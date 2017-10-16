Chasing Goals 2017: Wired868 presents South Zone contenders, Fyzabad Secondary

1 day ago

Nice one! Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 captain Sarah De Gannes (centre) is congratulated by teammates Aaliyah Pascall (right) and Nathifa Hackshaw during Women's Under-17 World Cup qualifying action against Bermuda at the Stade Sylvio Cator in Haiti on 16 October 2017. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw. Photo: TTFA Media