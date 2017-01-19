TTOC joins marathon fund raiser: Donations used for athlete welfare and preparation

“The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) is participating in the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon to raise funds for the TTOC athlete welfare and preparation fund.”

The following Letter to the Editor on a fund raising initiative for the TTOC’s athlete welfare and preparation fund was submitted by the TTOC:

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Paralympic Teams do more than just represent our twin-island republic on sport’s biggest stage—they inspire achievement and pride in all Trinbagonians around the world. Through their stories of trial and triumph, TeamTTO athletes show us what is possible and what it means to pursue a dream.

Your support not only helps Team TTO athletes pursue their Olympic dream, but their every day pursuit of excellence.

It takes discipline, dedication, determination and talent to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the highest level in sport. Our athletes have that and more but without financial resources and support, they will struggle to achieve their full potential.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) is participating in the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon to raise funds for the TTOC athlete welfare and preparation fund.

All monies raised will be used to support our athletes as they seek to fulfil the TeamTTO 10 golds24 Team objective. Help our athletes live the dream and inspire a nation.

Your donation and contribution will make a difference.

The 35th edition of the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon will be run on Sunday 29th January 2017 the 26.2 mile event will start at the Mt Carmel RC Church, St Mary’s Junction, Freeport and end at Whitehall, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

TTOC president Brian Lewis first walked the marathon in 2015 to raise awareness and funds for the #TeamTTO #10golds24 athlete welfare and preparation fund.

Persons can make donations to Account #171188 at any Scotiabank branch or at Olympic House (121 Abercromby Street, POS).