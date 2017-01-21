Home / Volley / Global Football / TTFA agrees “Tallest” terms: Lawrence makes U-turn, “humbled” to be new T&T coach

TTFA agrees “Tallest” terms: Lawrence makes U-turn, “humbled” to be new T&T coach

Lasana Liburd Saturday 21 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 182 Comments

Former Trinidad and Tobago World Cup 2006 defender Dennis Lawrence has done a U-turn and will be unveiled as the new Soca Warriors coach, after he agreed terms with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on Saturday morning.

“I feel very honoured and humbled by this opportunity and the confidence placed in me by the Association,” said Lawrence, in a press release. “I have given my all for Trinidad and Tobago as a player and now relish this moment to contribute as head coach of the National Team.”

Photo: Former Everton FC assistant coach Dennis Lawrence. (Copyright Everton Forum)
Photo: Former Everton FC assistant coach Dennis Lawrence.
(Copyright Everton Forum)

It is uncertain at this point whether he eventually agreed a two or three year deal.

Lawrence, who was employed as a scout for the Belgium National Senior Team at present, pulled out of talks on Friday morning after the football body amended their initial deal with controversial termination clauses and then seemed unable to explain them.

The TTFA wanted the right to sack the six foot seven Lawrence for gross misconduct if the Warriors slipped six places in the FIFA ranking or had less than a 40 percent success rate. But, in a subsequent phone call, Lawrence’s agent, Mike Berry, claimed TTFA president David John-Williams did not know if draws counted as success and promised to get back on to him.

John-Williams’ failure to do so in a timely fashion added to a growing unease about the sudden direction of the negotiations and Lawrence announced that the deal was off.

The scuppering of the talks led to a furious response from some TTFA board members who blamed John-Williams for bungling the talks.

John-Williams, who is the co-owner of W Connection football club, was allegedly keen to have his own employee, Stuart Charles-Fevrier, take over the National Senior Team.

Photo: W Connection owner David John-Williams (second from left), coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier (centre) and defender Joel Russell (far left) say a prayer of thanks after securing the 2013/14 Pro League trophy at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: W Connection owner David John-Williams (second from left), coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier (centre) and defender Joel Russell (far left) say a prayer of thanks after securing the 2013/14 Pro League trophy at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)

It is uncertain what role, if any, was played by the board and the angry public response to John-Williams’ perceived meddling. But the TTFA president is believed to have subsequently applied fresh zeal to the pursuit of the 42-year-old coach.

And, by Saturday morning, the deal was concluded.

Remarkably, the TTFA tried to take credit for the supposed speed of the appointment, which came two months after the replacement of former head coach Stephen Hart and almost two weeks after the departure of his shambolic replacement, Tom Saintfiet.

“The TTFA has worked diligently to complete the selection process ahead of our intended next Monday deadline, and this press release is now being made in order to quell further speculation and keep our stakeholders informed.

“Dennis will arrive in the country next week where he will hold a press conference and meet with members of the local football fraternity to determine the rest of his support staff.”

Lawrence has never worked as a head coach although he served as assistant to Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic—where they edged Manchester City to the FA Cup title in 2013—and Everton FC.

Photo: Former Everton FC coach Dennis Lawrence. (Copyright Liverpool Echo)
Photo: Former Everton FC coach Dennis Lawrence.
(Copyright Liverpool Echo)

Intriguingly, like his predecessor Tom Saintfiet, Lawrence was not the first choice of the TTFA’s technical committee. Or the second.

Fevrier was the coach who the technical committee felt was the best man for the job of leading the Warriors. Ex-Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh coach Terry Fenwick, a former England international defender, was next on the list.

However, in a meeting on Wednesday night, the TTFA board of directors decided to overrule its technical committee’s recommendations in favour of the lanky defender whose goal took Trinidad and Tobago to the 2006 World Cup.

Lawrence played or trained alongside several current Warriors including Kenwyne Jones, Marvin Phillip, Carlos Edwards, Khaleem Hyland, Jan-Michael Williams, Cornell Glen, Hughtun Hector and Radanfah Abu Bakr.

He has included former club and international teammates Stern John, Angus Eve and Hutson “Barber” Charles as potential assistants for his technical staff, along with two unnamed England coaches and one from the Netherlands.

