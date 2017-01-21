TTFA agrees “Tallest” terms: Lawrence makes U-turn, “humbled” to be new T&T coach

Former Trinidad and Tobago World Cup 2006 defender Dennis Lawrence has done a U-turn and will be unveiled as the new Soca Warriors coach, after he agreed terms with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on Saturday morning.
“I feel very honoured and humbled by this opportunity and the confidence placed in me by the Association,” said Lawrence, in a press release. “I have given my all for Trinidad and Tobago as a player and now relish this moment to contribute as head coach of the National Team.”
It is uncertain at this point whether he eventually agreed a two or three year deal.
Lawrence, who was employed as a scout for the Belgium National Senior Team at present, pulled out of talks on Friday morning after the football body amended their initial deal with controversial termination clauses and then seemed unable to explain them.
The TTFA wanted the right to sack the six foot seven Lawrence for gross misconduct if the Warriors slipped six places in the FIFA ranking or had less than a 40 percent success rate. But, in a subsequent phone call, Lawrence’s agent, Mike Berry, claimed TTFA president David John-Williams did not know if draws counted as success and promised to get back on to him.
John-Williams’ failure to do so in a timely fashion added to a growing unease about the sudden direction of the negotiations and Lawrence announced that the deal was off.
The scuppering of the talks led to a furious response from some TTFA board members who blamed John-Williams for bungling the talks.
John-Williams, who is the co-owner of W Connection football club, was allegedly keen to have his own employee, Stuart Charles-Fevrier, take over the National Senior Team.
It is uncertain what role, if any, was played by the board and the angry public response to John-Williams’ perceived meddling. But the TTFA president is believed to have subsequently applied fresh zeal to the pursuit of the 42-year-old coach.
And, by Saturday morning, the deal was concluded.
Remarkably, the TTFA tried to take credit for the supposed speed of the appointment, which came two months after the replacement of former head coach Stephen Hart and almost two weeks after the departure of his shambolic replacement, Tom Saintfiet.
“The TTFA has worked diligently to complete the selection process ahead of our intended next Monday deadline, and this press release is now being made in order to quell further speculation and keep our stakeholders informed.
“Dennis will arrive in the country next week where he will hold a press conference and meet with members of the local football fraternity to determine the rest of his support staff.”
Lawrence has never worked as a head coach although he served as assistant to Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic—where they edged Manchester City to the FA Cup title in 2013—and Everton FC.
Intriguingly, like his predecessor Tom Saintfiet, Lawrence was not the first choice of the TTFA’s technical committee. Or the second.
Fevrier was the coach who the technical committee felt was the best man for the job of leading the Warriors. Ex-Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh coach Terry Fenwick, a former England international defender, was next on the list.
However, in a meeting on Wednesday night, the TTFA board of directors decided to overrule its technical committee’s recommendations in favour of the lanky defender whose goal took Trinidad and Tobago to the 2006 World Cup.
Lawrence played or trained alongside several current Warriors including Kenwyne Jones, Marvin Phillip, Carlos Edwards, Khaleem Hyland, Jan-Michael Williams, Cornell Glen, Hughtun Hector and Radanfah Abu Bakr.
He has included former club and international teammates Stern John, Angus Eve and Hutson “Barber” Charles as potential assistants for his technical staff, along with two unnamed England coaches and one from the Netherlands.
Charles, a Strike Squad standout who played with Lawrence at the Defence Force, was a member of Hart’s coaching staff, which steered Trinidad and Tobago into the Concacaf Hex.
Eve, Trinidad and Tobago’s record appearance maker, is Club Sando head coach and a former National Under-23 Team head coach while John, the country’s all-time leading scorer, is assistant coach at defending Pro League and Caribbean champions, Central FC.
Well done Dennis, and his team looks good with a nice mix of international and local assistant coaches. I think him being a former defender and being on the European circuit will bring a different philosophy to our defence as we need to limit goal scoring opportunities against us
…”we need to limit goalscoring opportunities against us.” That is a key aspect that needs immediate remedy
Thats why I carefully used those words because scoring against us at the moment is inevitable
Hmmmmmm
Next step is for DJW to leave the team alone, give the support Lawrence needs and to shut the f*** up!!! If not, then get the f*** out!
