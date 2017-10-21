‘Naps’ march towards SSFL crown with 5-0 Speyside spanking; St Anthony’s stay close

On a rainy afternoon in Malabar, Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division leaders Naparima College stormed to a 5-nil win over bottom team Speyside High at the Larry Gomes Stadium.

The result saw Naparima keep their two point lead over second placed St Anthony’s College and, with two games left this season against Queen’s Royal College and Trinity College Moka, it would take a shock to keep them from a record third Premier Division title in four years.

If the modest crowd that turned out at the Larry Gomes Stadium today expected a pretty display from two-time Premier Division champions, ‘Naps’, then they would have been left slightly disappointed—as the football was not beautiful by any means.

However, former Trinidad and Tobago standout and Naps coach Angus Eve certainly was not complaining about the result as his team gave their Tobago opponents a sound licking.

“I think it was the worst game we played all season and I felt we didn’t move properly at all,” Eve told Wired868. “The second half didn’t help with the water on the park and the fellas never really adjusted to it. Saying that, it’s the most goals we have scored in the Premier Division this year.

“I would take that—take the goals and take the clean sheet.”

Elsewhere, St Anthony’s did what they could the pressure on, as the “Westmoorings Tigers” held off St Augustine Secondary 4-2 at St Augustine. But, once more, Naparima’s southern rivals failed to avoid another weather-enforced postponement, as defending champions Shiva Boys Hindu College and title contenders Presentation College (San Fernando) now each have two make-up matches to play and can expect a late, exhausting flood of fixtures at some point.

Still, QRC, who host Naps on Wednesday, have suggested that they will be no pushovers—judging by their recent form—as the Nigel Grosvenor-coached team eased further away from the relegation zone today with a 2-1 win on the road against Carapichaima East.

It was QRC’s third straight win, which took them six points clear of the bottom three.

Fatima College rounded off today’s results with a cheeky case of vandalism at the home of their northern rivals, St Mary’s College, as they ran away 5-1 winners at Serpentine Road in St Clair.

The scoreline was almost as emphatic at Malabar although it was not exactly electric stuff.

Naparima were as sluggish as their lowly opponents for most of the first half and went into the break with a 1-nil lead thanks to a 17th minute penalty by their midfield powerhouse Judah St Louis.

But, as the heavens powerfully opened up in the second half, Naps flooded goalkeeper Kelliss Coker with goals as speedy substitutes Nikel Rawlins and Isa Bramble grabbed an item each each while dangerman Ronaldo McIntosh and defender Tyrike Andrews also got on the score sheet.

With Naps two games away from the title, Eve just wants his charges to maintain their consistency.

“We have two more games and we just have to keep pressing on,” Eve said. “We will take it one [game] at a time and the title is ours […] but consistency is the gold to winning any title.”

The most capped player in Trinidad and Tobago’s footballing history would certainly know a thing or two about consistency, and it may take a near miracle to wrestle away a Premier Division title from his team’s grasp now.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full Naparima vs Speyside match report.

SSFL Results

(Saturday 21 October)

Naparima College 5 (Judah St Louis 17 pen, Nikel Rawlins 49, Ronaldo McIntosh 59, Tyrike Andrews 84, Isa Bramble 90+2), Speyside High 0 at Larry Gomes Stadium;

St Mary’s College 1 (Trey La Motte 5), Fatima College 5 (Justin Araujo-Wilson [2], Jaheim McFee [2], Zachary Welch) at St Mary’s;

St Augustine Secondary 2, St Anthony’s College 4 at St Augustine;

Carapichaima East 1, QRC 2 at Carapichaima.

Upcoming fixtures

(Wednesday 25 October)

St Anthony’s College v Presentation College, 3.40pm, St Anthony’s;

QRC v Naparima College, 3.40pm, QRC;

Trinity College Moka v Carapichaima East, 3.40pm, Moka;

Fatima College v St Benedict’s College, 3.40pm, Fatima;

Shiva Boys HC v Signal Hill, 3.40pm, Morne Diablo;

Trinity College East v St Mary’s College, 3.40pm, Trincity;

San Juan North v St Augustine Secondary, 3.40pm, San Juan.

SSFL Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)