Charles, a Strike Squad standout who played with Lawrence at the Defence Force, was a member of Hart’s coaching staff, which steered Trinidad and Tobago into the Concacaf Hex.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team technical staff members (from right) Michael "Brow" Maurice, Derek King, Hutson "Barber" Charles and William Wallace exchange ideas before kick off against Nicaragua on 13 October 2015. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team technical staff members (from right) Michael “Brow” Maurice, Derek King, Hutson “Barber” Charles and William Wallace exchange ideas before kick off against Nicaragua on 13 October 2015.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)

Eve, Trinidad and Tobago’s record appearance maker, is Club Sando head coach and a former National Under-23 Team head coach while John, the country’s all-time leading scorer, is assistant coach at defending Pro League and Caribbean champions, Central FC.

TTFA press statement (signed by president David John-Williams and new head coach Dennis Lawrence):

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is pleased to announce that Mr Dennis Lawrence has accepted the position of head coach of the Men’s Senior National Team.

The TTFA has worked diligently to complete the selection process ahead of our intended next Monday deadline, and this press release is now being made in order to quell further speculation and keep our stakeholders informed…

Dennis will arrive in the country next week where he will hold a press conference and meet with members of the local football fraternity to determine the rest of his support staff.

In accepting the appointment, Dennis Lawrence stated: “I feel very honoured and humbled by this opportunity and the confidence placed in me by the Association. I have given my all for Trinidad and Tobago as a player and now relish this moment to contribute as head coach of the National Team.

“Of course I am coming into a difficult situation and we have to take each game very seriously and put our best foot forward. The experience I gained working under different coaches during my 89 international caps for T&T and my exposure in coaching has all helped to shape me. I intend to give my very best towards this national effort.”

Tags

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

182 comments

Newer Comments
  1. Barry Sebro
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Well done Dennis, and his team looks good with a nice mix of international and local assistant coaches. I think him being a former defender and being on the European circuit will bring a different philosophy to our defence as we need to limit goal scoring opportunities against us

    Reply
  2. Azeem Mandul
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Hmmmmmm

    Reply
  3. Craig Nico
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Next step is for DJW to leave the team alone, give the support Lawrence needs and to shut the f*** up!!! If not, then get the f*** out!

    Reply
  4. Siewdath Persad
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Good call yes. But Lasana, you might not say this so I will.
    Wired868, through its reporting on this particular matter and via the discussions generated, has played a significant role in exposing DJW stupidness and forcing a resolution. Kudos for a job well done. Keep keeping up your great work, buddy!
    PS: We may disagree on trivialities but we know what we are about as journalists and will always synchronize to rock the system in the interest of purposeful good for the game. Lol

    Reply
  5. Deosaran Bisnath
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Congratulations, best wishes, and good luck to Dennis “Tallest” Lawrence, new coach of the Soca Warriors after standing up to the TTFA clowns who wanted him to sign away his rights, freedom, dignity, self-esteem, his house & bank account before he could be appointed. We need to get rid of both TTFA and TTCB, as well as WICB management, ASAP.

    Reply
  6. Keisha Robinson
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Well boy they reach

    Reply
  7. Nigel Andrew Narcis
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Brrruhh

    Reply
  8. Lasana Liburd
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Btw… Good call by the TTFA for releasing the info immediately. They are finally learning. Eh Jamaal Shabazz? Lol.

    Reply
  9. Siewdath Persad
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Lol. DJW is due to return from Zurich on Wednesday. TTFA already issued a media release.

    Reply
  10. Richard Zen O'Brien
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I am going to report Lasana Liburd to the moderators of this group. Also, I’m sending all my trauma related medical bills to ‘Wired 868’. Too much drama.

    Reply
  11. Sherron Charles
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:34 pm

    All eyes and ears should be on the press conference to introduce him. Let’s see if DJW utters something again to make the coach feel uneasy. He did it with Hart and Saintfiet so let’s see

    Reply
  12. Sherron Charles
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Best option to take over the reigns given his legendary status and the experience he has gained under Roberto Martinez (who rated him VERY highly).

    I personally think the TTFA should be thinking long term with him and not just focus on WC 2018. I have a good feeling about Dennis but I also had a good feeling about Hart and we know what the TTFA did with him

    Reply
  13. La Horquetta Xf
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Seriously nah his career is over now

    Reply
  14. Malik Johnson
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I’m still sad ….. Trump ….. David John Williams ….rough week with these two f***s …..

