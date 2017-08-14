CPL 17: Ramdin helps Knight Riders see off Patriots, move into September play-offs at Brian Lara

When Samuel Badree’s straight ball cannoned into Shadab Khan’s off-stump, the full house at the Queen’s Park Oval fell silent. At 89 for five in pursuit of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ challenging score of 158 for 7, Trinbago Knight Riders needed a miracle.

And a hero.

They got both.

When Denesh Ramdin (59 off 35) drove the third ball of the 20th over back over Hasan Ali’s head for four, the full house at the Oval erupted. The boundary gave the home side an unlikely four-wicket win, their fifth in six matches, and a guaranteed place in the four-team play-offs which run from 5 to 9 September at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Earlier, good lower-order partnerships saw the visitors move their score of 75 for 2 at the end of the tenth to 109 for 4 at the end of the 15th and then to just under 160 after 20 overs. Mohammed Nabi (17 off 8), Carlos Brathwaite (19 off 12) and Jonathan Carter (31 off 26) all contributed important late runs to the effort after Shamarh Brooks had played a good hand of 37 to erect the early platform.

When TKR batted,pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine departed early, not enjoying the same luck as he had against the Tridents. Brendon McCullum cracked a couple of boundaries before skying one to Hafeez at extra-cover. At 38 for 2, TKR were ahead on runs but behind on wickets. But with Munro, the in-form batsman for the home side still there, the nerves were not yet showing.

On 14, he offered a fairly easy chance to Brandon King on the square-leg boundary but the fieldsman ran a long way to his left, got his hands to the ball but could not hold on. Soon, however, after Darren Bravo had chewed up all of ten deliveries for his solitary run, Mohammad Hafeez dived forward at point to put him out of his misery.

Under pressure to pull back the rising required rate, Ramdin heaved at the first ball of Nabi’s third over and King on the mid-wicket boundary grassed his second. It allowed the wicketkeeper to bat on and TKR to reach 61 for 3 after ten overs.

They still had a mountain to climb.

Thanks mainly to Ramdin, they got there.

Summarised scores:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 158 for 7 (Shamarh Brooks 37, Jonathan Carter 31, Carlos Brathwaite 19, Sunil Narine 2/26)

Trinbago Knight Riders: 161 for 6 (19.3 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 59, Colin Munro 36, Dwayne Bravo 20, Mohammaed Nabi 2/12, Samuel Badree

2/14)

Toss: TKR

EDITOR’S NOTE: The full match report will be posted shortly.