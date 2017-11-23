Dear Editor: Why I too should be a UN ambassador; BOBOL founder makes tongue-in-cheek application

“Short of attaching a resume, which can too often be interpreted literally (thereby demonstrating my inadequacy for the post), I shall outline my experience and qualifications in my own words…”

The following Application for the position of UN Ambassador was forwarded to Wired868 by G Balisier, who suggested that his record speaks for itself and ought to be seriously considered:

To the Honourable Dr Keith Rowley (Uncle Keith, if I may):

Please find enclosed my application for the post of UN Ambassador enclosed.

Short of attaching a resume, which can too often be interpreted literally (thereby demonstrating my inadequacy for the post), I shall outline my experience and qualifications in my own words:

I am a lawyer. Which means I can assume any position in Government, even Minister of Health or Minister of Education! UN Ambassador is therefore clearly within my ‘bailiwick’ (see how I slipped legal jargon into this letter? Pure genius! I am clearly well suited for Geneva). I am the founder of Balisier OBservers Of the Land (“BOBOL”). A “horticultural society” (wink) I created last night, on Facebook, to commemorate all things ‘related to’ the balisier. To date, the group has 12 likes, spanning 5 continents. This is a fact. I have 30 years ‘international experience’ in Switzerland. Ever since my childhood, I have watched football and the Olympics. And, according to Wikipedia, both organizations are based in Switzerland. This is a fact. I have also ‘done business or been involved with’ over 190 countries to date. Last night, I used Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. All three sites have users in over 190 countries. By posting to those sites and/or liking certain comments, I interacted with much of the world. This is a fact. I also incorporated a company (Progressive National Manufacturing Inc). This shows that I am worldly and experienced. As you know, not everyone can incorporate a company. It takes diligence, effort and skill.

In sum, I trust that I have demonstrated my experience for the post. As you may know, UN Ambassador is a senior role that requires an incredible amount of diplomacy, tact and life experience. I would hate for the position to be occupied by persons ‘currying’ political favour (no pun intended). Let’s not repeat the sins of the past.

Yours truly,

G Balisier