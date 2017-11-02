“Pres” hit Hawks for six to stay in title frame; Moka edge Signal Hill to keep hopes alive

It’s going right down to the wire!

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division is set for a grand stand finish on Saturday after third place Presentation College (San Fernando) romped to a 6-nil win over Trinity College East at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium this afternoon in Marabella.

The “Pres Lions” are now on 29 points and trail leaders St Anthony’s College and Naparima College by only one point.

Elsewhere today, Trinity College Moka boosted their chances of escaping relegation with a 1-0 win over Signal Hill in Canaan. Kesean St Rose was on target for Moka for his seventh goal in 13 matches, which helped his team to 13th place in the 15-team table.

The bottom three schools will be relegated from the Premier Division, and the two Tobago schools—Signal Hill and Speyside High—have already been shown the exit door.

According to the current standings, Moka still need a win over Naparima on Saturday coupled with a Shiva Boys Hindu College victory over St Benedict’s College to avoid the drop.

However, this formula is expected to change by tomorrow morning when the SSFL Appeals Committee officially rules on Shiva Boys’ use of Kierron Mason before he was properly cleared to play.

Mason featured in Shiva Boys’ 2-0 win over Moka on 23 September and scored both goals in the fixture. As a result, a decision against the “Penal Princes” would mean three precious points for St Rose and company. And it would mean safety from the drop for the North Zone outfit.

There is more glory to had at other venues around the SSFL on Saturday with three teams viewing for the crown on the final day of the 2017 competition.

St Anthony’s are in the driver’s seat at present—they lead Naparima by goal difference—and the “Westmoorings Tigers” face St Mary’s College in the “Battle of the Saints” at Serpentine Road in St Clair.

Naparima host Moka at the same time at the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin while Presentation travel to Mucurapo Road to tackle Fatima College.

The SSFL’s ruling tomorrow could change the order of things though, as the Pres Lions would move two points clear at the top of the standings if the decision goes against Shiva Boys.

If so, Presentation helped their cause no end today against the “Blue Hawks” of Trinity East who, in truth, turned in an abject performance.

The Hawks sit on 18 points and are not in danger of being relegated. Coach Michael Grayson understood that their position on the table could induce a laid-back approach but he did not expect a 6-0 hammering.

“I was hoping that [our position of safety] wasn’t going to be a factor and I was hoping that we could use this [match] as a stepping stone to go into the Intercol,” Grayson told Wired868. “But it didn’t work out that way at all. It showed up some psychological and technical deficiencies and our technique was poor…”

Grayson’s charges did show some life at the start of the contest, and former National Under-17 player Kishon Hackshaw gave Pres wing back Mylz Barrington a glimpse of his talents with a cheeky sombrero in the penalty box.

However, like Hackshaw’s neat trick, most of what Trinity East attempted today amounted to nought as Presentation completely bossed proceedings.

And the Hawks team—which includes three more ex-National Under-17 players in attacker Nickel Orr, midfielder Kordell Sween and goalkeeper Emmanuel John—were second best by some distance to the likes of Darnell Hospedales, Ackeel Jacob and trickster Jordan Riley.

John, who missed part of the season through injury, had an absolute horror show as he was culpable on a couple of Presentation’s goals.

The southern school’s 23rd minute opener should certainly make its way to the Premier Division’s blooper reel, as Jacob mis-controlled a lobbed pass only for the ball to trickle over the line with John and his defence dumbfounded.

Next, Presentation gave the visitors a quick one-two combo with glaringly similar goals in the 32nd and 33rd minutes.

First, in the 32nd, attacker Omri Baird slotted home from close range after an unselfish Jacob squared from the right side of the area. And, seconds later, Presentation repeated the trick with a different duo as Riley broke free down the right and crossed for Hospedales to tap in.

Hospedales added another from a tight angle down the left in the 39th minute and the rout was well and truly on.

Grayson indicated that his charges had not given up, despite the 4-nil halftime deficit, and the Trincity-based team came out from the break with some intent and forced opposing goalkeeper Jabari Gray and his defence were forced on to the back foot.

But, once Presentation contained that early second half burst, it was smooth sailing all the way home.

Sween, who sat in front of the Hawks’ back four, was presumably given the job of guarding Jacob. However, the bullish midfielder had his way, as his strength and power just could not be contained on a gloomy afternoon.

Jacob got his second goal in the dying embers of the game, while substitute Jaiye Sheppard added some gloss to the scoreline with a 75th minute item.

Cooper and the entire Presentation population could only hope that Fatima roll over and play dead on Saturday too.

SSFL Premier Division results

(Thursday 2 November)

Presentation College (San F’do) 6 (Ackeel Jacob 23, 88, Omri Baird 32, Darnell Hospedales 33, 39, Jaiye Sheppard 75), Trinity College East 0 at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Signal Hill 0, Trinity College Moka 1 (Kesean St Rose) at Canaan.

Upcoming fixtures

(Saturday 4 November)

Fatima College v Presentation College, 3.40pm, Fatima;

St Benedict’s College v Shiva Boys HC, 3.40pm, Barrackpore;

St Mary’s College v St Anthony’s College, 3.40pm, St Mary’s;

Naparima College v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, Mahaica Oval.

SSFL Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)