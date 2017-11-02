Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting Tobago underdogs, Speyside High

1 day ago

That face you make... when a SSFL Premier Division spot is on the line! A Bishop’s High School player (left) tries to execute a move under pressure from a Valencia Secondary opponent during Big 5 action at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on 31 October 2017. Both teams qualified for the 2018 SSFL Premier Division after a 1-1 draw and will be joined by East Mucurapo Secondary. Photo: Annalisa Caruth/Wired868