    Reply
  15. Nigel Roberts
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:19 pm

    About time they got some sense! Now get DJW away from our national team!

    Reply
  16. Lasana Liburd
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:17 pm

    So Trini Don, what do you think of this appointment?

    Reply
  17. Malcolm Jack
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Again, is the objective to qualify for the World Cup in Russia or the one after?

    Reply
  18. Angus Baptiste
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Falsified support when we are on top

    Reply
  19. Scotty Ranking
    Scotty Ranking©
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 1:13 pm

    So the might of public opinion has finally swayed King David into doing the sensible, honourable and decent thing in hiring the recommended coach. I trust those ill-advised and disturbing clauses were revoked from the contract, causing Dennis to accept the job.

    Once again, I wish “Tallest” all the best as national coach. He has a herculean task ahead of him but I feel that,even if World Cup 2018 slips from our grasp, he will at least then have another two years and more to help redefine and further develop our national team.

    Reply
  20. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:13 pm

    BOOM>

    Reply
  21. Siewdath Persad
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:12 pm

    We always support our teams bro

    Reply
  22. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:10 pm

    So this means when the Soca Worries doesn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia he and his asst Coaches will still remain ent ?

    Reply
  23. Angus Baptiste
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Yes we want the TTFA to be held accountable but just like our Olympians we start casting them down let’s throw our support behind our team and let’s reach the world Cup

    Reply
  24. Lasana Liburd
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:06 pm

    That’s for the bit about no U-turn although both parties clearly did change positions as is normal in any negotiation.

    Reply
  25. Lasana Liburd
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:05 pm

    🙄🙄🙄

    Reply
  26. Rose-Marie Ingrid Lemessy-Forde
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Aye! Well I could hardly keep up with this topic! Mih head spinning. LasanaLiburd your typing fingers must be hurting eh🙄

    Reply
  27. Shakeem Coltes
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:00 pm

    The TTFA better not **** this up. I wish him all the best

    Reply
  28. Keith Look Loy
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:56 pm

    ..I wish him well. Difficult undertaking. Only excellent contract terms could justify getting involved in this imbroglio..

    Reply
  29. Reyna Kowlessar
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Well he better have her on retainer cause I can assure you whatever terms were agreed. TTFA has zero funds and she’s a Senior Counsel. TTFA’S knee jerk response to public outrage. So they were left with no choice. Best wishes though!

    Reply
  30. Siewdath Persad
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Dennis did not make a U-turn. DJW did. Dennis had initially accepted a contract offered by the TTFA Exec Committee but rejected the alterations made by TTFA president DJW.
    However, he kept the door open and DJW, who is travelling to FIFA HQ in Zurich this evening, removed the controversial exit clauses he had added to ensure he had a signed document on mutually agreed terms to take to his FIFA bosses.
    Monies for the contract (including asst coaches etc re Dennis’ proposal) will be accessed from FIFA Development Fund.
    While in Zurich, DJW will also receive his official instruments of appointment to the FIFA Players’ Status Committee, on which he will serve as a member for a four-year term.
    Dennis had retained the local law firm of Pamela Elder & Associates to vet his end of the contract.
    Congrats to the big man!

    Reply
    • Lasana Liburd
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:04 pm

      If Dennis did not make U-turn he would still be Belgium scout now. You all can debate nonsense yes. Lol.
      The strap clearly said TTFA made late push as well as him making U-turn. Both parties had to change earlier positions.

      Reply
    • Siewdath Persad
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:09 pm

      Agreed. It’s an excellent provocative headline actually. I like it. But felt a need to clear the air for some who may interpret the wrong way and think Dennis buckled when it was DJW who did.

      Reply
    • Timothy Rochford
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 5:51 pm

      Point understood Siewdath Persad.

      Reply
    • Gino McKoy
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:35 pm

      Doesn’t anyone find it remotely strange that FIFA has to pay for our coaches… how much money has the govt allocated to football for 2017 and this to me is subject to a lot of tampering or outside interference…

      Reply
    • Tenille Clarke
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:09 pm

      Gino FIFA has to pay for our coaches because TTFA is not a state board. It is a NSO whose framework is built to avoid political interference. Also, a $315 million National Budget allocation is hardly a sufficient boost to improve an entire sporting industry. But this does lead to another important conversation – how we value football in this country beyond lip service.
      What you allow is what will continue.