Good call yes. But Lasana, you might not say this so I will.
Wired868, through its reporting on this particular matter and via the discussions generated, has played a significant role in exposing DJW stupidness and forcing a resolution. Kudos for a job well done. Keep keeping up your great work, buddy!
PS: We may disagree on trivialities but we know what we are about as journalists and will always synchronize to rock the system in the interest of purposeful good for the game. Lol
Thanks Siewdath. And agree on common interests for the betterment of local sport.
Congratulations, best wishes, and good luck to Dennis “Tallest” Lawrence, new coach of the Soca Warriors after standing up to the TTFA clowns who wanted him to sign away his rights, freedom, dignity, self-esteem, his house & bank account before he could be appointed. We need to get rid of both TTFA and TTCB, as well as WICB management, ASAP.
Well boy they reach
long time
Brrruhh
Btw… Good call by the TTFA for releasing the info immediately. They are finally learning. Eh Jamaal Shabazz? Lol.
Lol. DJW is due to return from Zurich on Wednesday. TTFA already issued a media release.
I am going to report Lasana Liburd to the moderators of this group. Also, I’m sending all my trauma related medical bills to ‘Wired 868’. Too much drama.
Hahaha. Hopefully that’s it! (On this issue at least…)
Aite…imma give it 48 hrs..lol
All eyes and ears should be on the press conference to introduce him. Let’s see if DJW utters something again to make the coach feel uneasy. He did it with Hart and Saintfiet so let’s see
Best option to take over the reigns given his legendary status and the experience he has gained under Roberto Martinez (who rated him VERY highly).
I personally think the TTFA should be thinking long term with him and not just focus on WC 2018. I have a good feeling about Dennis but I also had a good feeling about Hart and we know what the TTFA did with him
Seriously nah his career is over now
I’m still sad ….. Trump ….. David John Williams ….rough week with these two f***s …..
Yeah boy. Listened to Trump speech with disgust. America First is really WHITE America First. Minorities and immigrants need not apply… just Kanye😉
And Steve Harvey
About time they got some sense! Now get DJW away from our national team!
So Trini Don, what do you think of this appointment?
I support the appointment, he is the best of the 5 candidates, save and except for Maturana contractual demands and language barrier in this short term period Lasana Liburd…
Trini, I don’t think Maturana was too expensive. And Maturana wanted a three year deal too. So I think he might have been unfairly ruled out if it was on either grounds.
The best of the other candidates? I don’t think so personally. But I do think he has a bright future ahead of him.
But Trini Don I now expect you to support Tallest when he brings back Kenwyne Jones eh! 😁
Bring back kenwyne jones ???? Yuh mad or wah Lasana Liburd 😂😂😂😂
I think any coach coming in should be on a one year contract, pending a successful WC qualification….and Lasana Liburd remember i said language barriers
Don successful WC qualification? I am not sure the team is strong enough for that. I think he should be given more time. Getting T&T to a WC would be tough even for an experienced top class coach. But the appointment is good and if he can get a system that the players buy into and gets results then it is all good. We live in hope.
Agree Ivor Thomas
Trini what you want to bet that Kenwyne is in the first squad? Lol.
For the simple reason that we need his attributes.
Steups !!!! doh make me sick nah Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd my father keeps saying that about Kenwyne, and after the games without him I’m starting to believe it lolol.
Wait and see Trini Don. Lol
Again, is the objective to qualify for the World Cup in Russia or the one after?
I love Dennis but clearly we are looking past Russia….
Ok
At least that’s my opinion. Dennis may be tactically out of his depth in the Hex as this is his first HC job.
Immediate focus is to salvage Russia 2018 campaign. But greater focus is longer term development for beyond…
Salvage with an inexperienced Coach? I’d agree that we are moving forward beyond Russia. Nonetheless I really hope he can do well. We need some goodwill
Hey USA had Jurgen Klinsman as their coach, and aren’t they bottom of the Hex at the moment?
Yes i agree our football needs to be developed …when was the last time one of our youth players has Been knocking on our senior team ….our football is becoming deplorable
Levi Garcia
I agree Brent. He clearly has a bright future and hopefully we can tap into that. But he has his learner’s permit on right now.
