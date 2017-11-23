Intercol 2017: Garcia and Yohannes screamers silence Naps, as Shiva Boys win South title

Shiva Boys Hindu College won their first South Zone Coca Cola Intercol title this evening as they downed rivals, Naparima College, 2-0 at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Captain and midfield playmaker Judah Garcia led from example as he put the “Penal Princes” ahead with a sweet left footed strike in the second half, after a marauding run through the “Naps” midfield.

And utility player Yohannes Richardson put the icing on the cake with a 40 yard screamer that invoked memories of Soca Warriors defender Alvin Jones’ stunning strike that flattened the United States last month.

Naparima barely threatened and had no answer to their talent laden opponents as Shiva Boys booked their place in the 30 November National Intercol semifinals where they will face Central Zone champions, Carapichaima East Secondary.

The last time “Caps” met Shiva Boys, the Central team won 4-1. But then revenge seems to be at the forefront of the minds of the Penal-based school these days.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report and updated photographs.

Today’s Coca Cola Intercol results

[South Zone]

(Thursday 23 November)

Naparima College 0, Shiva Boys HC 2 (Judah Garcia, Yohannes Richardson) at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Upcoming Intercol fixtures

(Monday 27 November)

Signal Hill v St Mary’s College, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

San Juan North v Signal Hill/St Mary’s College, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Shiva Boys HC v Carapichaima East, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.