      Reply
    • Gino McKoy
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:13 pm

      Fifa does not need not have to pay for our football … Ttfa can receive allocations or stipends from the govt as under tim kee and pay our coaches independently and autonomously … they can also receive private funding and sponsorship … plus no one has mentioned how much was allocated to the Ttfa by the current government for 2017 ..it’s a secret it seems

      Reply
  31. Kenneth H. Ransome Jr.
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Looks like we getting serious, now.

    Reply
  32. Jason All Caps Best-Mitchell
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:52 pm

    NOOOOOOOOO DENNIS! STAY IN ENGLAND BOI! DON’T GET INTO THIS TRAINWRECK!

    Reply
  33. Big blood
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Hopefully this saga is over once and for all. Congrats to DL and wish him and the team all the best. One advice to him, watch your back.

    Reply
  34. John Gorgan
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  35. John Gorgan
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Best decision… pays to have a good agent that seeks the best interest of his clients.

    Reply
  36. Andrew Chelsea Fc Belmar
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Good move and they have to give him time even if we don’t go to world cup

    Reply
  37. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Well it will really also depends on his real foreign base back up European Coaches that he is coming along with eh. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  38. Angus Baptiste
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Let’s see he’s a qualified English coach

    Reply
  39. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Yuh talking about the English/European brand nah, that continues to confuse our players with respect to the style of football that we should have been playing from a very long time ago ent. Them really good yes. hahahaha

    Reply
  40. Timothy Rochford
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:41 pm

    God speed Dennis Lawrence.

    Reply
  41. Joann Charles
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Cue Benjai ah tired of the same ting over and over

    Reply
  42. Carlos Lee
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:38 pm

    We need more capable assistant coaches. I’ll say it now player discipline will be worst under this coaching staff. It’s also going to tough coaching players who were once your teammates. In any event, I wish Dennis all the luck in the world. Truly hope the stars align with him over the next few years.

    Reply
  43. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:34 pm

    So he wants two English Coaches and one from the Netherlands along with one of our local Coaches Angus Eve, Stern John, and Hudson Barber Charles again eh, ah wonder where the corrupted TTFA will be finding all the monies to pay him and the rest of the Coaching staff eh, and they are still owing plenty monies to my Coach Hart, Ken Elie and whoever else, oh well good luck and plenty prayers towards your success Coaching the Soca Worries eh Coach Dennis Lawrence. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  44. Sebastian Mckay
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Hallelujah!!!

    Reply
  45. Karry Max
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Hmm best wishes to coach & team😮

    Reply
  46. Sean Powder
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Hope is alive again, not for Russia 2018 but because we have someone who is interested in the long term.

    We now need to hire a Technical Director.

    Reply
    • Lasana Liburd
      Lasana Liburd
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 1:16 pm

      Lol. You don’t recognise Muhammad Isa?

      Reply
      • Timoh
        Saturday 21 January 2017 at 1:31 pm

        Lasana can he even open a email? When you go to the unveiling ask him some questions you think a Technical Director should be able to answer and you tell us if that position he holding wasn’t a pre election promise.What value can he add as a Technical Director in this modern age. TTFA need to clean up house if we serious. Atleast we could breathe a lil better with this news about Dennis and I looking long term for results and not short term like most people.

        Reply
      • Earl Best
        Earl Best
        Saturday 21 January 2017 at 1:43 pm

        LL, you self! It’s precisely because he recognises Muhammad Isa’s many limits that he’s making the call. And your question, we all know, is a sort of sigh of relief that you didn’t have to make the comment yourself.

        Reply
  47. Brent Bennett
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:30 pm

    All the best to Tallest…. hope we are able to move forward now….

    Reply
  48. Davis Melville
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:29 pm

    All the best to him. Let’s rally round him, only time will tell and I hope he gets the respect and support that he deserves.

    Reply
  49. Camille Winchester-Archer
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Wuh? Ok then

    Reply
  50. Michael Samuel
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 4:27 pm

    What! A coach coming in on his own terms. 😳.Well I tell you.👍

    Reply