As for where the USA is placed with Klinsmann, Siewdath you should make statements that you actually believe yes. Nobody who follows and understands football believes that the US are in trouble. So that comparison makes no sense.
Ahhhh.. but who did the US hire, Harkes or Meola, no, they hired the very experienced Bruce Arena. That’s all I’m saying
Klinsmann would have easily qualified if he remained in charge. The USSF replaced him for other reasons.
Levi Garcia is a pro player
Everybody want a magic wand for a coach. Fact is even if they hired Alex Ferguson we weren’t guaranteed a WC spot.
Quite true that
We should forget 2018 and build for 2022
The process of 2018 is a pathway fow 2022
We can’t damage the brand. And that means we still need to be competitive. It will affect our ranking which affects our commercial strength and ability to get the right games and so on.
So I’d agree with Siewdath here.
It is conjecture to state that Klinsman would have qualified USA had he been retained as head coach. But it is an opinion to which one is entitled and many may share
I eh mean abandon ship eh Lasana Liburd. But tallest eh no Don Leo and I respect that. So his appointment spells long term development and I like that.
Fair enough Davis Melville. We will have a separate discussion soon on the actual choice of the TTFA board and if it is to be applauded or frowned at. I’m sure Carlos Lee would weigh in on that. Lol.
Because it is common sense Siewdath Persad. That’s why. USA played Mexico at home and Costa Rica away.
That’s like saying Brazil’s campaign is in tatters because they lost their first two games and it turned out to be away to Chile and at home to Argentina. Nonsense.
Brent – well said. Wrong tool for the current job. Way out of his league. But we going with hope😂
Man saw forget 2018…. we are in the final.stage of qualification, played two games and we should forget it? Ain’t no guarantee we will even get back to the Hex…
Brent, judging from how our youth teams have been faring of late. Even our senior team. We can’t take the Caribbean qualifying stage for granted!
Lasana, if, for argument sake, Klinsman were to take over as TT head coach as at present stage of Hex, do you think he will qualify this country for Russia 2018?
I’ll answer that, no one knows but with Klinnsman’s experience and tactical knowledge, we probably would do better…..
Lasana, like you I’m sure we have no issue with long term planning but we are in the HEX…. this is not the Caribbean Cup. I really hope Tallest can help us but like Carlos Lee said we are opting for hope at this point
Brent – Lasana said to me a few weeks ago that ones CV/prior track record is a great predictor of things. Lasana – where are you on Dennis? How does he compare to Tom? What can we expect in the future? Doh go quiet on meh😂😂😂
Lasana – Did the TTFA make the right decision to man the ship? – to get us through the Hex? Or did we bounce we head like we did with Tom? What say you?
hahahahahaha yuh not easy nah Carlos Lee, we go find out after the Hex nah man Them really good yes.
Going to the World Cup was always a pipe dream if people were being honest of the teams efforts under Hart
A misguided belief by the current administration which in a way was developed by the sanity & stability Hart brought to the set up until the 2016 blimp – created the false narrative the TT had to qualify for Russia – hence Harts dumb sacking, the Sainfiet super disaster & now throwing Lawrence into the deep end
Too sum it up the gold cup & friendly performances vs Mexico was the teams peak performance- too much people viewed it as something the team could repeat on a consistent basis
Hart knew this hence why not much new pro league players were looked at and why he was making strong attempts to lure foreign players like Bostock and MLS trio De Leon, Wright Phillips & Williams
And of course that is understood and as I have been saying, the Soca Worries won’t be going back to any World Cup tournament for a very long time from now unless our players really start plying their trade in the EPL once again and real top professional leagues abroad and when the corrupted TTFA and our government really gets their acts together with respect to fixing the football fields in our communities and other real professional football facilities especially for our national teams the same like in my second sweetest country and I done talk. Them really good yes.
Carlos, Tom has loads of the wrong kind of experience. I would pick Dennis in front of him in a heartbeat. But not necessarily in front of the rest of the panel.
I think Dennis has a bright future ahead of him. Personally I think this decision is a gamble at the moment and the other coaches would have been safer options.
Dennis is no quack like the last fellah. But this responsibility is new for him.
