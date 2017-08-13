T&T U-15s lose 4-0 to C/Rica; Latapy: Tactical awareness and experience made the difference

Trinidad and Tobago National Under-15 head coach Russell Latapy pointed to experience and tactical awareness, as two areas in which his charges must improve after they started their CONCACAF Under-15 Championship campaign today with a 4-0 loss to Costa Rica in Bradenton, Florida, USA.
The young Soca Warriors conceded two soft goals in the first half as miscommunication between goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham and his defence gifted Manfred Ugalde the opener in the 14th minute. And Wickham misjudged a cross from Costa Rica captain Jose Tello, which he palmed into his own goal for the second item in the 40th minute.
A close range finish by Giancarlo Castro and a penalty by Dereck Valentin—in the 44th and 59th minutes respectively—rounded off the score summary.
But, despite the scoreline, Latapy said his troops gave a decent account of themselves.
“I thought that the better team eventually won the game [but] we had a couple opportunities, especially one in the first minute, which we should have probably scored,” Latapy told the TTFA Media, “and the game would have been a different one if we were playing from the front. The difference in the both teams wasn’t quality but instead tactical awareness.
“You can tell the Costa Rican players were playing at a high level and they were able to manage the game better at different stages. We are a team that is getting to that point, which is where matches like these will serve us well going forward.”
Trinidad and Tobago play again tomorrow when they face Canada while their final Group B match is against the United States on Wednesday. United States edged Canada 1-0 today.
Before the tournament, Latapy said he was very happy with the ability of his squad and today’s loss did not change his mind.
“In terms of technical ability, we were right there [and] if you looked at the game, you would’t think it was a 4-0 scoreline,” said Latapy. “But a lack of playing at that level affected us… Most importantly for the players is that it’s a great experience and a fantastic learning curve.
“I am hoping that our players can see the difference between the two teams is that [Costa Rica] were a bit better tactically and played their positions better whereby we were still getting into a bit more individual play and holding the ball in the wrong [areas].”
Despite the daunting group, Latapy still believes the Under-15s can qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.
“We need to win the two games to get through to the knockout stages but we are going to go for it,” said the former Trinidad and Tobago football icon. “I was fairly happy with some of the things I saw. We are a much better team than we were earlier in the year but we still need the experience of playing international games in which this here is part of the process.”
Trinidad and Tobago (starting team): 1.Jahiem Wickham (GK); 2.Randy Antoine, 5.Cephas St Rose, 16.Marc Wharfe, 3.Darian Bradshaw; 13.Zachary Welch, 9.Ezekiel Kesar (captain); 7.Jean-Heim Mc Fee, 10.Josiah Edwards, 11.Jaiye Sheppard; 17.Justin Araujo-Wilson.
Substitutes: 18.Kernel La Fon (GK), 4.Antonio Chee Ting, 12.Rhowen Stewart-Williams, 6.Jabari Lee, 15.Adriel George, 8.Josiah Allen, 14.Aamal Julien.
Terry we have always fared poorly at U15 level. The U15 team I was part of with Jean Lilly white as coach are the only ones to actually do well in a tournament 26-27 years ago.we prepared for a long long time and Jean was super patient with us. As I mentioned earlier Russell may very well be a poor coach but what I also know is that there are unrealistic expectations as we reamain terribly disorganised with no tangible development plan to progress..
Kelvin Jack I’m tremendously disappointed in your politically correct and sugar coated responses to Terry Fenwick’s comments. He continues his attacks on anyone hired to coach the national teams now it is Latapy, prior to this it was Dennis Lawrence etc etc. Administrations past and present have not been spared also.
Mr. Fenwick should be guided by his coaching record as stated by Wikipedia when he decides to make condescending comments about the abilities of other coaches.
There are players that are on the team that should not be there and Lataz is the primary reason. There is a distinct prejudice against players from the south and rural areas.
Lataz is not made for coaching. He was a very good attacking midfielder but that is where it ends
I am curious as to what exactly Russell Latapy meant when he referred to the quality of our squad though. Hope he explains further so we can better understand what we are working with–even if it is just in his opinion.
Hence the reason why the professional teams in our sweet country always getting beat up by the teams in the Concacaf club championships and my MLS teams eh, they cannot even beat up our second string teams and kill them dead they always feels that they reach, ah set ah bootleg players and coaches competing against the real professional players and coaches in my second sweetest country and Central/ South American real football countries. Them really good yes.
BOOM.
Listen the issue of selection of coaches will always be a problem. There is no standard for selection. We have had national youth coaches without any qualifications. Some just have certificates of participation. Then there are the pro league coaches who assemble a team but do little coaching(teaching) so the players learn very little
Wayne Mandeville just let the Magician know that I have in my possession some top of the line Coaching Football DVD”S eh so when he is ready, he can link me up and if he wants me to be his Coaching mentor eh I won’t even charge him and don’t mind that he has a top of the line coaching license, I can still teach him a thing or two.
Learning material is essential but can only be effective within a cirriculum where there are objectives,assessments and corrective action.
Trevor Bridglalsingh you really know the subject eh. I wish that somebody or bodies can get the Coaching Association up and running in our sweet country once more eh to really teach the set ah bootleg coaches in our sweet country. Them really good yes.