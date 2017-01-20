Home / Volley / Local Football / Connection keep pressure on; Central FC face decisive back to back Pro League fixtures

Connection keep pressure on; Central FC face decisive back to back Pro League fixtures

Editor Friday 20 January 2017 Local Football, Volley Leave a comment

DIRECTV W Connection kept the pressure on defending Pro League champions Central FC with a 3-0 win over Courts Morvant Caledonia United at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field this evening.

The result stretched Connection’s lead atop the standings to five points.

But Central FC, who have two games in hand, can set that right by Tuesday evening. Tomorrow afternoon, the “Couva Sharks” face table proppers Point Fortin Civic from 3.30pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar. And Central return to the Malabar venue on Tuesday when they face Defence Force in a rescheduled fixture from 3.30pm.

Photo: W Connection captain Hughton Hector (right) controls the ball during CONCACAF Champions League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 25 August 2016.
Photo: W Connection captain Hughton Hector (right) controls the ball during CONCACAF Champions League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 25 August 2016.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Anything short of six points for Central will see Connection remain ahead with just two games remaining.

It is the business end of the season and the Sharks must hold their nerve if they are to become the first team in Pro League history to win three successive titles.

Connection did their part this evening with three second half goals from Jamal Charles, Jelani Peters and Hughtun Hector, as second from bottom Morvant Caledonia continued to limp towards the finish line.

Elsewhere, in an Ato Boldon Stadium doubleheader, Ma Pau Stars downed Defence Force 2-0 with second half items from veterans Kerry Baptiste and Jason Scotland. And San Juan Jabloteh rebounded from a shock midweek defeat against Point Fortin Civic to thrash St Ann’s Rangers 5-0, courtesy of a Nathan Lewis double and single items from Jamal Gay, Keyon Edwards and Aaquil Campbell.

Jabloteh, who are third, have no chance of catching Connection now. It is a two-horse race and, tomorrow, it is Central’s turn to make their move.

Photo: San Juan Jabloteh winger Nathan Lewis (left) tries to evade St Ann's Rangers defender Shakiyl Phillip during Pro League action at the Barataria Recreation Ground on 2 April 2016.
Photo: San Juan Jabloteh winger Nathan Lewis (left) tries to evade St Ann’s Rangers defender Shakiyl Phillip during Pro League action at the Barataria Recreation Ground on 2 April 2016.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)

Pro League results

(Friday 20 January)

Morvant Caledonia Utd 0, W Connection 3 (Jamal Charles 50, Jelani Peters 52, Hughtun Hector 82) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Ann’s Rangers 0, San Juan Jabloteh 5 (Jamal Gay 10, Keyon Edwards 28, Nathan Lewis 37, 68, Aaquil Campbell 89) at Ato Boldon Stadium;

Ma Pau Stars 2 (Kerry Baptiste 56, Jason Scotland 83), Defence Force 0 at Ato Boldon Stadium;

Photo: Ma Pau Stars striker Jason Scotland (left) holds off Police FC midfielder Kenaz Williams in the First Citizens Cup semifinal on 27 November 2016.
Photo: Ma Pau Stars striker Jason Scotland (left) holds off Police FC midfielder Kenaz Williams in the First Citizens Cup semifinal on 27 November 2016.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)

Upcoming fixtures

(Saturday 21 January)

Central FC vs Point Fortin Civic, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Sunday 22 January)

Police FC vs Club Sando, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Tuesday 24 January)

Defence Force vs Central FC, 6pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.

Photo: Central FC midfielder and captain Darren Mitchell (foreground) celebrates his game winning strike against San Juan Jabloteh in Pro League action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 2 December 2016.
Photo: Central FC midfielder and captain Darren Mitchell (foreground) celebrates his game winning strike against San Juan Jabloteh in Pro League action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 2 December 2016.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Standings (Tabulated as Won-Drawn-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

W Connection      16-13-1-2-4713-40

Central FC              14-11-2-1-29-13-35

S/Juan Jabloteh 16-9-2-5-32-21-29

Ma Pau Stars        16-7-4-5-31-27-25

Defence Force      15-6-2-7-22-25-20

Club Sando            15-5-3-7-23-27-18

Police FC                 15-4-4-7-30-29-16

S/A Rangers          16-4-4-8-20-30-16

M’vt Caledonia    16-2-5-9-18-29-11

Point Fortin         15-1-3-11-1553-6

