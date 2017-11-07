Home / Volley / Global Football / T&T grouped with Canada and Costa Rica for CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Couva

T&T grouped with Canada and Costa Rica for CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Couva

Editor Tuesday 7 November 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley Leave a comment

The Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Under-20 Team will battle with Canada, Costa Rica and a still undetermined Caribbean opponent when the CONCACAF Under-20 tournament kicks off on 18 January 2018 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

There are just two groups of four teams each and the top three nations advance to the France 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Photo: Midfielder Shanelle Arjoon looks for a teammate during Trinidad and Tobago’s opening 2015 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship fixture against Canada.
(Copyright MexSport/Wired868)

The official draw was held this morning at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain with Women Soca Warriors players Tasha St Louis and Mariah Shade both involved in the procedure.

Trinidad and Tobago, as host nation, were seeded in Group A while Group B comprises of five-time champions United States, Mexico, Nicaragua and another undetermined Caribbean team.

The two Caribbean finalists will be determined at the Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Championship in St Kitts and Nevis from 22 to 26 November 22-26. Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and hosts St Kitts and Nevis are all in the running.

For the Trinidad and Tobago team, who are coached by Jamaal Shabazz, they need three wins from as many as five outings to advance to the France tournament.

The two island republic competed in the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup as host nation in 2010. However, Trinidad and Tobago have never qualified for a FIFA women’s tournament.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago captain Anique Walker (left) fights for the ball with Cayman Islands defender Amanda Nelson during the 2014 CONCACAF U-20 Championships.
(Courtesy CONCACAF.com)

The group winner and runners-up advance to the semifinal round, from which the two finalists automatically qualify for the France World Cup while the losing semifinalists will square off in a play off for the lone remaining berth.

All 16 CONCACAF Under-20 matches will be held at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

United States won the last CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 title in 2015—their fourth straight triumph—with a 1-0 win over Canada in Honduras.

Photo: Canada Under-20 attacker Taylor Pryce tries to get a shot off under pressure from Trinidad and Tobago players (from right) Chevonne John, Naoemi Guerra, Amaya Ellis and Shaunalee Govia during 2015 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship action.
(Copyright MexSport/CONCACAF)

CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship fixtures

At Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva

(Thursday 18 January)

Costa Rica v Canada, 4pm, Group A;
Trinidad & Tobago v Caribbean 2, 6:30pm, Group A;

(Friday 19 January)

Mexico v Caribbean 1, 4pm, Group B;

USA v Nicaragua, 6:30pm, Group B;

(Saturday 20 January)

Caribbean 2 v Costa Rica, 4pm, Group A;

Canada v Trinidad & Tobago, 6:30pm, Group A;

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago defender Daniella Findley (right) tries to keep close to United States striker McKenzie Meehan during the 2014 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.
(Courtesy CONCACAF.com)

(Sunday January 21)

Nicaragua v Mexico, 4pm, Group B;

Caribbean 1 v USA, 6:30pm, Group B;

(Monday 22 January)

Caribbean 2 v Canada, 4pm, Group A;

Trinidad & Tobago v Costa Rica, 6:30pm, Group A;

(Tuesday 23 January)

Nicaragua v Caribbean 1, 4pm, Group B;

USA v Mexico, 6:30pm, Group B;

(Friday 26 January)

1B v 2A, 4pm, Semifinal 1;

1A v 2B, 6:30pm, Semifinal 2;

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago right back Khadidra Debesette (left) tries to get around giant United States midfielder Stephanie Amack during the 2014 CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship.
(Courtesy CONCACAF.com)

(Sunday 28 January)

L13 v L14, 4pm, Third Place Play off;

W1 v W2, 6:30pm, U-20 Finals.

More from Wired868

Tags

AboutEditor

Editor

Check Also

I can provide stability! Shabazz reopens door to Maylee, Mollon and Cordner; but wants to keep Caledonia job

New Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Senior Team and Under-20 Team head coach Jamaal Shabazz …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved