TTFA agrees “Tallest” terms: Lawrence makes U-turn, “humbled” to be new T&T coach

Lasana Liburd Saturday 21 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 182 Comments

Former Trinidad and Tobago World Cup 2006 defender Dennis Lawrence has done a U-turn and will be unveiled as the new Soca Warriors coach, after he agreed terms with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on Saturday morning.

“I feel very honoured and humbled by this opportunity and the confidence placed in me by the Association,” said Lawrence, in a press release. “I have given my all for Trinidad and Tobago as a player and now relish this moment to contribute as head coach of the National Team.”

It is uncertain at this point whether he eventually agreed a two or three year deal.

Lawrence, who was employed as a scout for the Belgium National Senior Team at present, pulled out of talks on Friday morning after the football body amended their initial deal with controversial termination clauses and then seemed unable to explain them.

The TTFA wanted the right to sack the six foot seven Lawrence for gross misconduct if the Warriors slipped six places in the FIFA ranking or had less than a 40 percent success rate. But, in a subsequent phone call, Lawrence’s agent, Mike Berry, claimed TTFA president David John-Williams did not know if draws counted as success and promised to get back on to him.

John-Williams’ failure to do so in a timely fashion added to a growing unease about the sudden direction of the negotiations and Lawrence announced that the deal was off.

The scuppering of the talks led to a furious response from some TTFA board members who blamed John-Williams for bungling the talks.

John-Williams, who is the co-owner of W Connection football club, was allegedly keen to have his own employee, Stuart Charles-Fevrier, take over the National Senior Team.

It is uncertain what role, if any, was played by the board and the angry public response to John-Williams’ perceived meddling. But the TTFA president is believed to have subsequently applied fresh zeal to the pursuit of the 42-year-old coach.

And, by Saturday morning, the deal was concluded.

Remarkably, the TTFA tried to take credit for the supposed speed of the appointment, which came two months after the replacement of former head coach Stephen Hart and almost two weeks after the departure of his shambolic replacement, Tom Saintfiet.

“The TTFA has worked diligently to complete the selection process ahead of our intended next Monday deadline, and this press release is now being made in order to quell further speculation and keep our stakeholders informed.

“Dennis will arrive in the country next week where he will hold a press conference and meet with members of the local football fraternity to determine the rest of his support staff.”

Lawrence has never worked as a head coach although he served as assistant to Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic—where they edged Manchester City to the FA Cup title in 2013—and Everton FC.

Intriguingly, like his predecessor Tom Saintfiet, Lawrence was not the first choice of the TTFA’s technical committee. Or the second.

Fevrier was the coach who the technical committee felt was the best man for the job of leading the Warriors. Ex-Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh coach Terry Fenwick, a former England international defender, was next on the list.

However, in a meeting on Wednesday night, the TTFA board of directors decided to overrule its technical committee’s recommendations in favour of the lanky defender whose goal took Trinidad and Tobago to the 2006 World Cup.

Lawrence played or trained alongside several current Warriors including Kenwyne Jones, Marvin Phillip, Carlos Edwards, Khaleem Hyland, Jan-Michael Williams, Cornell Glen, Hughtun Hector and Radanfah Abu Bakr.

He has included former club and international teammates Stern John, Angus Eve and Hutson “Barber” Charles as potential assistants for his technical staff, along with two unnamed England coaches and one from the Netherlands.

Charles, a Strike Squad standout who played with Lawrence at the Defence Force, was a member of Hart’s coaching staff, which steered Trinidad and Tobago into the Concacaf Hex.

Eve, Trinidad and Tobago’s record appearance maker, is Club Sando head coach and a former National Under-23 Team head coach while John, the country’s all-time leading scorer, is assistant coach at defending Pro League and Caribbean champions, Central FC.

TTFA press statement (signed by president David John-Williams and new head coach Dennis Lawrence):

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is pleased to announce that Mr Dennis Lawrence has accepted the position of head coach of the Men’s Senior National Team.

The TTFA has worked diligently to complete the selection process ahead of our intended next Monday deadline, and this press release is now being made in order to quell further speculation and keep our stakeholders informed…

Dennis will arrive in the country next week where he will hold a press conference and meet with members of the local football fraternity to determine the rest of his support staff.

In accepting the appointment, Dennis Lawrence stated: “I feel very honoured and humbled by this opportunity and the confidence placed in me by the Association. I have given my all for Trinidad and Tobago as a player and now relish this moment to contribute as head coach of the National Team.

“Of course I am coming into a difficult situation and we have to take each game very seriously and put our best foot forward. The experience I gained working under different coaches during my 89 international caps for T&T and my exposure in coaching has all helped to shape me. I intend to give my very best towards this national effort.”

Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

182 comments

Older Comments
  1. Mel Lissa
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 11:13 pm

    So…we hases a coach?

    Reply
  2. Laurence Brown
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 11:03 pm

    TACTICAL RETREAT BY DJW – BUT HE WILL COME AGAIN IT IS HIS NATURE. – BE CAREFUL ‘TALLEST’.

    Reply
  3. Terry Patterson
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Dennis go brave bro if the whole of Trinidad think positive we will succeed. Go T&T

    Reply
  4. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Or and I am positively certain that he will always be in touch with his mentor Coach Martinez to eh, that will always guide him in the right direction eh. hahahaha

    Reply
    • Brian Harry
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Yes but Martinez can’t shield from the malicious sword of DJW. There’s a good reason why most people saw the solution as either Fenwick or maturana but the TTFA didn’t – terry has proven he will do what he thinks is right and so has Maturana. There would not have been interference if either of them were in charge. I’m just sitting back and waiting to see how this unfolds. The good thing for Dennis is that he could always go back to where he’s valued

      Reply
    • Earl Mango Pierre
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:37 pm

      Well never forget that he has us the wired members in his corner eh and you done know already that we have an informer in the TTFA so that Mr Live Wire can expose him as usual eh, so let my dictator president try any madness again, he will find out where barley grows eh. Them really good yes.

