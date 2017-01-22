Letter to the Editor: All are involved! Why we must act to save T&T from bloodshed

The following Letter to Editor on the recent murders of supposed gang leaders Kerlan “Miceman” George and Shameel “Kazim” Ali was submitted to Wired868 by Rae Samuel and first published on the National Workers Union website:

“But none who leave here are unaffected. None who leave here are normal… They will never count me among the broken men… I’ve been hungry too long. I’ve gotten angry too long… I’ve been lied to and insulted too many times.”

George Jackson—Soledad Brother, April 1970

The day after the shootings in Maracas/St Joseph, the chair of the “Vision on a Mission” was on the radio putting the incident in context. No, he did not re-iterate the incident or circumstances… That happens de rigueur in the establishment media, which manages to give three versions of the same incident in different outlets, electronic or print…

In this case, the shooting apparently occurred around/inside/near to the charge room/station/parking lot. Mr Wayne Chance, who in prison argot would be described as being ‘for real’, made some critical points.

Maybe because he was surrounded by the usual gaggle of media journeymen—who see this all arising from the last administration—his knowledge, awareness and prescience shone through. And a passion that indicated how well he imagined/knows what lies ahead.

Mr Chance seemed to be telling us that there is a well defined community out there living a certain way. We call their communities ‘hotspots’ or ‘gang hideouts’ and they have developed a culture and lifestyle in response to the way they are perceived and treated by those in power.

In response to the brazen attack, occurring in broad daylight near a police station on active duty, Mr Chance pointed out that there are individuals and communities so ‘hurt’—to use his own words—that they have moved/been moved beyond reason. A mad desire for vengeance trumps every other consideration when one is brutalised psychologically, socially.

He made the point that when, in a community, an individual loses relatives either: by police/criminal violence in spirals such as brother(s), uncle, cousin, when an individual rots in jail awaiting trial, when prison means perennial persecution instead of prosecution, and when one is cut off from family and community—release sees an embittered person.

As George Jackson said: “The broken ones are so damaged they will never again be suitable members of any social unit.”

What’s next? Next is here already.

Murder is the extreme expression of social disaffection. And its frequency, seeming randomness and ease with which it occurs are terrifying.

But alongside the murder is the exploitation, overt and institutionalised theft, and irrelevance of most of the institutions and systems headed by a political leadership which insists that ‘national security’ is the only answer to social challenges.

Just listen to what the PNM leader was speaking about in Tobago even as we took another step in the direction of the Colombian and Mexican model of State.

Just imagine the Minister of National Security stating that he is fed up.

Pessimism? No! Fear? No! Panic? No!

We went past the point where those sentiments could have served or saved us a while now. Among the affected/about to be affected, we have to find courage and determination, based on collective organised activity which leaves out the political establishment.

“All are involved. All are consumed.”

Martin Carter—You are Involved, 1952