If the quack had the services of the real professional players of wish some of them did a set ah madness to be disciplined and also the manager Mr. Khan who also did his part in the madness my foreign base Coach Tom wudda surely qualified for the Gold Cup 2017 in my second sweetest country eh Mr Live Wire and he might have really did the same thing with respect to also qualifying for the World Cup 2018 in Russia and I am really hoping that Coach Dennis gets the right players in order to do the same for him eh. Them really good yes.
Lasana – You good yes. Dennis has zero experience running a national team. On what basis would you select him over Tom? Be serious nah man. What has Dennis done that gives you any indication that he has the capacity to lead a national men’s senior team? I mean he’s never even been a coach for a club side, youth or otherwise. We have no idea about his man management skills – about his communication skills – about his leaderships skills – about his tactical skills. What in the world are you basing your decision on? Gut feeling?
Well what you expect eh Carlos Lee and Mr Live Wire going down the same like some others who believes in Mr. Bound not to score should be on the Soca Worries team eh. Them really good yes.
Carlos I am not sure how to spell it out for you again. Tom Saintfiet is a crap coach with a history of being a crap coach.
And guess what he was in the four games in charge of Trinidad and Tobago? Crap.
Lawrence was involved under a good coach and to me that is better than the boss but consistently crap like Tom.
Hope you understand now.
If you drove five cars and wrote off all. I’d rather give my car keys to someone who just got their license.
Falsified support when we are on top
So the might of public opinion has finally swayed King David into doing the sensible, honourable and decent thing in hiring the recommended coach. I trust those ill-advised and disturbing clauses were revoked from the contract, causing Dennis to accept the job.
Once again, I wish “Tallest” all the best as national coach. He has a herculean task ahead of him but I feel that,even if World Cup 2018 slips from our grasp, he will at least then have another two years and more to help redefine and further develop our national team.
BOOM>
We always support our teams bro
So this means when the Soca Worries doesn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia he and his asst Coaches will still remain ent ?
Yes we want the TTFA to be held accountable but just like our Olympians we start casting them down let’s throw our support behind our team and let’s reach the world Cup
That’s for the bit about no U-turn although both parties clearly did change positions as is normal in any negotiation.
🙄🙄🙄
Aye! Well I could hardly keep up with this topic! Mih head spinning. LasanaLiburd your typing fingers must be hurting eh🙄
Glad that it’s done!
Appointing a Head coach MAY be done, but with Barber reported to be one of the requested assistant coaches and Presi allegedly questioning (to say the least) Barber’s suitability in that position, there may be more drama to come
Now, after some reflection, we can start looking at what “we” won… That is another story altogether.
I just glad we jamming still😂
🤣🤣
I have no idea what kind of coach Dennis will make. But it’s refreshing to see that he was able to stand up for himself and the machinations in the background that was meant to deny him failed. I’m hoping as a local coach he will get lots of support and people will rally behind him. At this point Trinis are realistic. We don’t expect miracles from him.
His ‘balls’ to stand up to TTFA is a really good first impression.
The TTFA better not **** this up. I wish him all the best
..I wish him well. Difficult undertaking. Only excellent contract terms could justify getting involved in this imbroglio..
Indeed
Well he better have her on retainer cause I can assure you whatever terms were agreed. TTFA has zero funds and she’s a Senior Counsel. TTFA’S knee jerk response to public outrage. So they were left with no choice. Best wishes though!
Apparently monies for the contract will be provided through FIFA Development Fund
Yeah it’s always apparently that’s why they are in so much debt .
Lol. No accountability. Not sure if they even appointed a Finance & Marketing Committee as stipulated in TTFA constitution. Seems like DJW is a one-man committee in that regard. Lol
Exactly
Well he is following in the footsteps of meh corrupted uncle Jack Warner eh . Them really good yes.
Dennis did not make a U-turn. DJW did. Dennis had initially accepted a contract offered by the TTFA Exec Committee but rejected the alterations made by TTFA president DJW.
However, he kept the door open and DJW, who is travelling to FIFA HQ in Zurich this evening, removed the controversial exit clauses he had added to ensure he had a signed document on mutually agreed terms to take to his FIFA bosses.
