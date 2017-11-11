Home / A/V Room / Intercol 2017: Trinity College Moka set their sights on a North Zone title defence

Intercol 2017: Trinity College Moka set their sights on a North Zone title defence

Expression House Media Saturday 11 November 2017 A/V Room Leave a comment

Can lightening strike twice for North Zone champions, Trinity College Moka? The boys from Moka reveal their plan to ‘jumbie’ the big dogs again in the 2017 Coca Cola Intercol competition:

