Intercol 2017: Marabella mismatch; Naparima and St Benedict’s clobber P’ville and La Romaine

It is saying something when two teams that conceded 11 goals between them were high in praise of their own performances. La Romaine Secondary and Pleasantville Secondary held nothing back today as they threw themselves at more illustrious opponents in the Coca Cola 2017 South Zone Intercol quarterfinals.

But the final score summary at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella made an emphatic statement about the gulf between the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division and its remaining competitions.

Naparima College, twice Premier Division champions in the past three seasons, spanked Pleasantville 6-0 while St Benedict’s College put five goals past La Romaine without reply.

“I think my team performed pretty well today but Naparima are playing at higher level than us,” Pleasantville head coach Kyle Small told Wired868. “We just shut down in the last 15 minutes of the game which caused us to concede three goals.”

Pleasantville actually conceded four times in the last 12 minutes of regulation time. But ‘Naps’, who got two goals apiece from Ronaldo McIntosh and Judah St Louis, can hardly be blamed for playing for 90 minutes rather than 75.

Despite the scoreline, La Romaine endured an even tougher time in the opening game of the double header as they went long periods without the ball and never troubled Benedict’s custodian Leonard Richardson.

“We always knew it was going to be an uphill task [so] all credit to the boys,” said La Romaine coach Kendall Crawford. “We fought well [but] the pace of the game is what took us out.”

Benedict’s right flanker Darnell Charles was particularly menacing as he scored two and set up another while forward Reuel Tyson also bagged a double and midfielder Keon Boney capped a solid performance with a second half item.

“The guys came out and did the job, which was important, and we didn’t take into consideration [their] placement or what level of football La Romaine is playing,” said Benedict’s head coach Reynold Carrington. “We just went out and [did what we had to do] and the result was in our favour… We know we are down for a showdown in the semifinals [against Naparima].”

Naparima and St Benedict’s square off in the South Zone semifinals on Friday 17 November at the same Marabella venue. Last month, the two iconic southern schools played to a 3-3 draw at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

‘Naps’ coach Angus Eve said he expects a fierce fight next week.

“Since Carrington took over the team, you saw a marked improvement in them,” said Eve. “This is for all the people who say we don’t develop players here… They have a bit more fight and a bit more organisation; and you can see the coach is getting the players to perform at a different level.”

There would be no argument about that from La Romaine.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report, photographs and scores.

Coca Cola Intercol results

(Friday 10 November)

St Benedict’s College 5 (Darnell Charles 9, 13, Reuel Tyson 40, 59, Keon Boney 73), La Romaine Secondary 0 at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Naparima College 6 (Ronaldo McIntosh 31, 37, Rondell Payne 78, Judah St Louis 81, 84, Rushawn Murphy 82), Pleasantville Secondary 1 (Dillon Yearwood 58) at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Chaguanas North v Preysal Sec/Carapichaima West, 3.30pm, Central quarters A, Hugo Francis ground;

Signal Hill v Scarborough Secondary, 3.45pm, Tobago quarters D, Black Rock.

Upcoming fixtures

(Monday 13 November)

Arima North v St Augustine Sec, 3pm, East quarters C, Marvin Lee Stadium;

San Juan North v El Dorado East, 5pm, East quarters D, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Goodwood Sec v Pentecostal L&L, 3pm, Tobago quarters C, Bon Accord;

Speyside HS v Mason Hall Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters B, Bon Accord;

QRC v Trinity Moka, 1.30pm, North quarters F, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Anthony’s v St Francis College, 3.30pm, North quarters G, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Shiva Boys v Moruga Sec, 1.30pm, South quarters F, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Presentation (San F’do) v Pt Fortin East, 3.30pm, South quarters G, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Wednesday 15 November)

Chaguanas/Preysal v Gasparillo Secondary, 3pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Carapichaima East v Presentation, 5pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Thursday 16 November)

Valencia High v Trinity College East, 3pm, East semis, Marvin Lee Stadium;

San Juan/El Do v Arima/St Augustine, 5pm, East semis, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Bishop’s HS v Speyside/Mason Hall, Tobago semis, TBA;

Goodwood/Pentecostal v Signal Hill/Roxborough, Tobago semis, TBA;

St Mary’s College v Fatima College, North semis, 1.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

QRC/Trinity Moka v St Anthony’s/St Francis, North semis, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Friday 17 November)

St Benedict’s College v Naparima College, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Shiva Boys/Moruga v Presentation/Pt Fortin, 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Carapichaima East/Presentation v Central 1, Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

St Mary’s/Fatima v North 1, North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 5pm, Marvin Lee Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.