Connection keep pressure on; Central FC face decisive back to back Pro League fixtures

DIRECTV W Connection kept the pressure on defending Pro League champions Central FC with a 3-0 win over Courts Morvant Caledonia United at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field this evening.

The result stretched Connection’s lead atop the standings to five points.

But Central FC, who have two games in hand, can set that right by Tuesday evening. Tomorrow afternoon, the “Couva Sharks” face table proppers Point Fortin Civic from 3.30pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar. And Central return to the Malabar venue on Tuesday when they face Defence Force in a rescheduled fixture from 3.30pm.

Anything short of six points for Central will see Connection remain ahead with just two games remaining.

It is the business end of the season and the Sharks must hold their nerve if they are to become the first team in Pro League history to win three successive titles.

Connection did their part this evening with three second half goals from Jamal Charles, Jelani Peters and Hughtun Hector, as second from bottom Morvant Caledonia continued to limp towards the finish line.

Elsewhere, in an Ato Boldon Stadium doubleheader, Ma Pau Stars downed Defence Force 2-0 with second half items from veterans Kerry Baptiste and Jason Scotland. And San Juan Jabloteh rebounded from a shock midweek defeat against Point Fortin Civic to thrash St Ann’s Rangers 5-0, courtesy of a Nathan Lewis double and single items from Jamal Gay, Keyon Edwards and Aaquil Campbell.

Jabloteh, who are third, have no chance of catching Connection now. It is a two-horse race and, tomorrow, it is Central’s turn to make their move.

Pro League results

(Friday 20 January)

Morvant Caledonia Utd 0, W Connection 3 (Jamal Charles 50, Jelani Peters 52, Hughtun Hector 82) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Ann’s Rangers 0, San Juan Jabloteh 5 (Jamal Gay 10, Keyon Edwards 28, Nathan Lewis 37, 68, Aaquil Campbell 89) at Ato Boldon Stadium;

Ma Pau Stars 2 (Kerry Baptiste 56, Jason Scotland 83), Defence Force 0 at Ato Boldon Stadium;

Upcoming fixtures

(Saturday 21 January)

Central FC vs Point Fortin Civic, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Sunday 22 January)

Police FC vs Club Sando, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Tuesday 24 January)

Defence Force vs Central FC, 6pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.

Standings (Tabulated as Won-Drawn-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

W Connection 16-13-1-2-47–13-40

Central FC 14-11-2-1-29-13-35

S/Juan Jabloteh 16-9-2-5-32-21-29

Ma Pau Stars 16-7-4-5-31-27-25

Defence Force 15-6-2-7-22-25-20

Club Sando 15-5-3-7-23-27-18

Police FC 15-4-4-7-30-29-16

S/A Rangers 16-4-4-8-20-30-16

M’vt Caledonia 16-2-5-9-18-29-11

Point Fortin 15-1-3-11-15–53-6