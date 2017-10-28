Presentation keep title hopes alive; Caps stun Shiva Boys, Speyside and Signal Hill relegated

Presentation College (San Fernando) kept their slim hopes of snatching the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division title with a comfortable 3-nil victory over St Augustine Secondary at Guaracara Park today.

At kick off, the “Pres Lions” and “Green Machine” had vastly different objectives. The hosts sat on 23 points and had a mathematical chance of catching leaders St Anthony’s College and Naparima College while the visitors were on 13 points and yet to secure their Premier Division safety.

And after doing duel on a bouncy Guaracara surface, Presentation kept their glimmer of hope alive while St Augustine were left wondering if they had run out of fuel at the worst possible time.

Nearer to the foot of the table, the Premier Division’s two Tobago representatives, Signal Hill Secondary and Speyside High had enough bigger problems as both were relegated today after failing to snatch three points against Fatima College and San Juan North Secondary respectively.

Signal Hill and Fatima played to a 2-2 draw in Tobago while Speyside were trounced 6-1 at Bourg Mulatresse.

Signal Hill have a game remaining against Trinity College Moka but are now four points behind 12th place St Benedict’s College and safety. Benedict’s drew 1-1 with mid-table outfit, Trinity College East, today at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Moka, who have eight points, are five points shy of Benedict’s but can make up ground—in theory at least—with three outstanding matches next week against St Augustine Secondary, Signal Hill and Naparima respectively.

Of course, the formula at the foot of the table can swing drastically if Fatima’s protest over Shiva Boys Hindu College’s use of midfielder Kierron Mason in September is successful.

Shiva Boys were stunned 4-1 by Carapichaima East Secondary today—only their second on-field loss of the season. If today’s result is followed by another defeat in the boardroom, the “Penal Princes” would be bottom of the table and in desperate need of back to back wins against St Mary’s College and St Benedict’s next week to avoid relegation.

Assistant St Augustine coach Sean Bateau hopes that his team, which is just four points away from the drop zone, can make sure of their survival on Monday when they host Trinity College Moka.

“I think we will bounce back against Trinity College Moka because we don’t have a choice,” Bateau told Wired868. “They are also in the relegation [zone], so if we beat them we will knock out an opponent.”

Today, St Augustine—who were without the injured duo of goalkeeper Yannic Gamaldo and skipper Anthony Samuel—did themselves no favours in the relegation dogfight as they offered little bite in a 3-nil defeat.

Attackers Omri Baird and Shakeem Julien tallied in the first half while substitute Ackeel Jacob added gloss to the score line with a close range effort in the 84th minute.

It was enough to ensure that coach Shawn Cooper’s charges emerged unscathed unscathed and will go on to face Trinity East and Fatima with some level of optimism.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report.

SSFL Premier Division results

(Saturday 28 October)

Presentation College 3 (Omri Baird 16, Shakeem Julien 43, Ackeel Jacob 84), St Augustine Secondary 0 at Guaracara Park;

St Benedict’s College 1, Trinity College East 1 (Kordell Sween) at Barrackpore;

Carapichaima East 4 (Theophilus Bourne [2], Kevon Williams [2 pen]), Shiva Boys HC 1 at Carapichaima;

Signal Hill 2, Fatima College 2 (Joshua Araujo-Wilson, Jean-Heim McFee) at Signal Hill;

San Juan North 6 (Lukeman Brooks [4], Renaldo Boyce, Tigana O’Brien), Speyside High 1 at San Juan;

QRC are on a bye

Upcoming matches

(Monday 30 October)

Trinity College East v Fatima College, 3.40pm, Trincity;

St Augustine v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, St Augustine;

Shiva Boys HC v St Mary’s College, 3.40pm, Morne Diablo;

(Thursday 2 November)

Signal Hill v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, Signal Hill;

Presentation College v Trinity College East, 3.40pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Saturday 4 November)

Fatima College v Presentation College, 3.40pm, Fatima;

St Benedict’s College v Shiva Boys HC, 3.40pm, Barrackpore;

St Mary’s College v St Anthony’s College, 3.40pm, St Mary’s;

Naparima College v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, Lewis Street.

SSFL Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

St Anthony’s 13-9-3-1-42-20-30 Naparima 13-9-3-1-30-13–30 Presentation 12-8-2-2-28-14-26 San Juan N 14-6-6-2-35-16-24 Shiva Boys HC 12-7-1-4-29-18-22 Fatima 12-6-1-5-17-17-19 Trinity East 12-5-3-4-21-13–18 Carapichaima E 14-5-3-5-23-21-18 St Mary’s 12-4-4-4-27-26-16 QRC 14-4-3-7-23-30-15 St Augustine 13-4-1-8-24-31-13 St Benedict’s 13-3-4-6-19-27-13 Signal Hill 13-2-3-8-13-27-9 Trinity Moka 11-2-2-7-13-30-8 Speyside High 14-2-1-11-8–49–7

SSFL Standings if Fatima wins protest against Shiva Boys

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)