Fraud squad moves on Fyzabad forgery; Police grill staff, players and SSFL officials

Lasana Liburd Friday 27 October 2017 Local Football, Volley 12 Comments

Fyzabad Secondary principal Troy Jebodhsingh, vice-principal Suresh Roopnarine and physical education teacher Nigel Lakhan were grilled by the Fraud Squad today, as the Police stepped up investigations into the improper registration of footballers, Dez Jones and Maurice Dick.

Jones, the Fyzabad football team captain, and Dick were registered as lower sixth form students last month based on fraudulent exam certificates.

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary team manager Nigel Lakhan.
(Courtesy Expression House Media/Wired868)

Lakhan and Roopnarine told the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Disciplinary Committee that the players fooled the administrators with forged documents. However, Jones and Dick denied this and insisted they handed over original transcripts to Lakhan and did know if they were altered afterwards.

Jones had two O’ level passes while Dick had one. Both were enrolled in lower sixth form with certificates that claimed they had four passes each.

The SSFL suspended Fyzabad from the league, roughly two weeks ago, as a result of the deception while the matter was subsequently transferred to the Ministry of the Education and then the Police Service.

Wired868 understands the Fraud Squad interviewed SSFL president William Wallace and general secretary Azaad Khan yesterday as well as the two teenagers before they moved on the school today. It is uncertain whether the Police have also visited school supervisor, Zabeedah Abid.

According to one school official, the dodgy credentials would have passed through a screening committee at Fyzabad as well as Roopnarine and Jebodhsingh before being sent to Abid to secure the boys a position in sixth form.

Photo: The Fyzabad Secondary team pose before kick off against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
Maurice Dick (bottom row, far left) and Dez Jones (top row, far right) were both in the starting line-up.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

Once Abid gave the go-ahead, Fyzabad would then approach the SSFL Credentials Committee to have the boys registered to play.

The certificate proffered suggested that Dick and Jones wrote their CXC exams in January 2017, which is off the Fyzabad school compound. However, the centre numbers on the certificates were from June 2016—when the boys did exams at Moruga Secondary and Siparia respectively.

Somehow, Trinity College Moka got wind of the fraudulent activity and lodged a protest with the SSFL Disciplinary Committee, which set a train in motion that led to a small army of Fraud Squad officers turning up at the Fyzabad school.

Bizarrely, despite having discovered the fraud, the SSFL Disciplinary Committee—which is headed by Khan—initially chose to deduct points from the “Fyzo Tigers” and allow them to continue in the league. Fyzabad would almost certainly have still done enough to avoid relegation from the Premier Division.

However, Wallace raised the issue with the SSFL’s executive committee which overruled the Disciplinary Committee and suspended Fyzabad.

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary head coach Brian Williams gives instruction to his squad during SSFL action against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
Looking on are (from right to left) assistant coach Kerry Jamerson, team manager Nigel Lakhan and principal Troy Jebodhsingh.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

The Fyzabad principal, Jebodhsingh, subsequently suspended football at the school—boys and girls teams—for the rest of the year so as to verify the legitimacy of all other school players.

The Police intend to get to the bottom of the Dick and Jones case first.

AboutLasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 20 years experience at several Trinidad and Tobago and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

12 comments

  1. Earl Mango Pierre
    Friday 27 October 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Hmmmmmmm.

    Reply
  2. Rossana Glasgow
    Friday 27 October 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Its interesting how SFSS is being grilled , fraud squad called in,(I winder if this was prestige well known colleges , if the action would have been so swift, Mind you I not condoning the wrong doing , but this has been going on for decades , and nothing. Suddenly SFSS is the scape goat, Oh how the goal posts shifts in sweet T&T, is laughable.I”m reminded of the recent post on social media re Fatima College, I heard the Minster said the Principal investigated and said it was a prank. Story done. Really!, I want someone, anyone to tell me if this was one of the Secondary schools, the response would have been the same. Keep fooling yourselves people that stratification is non-existent in work ad schools in T&T and keep blaming it on colonialism, they left the shores centuries ago and left locals in charge.

    Reply
  3. Chabeth Haynes
    Friday 27 October 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Wondering if Trinity Moka thought it would have been all of this when they lodged their protest…

    Reply
  4. Nicholas Lochan
    Friday 27 October 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I’m always anxious for justice but wouldn’t demotion and the teachers penalized by the MoE be far enough? I find the Fraud Squad is a bit far…they already over burdened with FCB IPO, Clico and so many unresolved matters.

    Reply
  5. Aaron Pollard
    Friday 27 October 2017 at 10:50 pm

    As a PE teacher I can say that this is a sad sad day for school sport

    Reply
  6. Dennis Allen
    Friday 27 October 2017 at 10:48 pm

    excellent. hope someone makes a jail because of this. we have to start totake things seriously in this place.

    Reply
