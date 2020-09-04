Covid-19 counter: Adult male with no co-morbidities is 15th death in eight days

Last Thursday, on 27 August, Trinidad and Tobago tallied 15 deaths in total since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Eight days later, the figure has doubled to 30.

This morning, the Ministry of Health revealed that the last Covid-19 related fatality was ‘an adult male’. The deceased patient had no co-morbidities, which usually include at least one from hypertension, asthma, liver disease and diabetes.

There were 46 new confirmed cases of the virus this morning as well—drawn from samples between 28 August and 2 September—which took the total record of positives since the outbreak to 2,030 while there are now 1,293 active cases.

The twin island republic has completed 21,527 unique patient tests since March. At present, there are 100 hospitalised persons in the country while another five persons are at transition facilities.

Following the death, the Ministry of Health recorded one less person at the Couva Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) this morning, which saw the total slip from seven to six. However, a patient was added to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), which has 13 persons.

It means the hospital still has 19 seriously ill patients, with the others presumed to be ‘moderately ill’.

There are 1,142 positive persons in home isolation today while the 46 new positives are to be ‘processed for admission at the discretion of the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) offices’.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Covid-19 (in numbers)

Local infections of Covid-19 in first wave (27 March to 26 April)

50 cases in 31 days.

Local infections of Covid-19 in second wave (20 July to 10 August)

129 cases in 22 days.

Local infections of Covid-19 since Election Day (11 August to 4 September)

1,668 cases in 25 days.

The Ministry of Health reminds members of the public to adhere to the ‘new normal’ and:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public;

Keep your distance from others (six feet);

Stay home if you are ill;

Clean then sanitise surfaces, such as tabletops, door knobs and cell phones;

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser;

Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow;

Avoid touching your face.

Persons are urged to call Covid-19 hotline numbers: 877-WELL, 87-SWRHA or 877-3742 (Trinidad) and 800-HEAL (Tobago) if they feel unwell; or they can report a possible breach of Covid-19 regulations by calling 555, or sending messages—inclusive of photographs and videos—to the Police App or via Whats App to 482-GARY.