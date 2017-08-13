T&T U-15s lose 4-0 to C/Rica; Latapy: Tactical awareness and experience made the difference

Trinidad and Tobago National Under-15 head coach Russell Latapy pointed to experience and tactical awareness, as two areas in which his charges must improve after they started their CONCACAF Under-15 Championship campaign today with a 4-0 loss to Costa Rica in Bradenton, Florida, USA.
The young Soca Warriors conceded two soft goals in the first half as miscommunication between goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham and his defence gifted Manfred Ugalde the opener in the 14th minute. And Wickham misjudged a cross from Costa Rica captain Jose Tello, which he palmed into his own goal for the second item in the 40th minute.
A close range finish by Giancarlo Castro and a penalty by Dereck Valentin—in the 44th and 59th minutes respectively—rounded off the score summary.
But, despite the scoreline, Latapy said his troops gave a decent account of themselves.
“I thought that the better team eventually won the game [but] we had a couple opportunities, especially one in the first minute, which we should have probably scored,” Latapy told the TTFA Media, “and the game would have been a different one if we were playing from the front. The difference in the both teams wasn’t quality but instead tactical awareness.
“You can tell the Costa Rican players were playing at a high level and they were able to manage the game better at different stages. We are a team that is getting to that point, which is where matches like these will serve us well going forward.”
Trinidad and Tobago play again tomorrow when they face Canada while their final Group B match is against the United States on Wednesday. United States edged Canada 1-0 today.
Before the tournament, Latapy said he was very happy with the ability of his squad and today’s loss did not change his mind.
“In terms of technical ability, we were right there [and] if you looked at the game, you would’t think it was a 4-0 scoreline,” said Latapy. “But a lack of playing at that level affected us… Most importantly for the players is that it’s a great experience and a fantastic learning curve.
“I am hoping that our players can see the difference between the two teams is that [Costa Rica] were a bit better tactically and played their positions better whereby we were still getting into a bit more individual play and holding the ball in the wrong [areas].”
Despite the daunting group, Latapy still believes the Under-15s can qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.
“We need to win the two games to get through to the knockout stages but we are going to go for it,” said the former Trinidad and Tobago football icon. “I was fairly happy with some of the things I saw. We are a much better team than we were earlier in the year but we still need the experience of playing international games in which this here is part of the process.”
Trinidad and Tobago (starting team): 1.Jahiem Wickham (GK); 2.Randy Antoine, 5.Cephas St Rose, 16.Marc Wharfe, 3.Darian Bradshaw; 13.Zachary Welch, 9.Ezekiel Kesar (captain); 7.Jean-Heim Mc Fee, 10.Josiah Edwards, 11.Jaiye Sheppard; 17.Justin Araujo-Wilson.
Substitutes: 18.Kernel La Fon (GK), 4.Antonio Chee Ting, 12.Rhowen Stewart-Williams, 6.Jabari Lee, 15.Adriel George, 8.Josiah Allen, 14.Aamal Julien.
R lot more tournaments like this is needed at all levels……will do our kids good.
That’s what I’m saying Anthony. Nothing can replace experience. Results like this is what we will get as long as we don’t give our players international experience. In the absence of this kind of competition our local players will continue to think they’re big fish in little bowls. Not knowing there are lots of big sharks out there who will devour them up. Let we take our licks now and learn from the experience.
Bro remember we played on national teams in international tournaments when we where younger so we understand………
Their level of play seems more like U12. Composure and actual body positioning for making a tackle are non existent.
Latas great player but sucks as a coach
So who is responsible for the lack of tactical awareness? maybe is the physio or the equipment manager. Did He have a coaching plan. If you have a programme tactics is a big part of that programme. In fact a train session for youth should have technical development, tactical awareness and physical development. The emphasis will depend on where you are in your training programme
Wow – some of you guys are tough. Lol. Success don’t come overnight. A team is something you build – over time. These kids are 14-15 years old playing in a warm up tournament.
This the the tournament not a warm up.
the opponents are also 24 and 15 years old
14 not 24
My point is this is a development tournament for concacaf teams. It’s not a qualification tournament for the World Cup.
Carlos …latas has had this team for a minute and its not his first tournament ….I love him to death as a player …but I think he’s a shit coach …he never played much defense and that much is evident in terms of his team’s defensive identity
Well if its development we looked very undeveloped and badly coached
Malik – this might be a case of chicken or the egg. Where does the problem reside – an incompetent coach or a weak player pool. Let’s face it we have been behind our counterparts for years now when it comes to player development. I think we’re now trying to establish a viable pipeline of talent at the youth level. It’s going to take a minute to see the fruits of that tree.
I think its the coaching …at youth level we don’t focus on the basics but every man could spanner somebody or drag somebody but ask him.to take down a cross and finish far post ….they can’t do it. This team cant do basic positional defense and they’re a U-15 National team and you as the coach didn’t pick up on that? Nah I eh taking that. I do a lil coaching myself what I’m seeing there is lala
Gosh man. The man have the team less than 6 months now. You want him to break all them bad habits and develop a perfect team in 6 months? You cyah be serious Malik. Unrealistic bro.
Latapy continues to get head coach job in tnt eh….great player does not always equate to great coach, nuff said….
Can we get some new excuses like we never played in snow before or that mud was not a sticky as ours .
Technical and tactical deficiencies don’t cut it
Proper game assessments before competition should tell us all that.
As for traveling………..rubbish .
Oh shutup Latas!! Pile of lala yuh coaching
Isnt tactical awareness or lack thereof an indictment on the coach??
Good international experience for the players and coaches. One would expect the players would have been nervous like hell. Likely first time some of them traveled abroad and even worst faced an international opponent. The important thing is that they learn from the experience. Understand how they compare to players outside of Tnt, and work to raise the level of their game.
If those highlights were indicative of the game, we were never in it. What exactly does he mean by tactical awareness anyway?
Kelvin Jack, is 14 or 15 too early to start judging goalkeepers? What do you think of the highlights?
The goalkeeper where was his defence
These tournaments are extremely essential for their development.
https://youtu.be/qZ2tTzKkh5c
thanks for the highlights they were done by the Costa Ricans …
Yes. I have read two articles on this game and the only mention of T&T as and attacking force was in the first minute so it does not matter who did the highlights
Just watch the highlights and it could have been six or seven easily.
Friendly ?
No. But it is an invitational tournament essentially. There is no World Cup for them to advance to even if they win. It is about grooming.
So does not quality include tactical awareness? Duh!
I wondered about that myself? I also wondered who’s job it is to get them tactically/technically/psychologically etc ready.