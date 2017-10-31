We’re going up! East Mucurapo, Bishop’s HS and Valencia seal Premier Division places

East Mucurapo Secondary, Bishop’s High School and Valencia Secondary will all enjoy SSFL Premier Division football next year as they sealed promotion in today’s Championship Big 5 matches.

East Mucurapo, who are led by two-time Pro League winning coach Dale Saunders, maintained their 100% record when they beat Chaguanas North 2-1, while Valencia played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw to Bishop’s High School—a result which helped both to seal their Premier Division spots.

“It’s a great feeling because the guys really worked hard for it,” Valencia coach Roland Clarke told Wired868. “We had a bite of the cherry in 2014, we fall [sic] short also. So we had a second go at it and we’re feeling the accomplishment because we really worked hard for it.”

The scenes on the pitch after the final whistle and in the fading light were jubilant to say the least. For Bishop’s coach Richard Goddard and his troops, it was also a special moment.

“For Bishop’s High School, it’s been 37 years,” said Goddard. “Since Secondary Schools Football came to Tobago, we haven’t won an Under-19 title.

“For how this year has gone, I’m actually kinda scratching my head. We’ve gone from literally nothing to achieving almost everything that we were looking for.”

There was hardly a doubt before kick-off today as to whether East Mucurapo would seal their return to the top flight, as they needed a solitary point from their last two matches. But things were tenser at the Larry Gomes Stadium, where defat for either team could be catastrophic.

After just seven minutes, Valencia’s Andre Robinson hammered the opening goal past Bishop’s custodian Couran Roberts, off an Akil Skeete pass.

The East Zone outfit continued to pile on the pressure but failed to double their advantage and the boys from the Sister Isle eventually came into their own.

Bishop’s forward Collin Sargeant was often isolated and starved of accurate service but then the visitors looked most dangerous when they ignored him and went for goal from distance. And Valencia goalkeeper Hezron D’Abreau had to be alert, on the stroke of halftime, to keep out a right-footed cannonball from Gabriel Baird, as the Tobagonians trailed at the break.

Bishop’s restored parity 11 minutes after the resumption, though, as their skipper Dominique Lyons took time off from marshalling the defence and rose imperiously to head home a free kick from teammate Adriel George.

Despite the best efforts from both teams—cheered on by their respective supporters—the match finished 1-1.

As news of the East Mucurapo result filtered through, the result proved to be enough. Cue wild celebrations at the end.

There is still one more round of matches to go on Friday when East Mucurapo face Bishop’s in Black Rock, Tobago while Moruga Secondary and Chaguanas North play only for pride in Moruga.

(Teams)

Valencia Secondary (4-3-3): 1.Hezron D’Abreau (GK); 9.Kerron Kelly, 6.Jerome Arrindell, 4.Jacob Wilson, 3.Giovanni Lewis; 8.Daniel La Croix (captain), 19.Akil Skeete, 11.Kerdel Deverteuil; 7.Andre Robinson, 17.Jeremy Adolphus, 10.Keegan Faria.

Unused Substitutes: 15.Nathaniel Da Silva, 14.Remy Butler, 22.Keiyon Henry, 2.Arkim Phillip, 16.Jaylon Mark, 12.Andre Gabriel, 13.Kerywn Deverteuil.

Coach: Roland Clarke

Bishop’s High School (4-3-3): 1.Couran Roberts (GK); 11. Kaleme Spencer, 15.Dominique Lyons, 12.Gabriel Baird, 19.Temitayo Frederick; 17. Juvani Thomas, 6.Kishon Huyghew, 10.Adriel George; 5.Shain Cadiz, 9.Collin Sargeant, 7.Ranaldo Johnson.

Unused Substitutes: 22.Ireal Daly, 21.Che Rochford, 4.Javier King,16.Christian Baumgartner, 13.Cameron Groome, 3.Kassidy Davidson.

Coach: Richard Goddard

Wired868 Man-of-the-Match: Andre Robinson (Valencia Secondary)

Championship Big 5 results

(Tuesday 31 October)

Valencia Secondary 1 (Andre Robinson 7), Bishop’s High School 1 (Dominique Lyons 56) at Larry Gomes Stadium;

Chaguanas North 1, East Mucurapo 2 at Ato Boldon Stadium;

Moruga Secondary on a bye

Upcoming fixtures

(Friday 3 November)

Moruga Secondary v Chaguanas North, 3.30pm, Moruga;

Bishop’s High School vs East Mucurapo Secondary, 3.30pm, Black Rock;

Valencia Secondary on a bye

Big 5 Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)