      Reply
    • Brian Harry
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:41 pm

      Earl Mango Pierre how much you donating to Mr Livewire legal defense fund? Lol

      Reply
    • Earl Mango Pierre
      Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:47 pm

      hahahahahaha You eh notice that they does back off eh, and that is because meh friend Mr. Live Wire is covered with the blood of my father God eh, so no weapon that is formed against him shall ever prosper in Jesus name…..Amen. Them really good yes.

      Reply
  5. John blake
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Who are they kidding..get rid of DJW, Salazar who please is an idiot, and Isa come on now he sleeping half the time! Corrupt all of them.

    Reply
  6. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Well as I said in another post, Dennis plus will be the three foreign base real professional Coaches England/ Holland that he is bringing on board with him and I will be right here to always have his back eh so it will be a done deal. hahahaha

    Reply
  7. Brian Harry
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Dennis Lawrence is a gamble but I’m not necessarily against it. Our football needs experienced hands and someone who can have the respect of the TTFA. The shenanigans of the last few days are not a good sign and I believe that Dennis has already been undermined. I don’t interpret DJW as a man who won’t have his way- he will not do like Roy Rogers and ride off into the sunset. Dennis will have to deal with him and I’m not sure that Dennis has that confidence and experience yet to tell him to f&$k off. We shall see. I think one day he may be a good coach. He has a lot of work to do and he will have to quickly build credibility. Especially when one thinks of some of the persons he may be surrounded with, I’m concerned .

    Reply
  8. Stacy Hazel
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 9:59 pm

    DL’s single goal against Ba hrain took us to the world cup. Let’s respect the man

    Reply
  9. Cheyenne Hector
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 9:17 pm

    One positive step seems to be that DJW didn’t get his way for once . Good to see the board push back and not take it in the ass again from him

    Reply
  10. Cheyenne Hector
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Good luck to the big man . Hopefully he doesn’t have to deal with a staff forced upon him (namely Latapy) . A head coach needs trusted assistants and not undermining assistants .

    Hopefully he gets to pick his own staff

    Reply
  11. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 8:51 pm

    And of course I agree that he should stay and steer the ship.

    Reply
  12. Che Abrams
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Now, let us move forward…. All the best Dennis, an uphill task, but one worth fighting for

    Reply
  13. Avi Alvarez
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Pls God work it out this time

    Reply
  14. Kendall Tull
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Foolish to say Maturana shouldn’t be considered because of the language barrier when:

    a) He’s been here before and

    b) Translators are routinely used in such circumstances in all sports.

    Reply
  15. Ian Fitzwilliam
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Shouldn’t they Earl Mango Pierre? You think we should only hire a coach on a per game/tournament basis? What if we come close? What if the standard of play is raised?

    Reply
  16. Chica Emery
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I honestly don’t believe we will make it to this world cup, it’s too much of an uphill climb. As a result, the new coach should not be given an ultimatum of making it to the world cup or else. His contract should be 2 years with appraisals built in and other long time goals. Although we would like to qualify I think it’s time to accept that we will not and plan for the future.

    Reply
  17. Everard Lewis
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Tallest was my 1st choice from the time they decided to let Mr Hart go. Congratulations Mr Dennis Lawrence ⚽🇹🇹⚽🇹🇹⚽

    Reply
  18. Gino McKoy
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:29 pm

    The FIFA development fund is a subtle and covert way of controlling TT football… where is the govt allocation for 2017 for our football?

    Reply
  19. Sean Powder
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Did the Grassroots programs and Elite Development Program spoken of last June commence in September as promised?

    [flash=560,315]https://www.youtube.com/v/wvIVoWnkxFo[/flash]

    Public pressure needed

    Reply
  20. Lincoln Anthony St John
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Hey man you know that’s my nephew

    Reply
  21. Wayne Mcewen
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:11 pm

    TTFA needs a new president also, we change coach, now time to change this president who feels he is a law unto himself.

    Reply
  22. David Tardieu
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:08 pm

    No disrespect to DL but this decision is a mockery to the sport.

    Reply
  23. Garth St. Clair
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Never thought he would’ve took it Lasana Liburd, I was doubting it.

    Reply
  24. Nicholas Bunny Walcott
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Is a jucking foke now

    Reply
  25. Dapper Don
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:40 pm

    it funny
    how money
    change situation….
    lawence not experienced enough
    latapy not the amswer but would have been a better choice than dennis

    Reply
  26. Desmond Paynter
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:38 pm

    What is the problem with Finwick? Like they have something personal against him.
    I ain’t mad at Dennis’s appointment. Js

    Reply
  27. Gino McKoy
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:30 pm

    What are the terms of his deal now?

    Reply
  28. Je M'appelle Hosťen
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Fraud

    Reply
  29. Tony Sinclair
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Are we sure this time???

    Reply
  30. Shawn Babooram
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Finally a coach time to work no time for small talk get your assistants and get to work

    Reply
  31. Anthony St. Bernard
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:06 pm

    AGREED. Nico

    Reply
  32. Timothy Rochford
    Saturday 21 January 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Lasana Liburd if you revert to voice notes you will be ok

    Reply
