodies standing committees.

Yorke, who achieved worldwide acclaim at Manchester United when he starred in their treble success of 1998/99, was appointed to the FIFA Development Committee, which is chaired by Sheikh Salman Bin Al Khalifa and also includes international legends Teofilo Cubillas (Peru) and Mia Hamm (United States).

The Development Committee, according to FIFA, shall primarily analyse the basic aspects of football training and technical development.

John-Williams will serve on the FIFA Players’ Status Committee, which is responsible for determining the status of players for various FIFA competitions based on their compliance with Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

John-Williams, who is also the co-founder of former Pro League and Caribbean champions W Connection, is no stranger to the machinations of the Players’ Status Committee as his club won a case against Genoa before the same committee on 21 April 2014 over the transfer of St Lucian midfielder Zaine Pierre.

Genoa were ordered to pay €125,000 (TT$985,600) plus five percent interest and costs for the legal proceedings by a deadline of 18 September 2014.

John-Williams told the TTFA Media that he was humbled by the appointment.

“I am pleased, honoured and humbled by this appointment and the opportunity given to me,” said John-Williams. “I remain devoted to serving the game and I will continue to do this to the best of my ability.”

The 21-man Players’ Status Committee is chaired by South African Raymond Hack and also includes former Grenada international and England Premier League forward Jason Roberts, who know works as a sport analyst on Flow Sports.

Former World Cup 2006 and England Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who works as a sport analyst for ESPN, serves on the advisory panel of the IFAB (International Football Association Board).

The IFAB is responsible for determining the laws of the game for association football and is recognised in that respect by FIFA.