Monies for the contract (including asst coaches etc re Dennis’ proposal) will be accessed from FIFA Development Fund.
While in Zurich, DJW will also receive his official instruments of appointment to the FIFA Players’ Status Committee, on which he will serve as a member for a four-year term.
Dennis had retained the local law firm of Pamela Elder & Associates to vet his end of the contract.
Congrats to the big man!
If Dennis did not make U-turn he would still be Belgium scout now. You all can debate nonsense yes. Lol.
The strap clearly said TTFA made late push as well as him making U-turn. Both parties had to change earlier positions.
Agreed. It’s an excellent provocative headline actually. I like it. But felt a need to clear the air for some who may interpret the wrong way and think Dennis buckled when it was DJW who did.
Point understood Siewdath Persad.
Doesn’t anyone find it remotely strange that FIFA has to pay for our coaches… how much money has the govt allocated to football for 2017 and this to me is subject to a lot of tampering or outside interference…
Gino FIFA has to pay for our coaches because TTFA is not a state board. It is a NSO whose framework is built to avoid political interference. Also, a $315 million National Budget allocation is hardly a sufficient boost to improve an entire sporting industry. But this does lead to another important conversation – how we value football in this country beyond lip service.
What you allow is what will continue.
Fifa does not need not have to pay for our football … Ttfa can receive allocations or stipends from the govt as under tim kee and pay our coaches independently and autonomously … they can also receive private funding and sponsorship … plus no one has mentioned how much was allocated to the Ttfa by the current government for 2017 ..it’s a secret it seems
Looks like we getting serious, now.
NOOOOOOOOO DENNIS! STAY IN ENGLAND BOI! DON’T GET INTO THIS TRAINWRECK!
Hopefully this saga is over once and for all. Congrats to DL and wish him and the team all the best. One advice to him, watch your back.
Congratulations!
Best decision… pays to have a good agent that seeks the best interest of his clients.
Good move and they have to give him time even if we don’t go to world cup
Well it will really also depends on his real foreign base back up European Coaches that he is coming along with eh. Them really good yes.
Let’s see he’s a qualified English coach
Yuh talking about the English/European brand nah, that continues to confuse our players with respect to the style of football that we should have been playing from a very long time ago ent. Them really good yes. hahahaha
God speed Dennis Lawrence.
Are you arranging a funeral or a cremation, Timothy?
Cue Benjai ah tired of the same ting over and over
We need more capable assistant coaches. I’ll say it now player discipline will be worst under this coaching staff. It’s also going to tough coaching players who were once your teammates. In any event, I wish Dennis all the luck in the world. Truly hope the stars align with him over the next few years.
Fair point
So he wants two English Coaches and one from the Netherlands along with one of our local Coaches Angus Eve, Stern John, and Hudson Barber Charles again eh, ah wonder where the corrupted TTFA will be finding all the monies to pay him and the rest of the Coaching staff eh, and they are still owing plenty monies to my Coach Hart, Ken Elie and whoever else, oh well good luck and plenty prayers towards your success Coaching the Soca Worries eh Coach Dennis Lawrence. Them really good yes.
They will find it if they want to
Hallelujah!!!
Hmm best wishes to coach & team😮
Hope is alive again, not for Russia 2018 but because we have someone who is interested in the long term.
We now need to hire a Technical Director.
Lol. You don’t recognise Muhammad Isa?
Lasana can he even open a email? When you go to the unveiling ask him some questions you think a Technical Director should be able to answer and you tell us if that position he holding wasn’t a pre election promise.What value can he add as a Technical Director in this modern age. TTFA need to clean up house if we serious. Atleast we could breathe a lil better with this news about Dennis and I looking long term for results and not short term like most people.
Lol. I have the same hopes as you!
LL, you self! It’s precisely because he recognises Muhammad Isa’s many limits that he’s making the call. And your question, we all know, is a sort of sigh of relief that you didn’t have to make the comment yourself.
Hahaha. You know me too well, Earl!
All the best to Tallest…. hope we are able to move forward now….
All the best to him. Let’s rally round him, only time will tell and I hope he gets the respect and support that he deserves.
Wuh? Ok then
What! A coach coming in on his own terms. 😳.Well I tell you.👍