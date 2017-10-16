Home / A/V Room / Chasing Goals 2017: Wired868 presents South Zone contenders, Fyzabad Secondary

Chasing Goals 2017: Wired868 presents South Zone contenders, Fyzabad Secondary

Expression House Media Monday 16 October 2017 A/V Room 13 Comments

Wired868, in conjunction with Expression House Media and Subaru, takes you behind the scenes of South Zone challengers, Fyzabad Secondary.

13 comments

  1. Praim Harripaul
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 4:45 pm

    well well

    Reply
  2. Anthony Elias
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 11:37 am

    Has this Principal been suspended for registering football players in 6th Form with FALSE PAPERS?

    Reply
  3. Ann marie George
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 10:35 pm

    ah don’t understand wat u mean by dat about my email

    Reply
  4. Jokiah Leacock
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 3:17 pm

    How come I ain’t see signal hill from Tobago own as yet

    Reply
  5. Cleavon Brathwaite
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 9:53 am

    Hmmm….

    Reply
  6. Roland Clarke
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 3:31 am

    Most schools has there own ground the league is 7 games old last league game to go wich is valencia home game and you move it base on a once sided report from Arima north with out informing valencia secondary

    Reply
  7. Roland Clarke
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 3:24 am

    I have no respect for ssfl officials they are unfair to certain school and there officias are a law within there own rules very advantougus to the smalker district school .

    Reply
  8. Kita Charles
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 2:24 am

    Did I miss st mary’s

    Reply
  9. Annette Plenty Noel
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 1:41 am

    My ole school fyzo

    Reply
  10. Marlon Quacoo
    Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 12:55 am

    That’s a big break for school football players stay focus work hard play hard be skilled pray hard

    Reply
