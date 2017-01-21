TTFA agrees “Tallest” terms: Lawrence makes U-turn, “humbled” to be new T&T coach

Former Trinidad and Tobago World Cup 2006 defender Dennis Lawrence has done a U-turn and will be unveiled as the new Soca Warriors coach, after he agreed terms with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on Saturday morning.
“I feel very honoured and humbled by this opportunity and the confidence placed in me by the Association,” said Lawrence, in a press release. “I have given my all for Trinidad and Tobago as a player and now relish this moment to contribute as head coach of the National Team.”
It is uncertain at this point whether he eventually agreed a two or three year deal.
Lawrence, who was employed as a scout for the Belgium National Senior Team at present, pulled out of talks on Friday morning after the football body amended their initial deal with controversial termination clauses and then seemed unable to explain them.
The TTFA wanted the right to sack the six foot seven Lawrence for gross misconduct if the Warriors slipped six places in the FIFA ranking or had less than a 40 percent success rate. But, in a subsequent phone call, Lawrence’s agent, Mike Berry, claimed TTFA president David John-Williams did not know if draws counted as success and promised to get back on to him.
John-Williams’ failure to do so in a timely fashion added to a growing unease about the sudden direction of the negotiations and Lawrence announced that the deal was off.
The scuppering of the talks led to a furious response from some TTFA board members who blamed John-Williams for bungling the talks.
John-Williams, who is the co-owner of W Connection football club, was allegedly keen to have his own employee, Stuart Charles-Fevrier, take over the National Senior Team.
It is uncertain what role, if any, was played by the board and the angry public response to John-Williams’ perceived meddling. But the TTFA president is believed to have subsequently applied fresh zeal to the pursuit of the 42-year-old coach.
And, by Saturday morning, the deal was concluded.
Remarkably, the TTFA tried to take credit for the supposed speed of the appointment, which came two months after the replacement of former head coach Stephen Hart and almost two weeks after the departure of his shambolic replacement, Tom Saintfiet.
“The TTFA has worked diligently to complete the selection process ahead of our intended next Monday deadline, and this press release is now being made in order to quell further speculation and keep our stakeholders informed.
“Dennis will arrive in the country next week where he will hold a press conference and meet with members of the local football fraternity to determine the rest of his support staff.”
Lawrence has never worked as a head coach although he served as assistant to Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic—where they edged Manchester City to the FA Cup title in 2013—and Everton FC.
Intriguingly, like his predecessor Tom Saintfiet, Lawrence was not the first choice of the TTFA’s technical committee. Or the second.
Fevrier was the coach who the technical committee felt was the best man for the job of leading the Warriors. Ex-Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh coach Terry Fenwick, a former England international defender, was next on the list.
However, in a meeting on Wednesday night, the TTFA board of directors decided to overrule its technical committee’s recommendations in favour of the lanky defender whose goal took Trinidad and Tobago to the 2006 World Cup.
Lawrence played or trained alongside several current Warriors including Kenwyne Jones, Marvin Phillip, Carlos Edwards, Khaleem Hyland, Jan-Michael Williams, Cornell Glen, Hughtun Hector and Radanfah Abu Bakr.
He has included former club and international teammates Stern John, Angus Eve and Hutson “Barber” Charles as potential assistants for his technical staff, along with two unnamed England coaches and one from the Netherlands.
Charles, a Strike Squad standout who played with Lawrence at the Defence Force, was a member of Hart’s coaching staff, which steered Trinidad and Tobago into the Concacaf Hex.
Eve, Trinidad and Tobago’s record appearance maker, is Club Sando head coach and a former National Under-23 Team head coach while John, the country’s all-time leading scorer, is assistant coach at defending Pro League and Caribbean champions, Central FC.
I wish him well
Earl Mango Pierre I buying some Pom poms for you and a pair of shorts – we have to deck you out as the head of the cheerleaders in Russia
Dennis Lawrence is a gamble but I’m not necessarily against it. Our football needs experienced hands and someone who can have the respect of the TTFA. The shenanigans of the last few days are not a good sign and I believe that Dennis has already been undermined. I don’t interpret DJW as a man who won’t have his way- he will not do like Roy Rogers and ride off into the sunset. Dennis will have to deal with him and I’m not sure that Dennis has that confidence and experience yet to tell him to f&$k off. We shall see. I think one day he may be a good coach. He has a lot of work to do and he will have to quickly build credibility. Especially when one thinks of some of the persons he may be surrounded with, I’m concerned .
One positive step seems to be that DJW didn't get his way for once. Good to see the board push back and not take it in the ass again from him
Good luck to the big man. Hopefully he doesn't have to deal with a staff forced upon him (namely Latapy). A head coach needs trusted assistants and not undermining assistants.
Hopefully he gets to pick his own staff
Foolish to say Maturana shouldn’t be considered because of the language barrier when:
a) He’s been here before and
b) Translators are routinely used in such circumstances in all sports.
Agreed, Maturana never had a problem with translation when he was here.
Shouldn’t they Earl Mango Pierre? You think we should only hire a coach on a per game/tournament basis? What if we come close? What if the standard of play is raised?
I honestly don’t believe we will make it to this world cup, it’s too much of an uphill climb. As a result, the new coach should not be given an ultimatum of making it to the world cup or else. His contract should be 2 years with appraisals built in and other long time goals. Although we would like to qualify I think it’s time to accept that we will not and plan for the future.
The FIFA development fund is a subtle and covert way of controlling TT football… where is the govt allocation for 2017 for our football?
Did the Grassroots programs and Elite Development Program spoken of last June commence in September as promised?
TTFA needs a new president also, we change coach, now time to change this president who feels he is a law unto himself.
No disrespect to DL but this decision is a mockery to the sport.
Well it's not my intent but we need to invest in someone with a track record of success and that comes with experience. Give him a junior role to be mentored by the professionally qualified. Eventually his experience will benefit him and future team/s...
What is the problem with Finwick? Like they have something personal against him.
