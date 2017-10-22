Another SSFL protest! Shiva Boys could plunge to bottom of table as Mason move targeted

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) has another massive decision to make with far reaching implications for its 2017 Premier Division competition. And, once more, it centres around defending champions Shiva Boys Hindu College and their new recruit, lanky former National Under-20 Team utility player Kierron Mason.
Last week, SSFL aficionados and beyond were stunned by news that Fyzabad Secondary were booted out of the top flight schoolboy competition after registering two players—defender and team captain Dez Jones and midfielder Maurice Dick—with fraudulent examination certificates.But there was another crucial decision taken by the SSFL credentials committee that was not made public and, therefore, did not receive the same scrutiny.
On Monday, a two-man panel from the credentials committee—SSFL general secretary Azaad Khan and North Zone secretary Roger Martin—ruled that Shiva Boys deserved no more than a warning for using Mason in seven league matches before he was properly registered.
The SSFL constitution states that any player who participates in another Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) affiliated competition after the cut-off date of 31 August must receive special dispensation to play in the schools competition.
Article 16 subsection 4 (a) states: A player, who having been registered and/or is playing with the TTFA or with another League or Association affiliated to the TTFA after 31st August of the current year shall not be eligible to be registered as a player for their school unless they meet the criteria of the Credentials Committee.
4 (b) Any registered player/s of the League who registers and/or plays with the TTFA or with another League or Association affiliated to the TTFA, shall immediately lose their registration with the League for the remainder of the season.
However, Shiva Boys, who are represented by team manager Sheldon Maharaj and principal Dexter Sakal, did not submit the required paperwork to clear Mason—who represented Marabella Family Crisis Centre on 2 September in a Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) contest—until 6 October.
By then, the “Penal Princes” had played in seven Premier Division matches and Mason featured in all of them.
The SSFL constitution stated the penalty for breach of Article 16.4(a) and 4(b) is: “Loss of points or even suspension from further participation in the League for the remainder of the season, as the Disciplinary Committee may decide.”
However, Khan and Martin, according to an informed source, ruled that: “the spirit of the law would not be to take away all the points from [Shiva Boys].”
And, instead of sanctions, Shiva Boys were “warned” but allowed to keep their points.
Ironically, the SSFL ruled the opposite way when Naparima College protested Mason’s registration in a separate matter, earlier in the season.
Mason, a former ‘Naps’ student, had been a Shiva Boys schoolboy for barely 48 hours when he came on as a substitute in the defending champions’ opening 2-1 win over Naparima on 8 September.
Article 16 subsection two of the SSFL constitution states: “The registration of a player with the League must be made in writing at least seventy-two hours before the start of the match in which that player is to take part. This registration must be made with the General Secretary or Zone Secretary.”
The penalty for breaching that rule is: “Loss of game by the offending team. If both teams offend, the game shall be null and void.”
On that occasion, the relevant SSFL committee followed the letter of the law and Naparima were awarded the points.
Fatima College and Queen’s Royal College (QRC) believe the SSFL should again enforce the penalties set out in the constitution, though; and, on Friday 20 October, they appealed the credential committee’s decision regarding Mason’s TTSL outing.
The appeal was signed by Fatima principal Father Gregory Augustine and QRC principal David Simon and stated:
“It has been brought to our attention that a matter concerning the eligibility of [Kierron] Mason of Shiva Boys Hindu College is under review. Our understanding is that this stems from his having played in the TTSL (Trinidad and Tobago Super League) on 2 September 2017.
“We take this opportunity to direct you to Rule 16.4(a) and 16.4(b) of the SSFL constitution and the penalty assigned for boys registered in or taking part in TTFA affiliated competitions after the 31 August date.
“We await a speedy resolution to this matter and expect that your judgment would be in accordance with the constitution.”
If the appeal against Shiva Boys is successful, it would prompt the fourth change of the Premier Division standings due to off-field issues in this season alone—after the Naps’ decision and the Fyzabad ruling, which was initially the docking of points from the school before the executive committee opted to throw out the “Fyzo Tigers” entirely.
The impact on the standings would be catastrophic for the reigning champions, as they will immediately drop from fourth to bottom of the standings. However, with four games remaining in the season, Shiva Boys could still avoid the drop—they would be just three points shy of safety.
QRC, who lost 5-1 to Shiva Boys on 20 September, would move up three places in the standings to sixth and should be assured of avoiding relegation while Fatima, who lost 4-1 to Mason and company on 30 September, will move to fourth.
Nearer to the foot of the standings, Speyside High and Trinity College Moka would get a welcome boost in their survival bids. Speyside would move from 15th to 12th while Trinity Moka would go from 14th to 11th place.
The bottom three teams will join Fyzabad in dropping out of the Premier Division at the end of the season.
The possible change in standings would be bad news for St Benedict’s College and Signal Hill Secondary, though. St Benedict’s are one spot above the relegation zone at present but will slip to 13th place while Signal Hill would fall from 13th to 14th.
The SSFL is expected to rule on the appeal against Shiva Boys early this week.
Current SSFL Standings
(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)
- Naparima 12-9-2-1-28-11-29
- St Anthony’s 12-8-3-1-39-20-27
- Presentation 10-7-1-2-22-11-22
- Shiva Boys HC 10-6-2-2-26-13-20
- San Juan N 12-4-6-2-25-13–18
- Trinity East 10-5-1-4-19-11-16
- St Mary’s 11-4-3-4-26-25-15
- Fatima 10-6-0-4-14-13-18
- Carapichaima E 12-4-2-5-19-20-14
- St Augustine 11-4-1-6-22-24-13
- QRC 13-4-2-7-21-28-14
- St Benedict’s 11-2-3-6-16-25-9
- Signal Hill 11-2-2-7-11-21-8
- Trinity Moka 10-2-1-7-13-30-7
- Speyside High 13-2-1-10-7–43–7
Adjusted SSFL Standings IF Shiva Boys lose appeal
(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)
- Naparima 12-9-2-1-28-11-29
- St Anthony’s 12-8-3-1-39-20-27
- Presentation 10-7-1-2-22-11-22
- Fatima 10-7-0-3-16-9-21
- San Juan N 12-5-5-2-28-13-20
- QRC 13-5-2-6-23-23-17
- Trinity East 10-5-1-4-19-10-16
- St Mary’s 11-4-3-4-26-25-15
- Carapichaima E 12-4-2-5-19-20-14
- St Augustine 11-4-1-6-22-24-13
- Trinity Moka 10-3-1-6-16-28-10
- Speyside High 13-3-1-9-10–38–10
- St Benedict’s 11-2-3-6-16-25-9
- Signal Hill 11-2-2-7-11-21-8
- Shiva Boys HC 10-2-1-7-9-26-7
