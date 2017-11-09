Intercol 2017: St Mary’s and Fatima set up semifinal clash after wins over Mucurapo and Malick

St Mary’s College and Fatima College will renew their northern rivalry in the Coca Cola North Zone Intercol semifinals next Thursday, as the two schools advanced from the quarterfinal round with comfortable wins over East Mucurapo Secondary and Malick Secondary respectively today.

Back in 2014, Mucurapo were ruthless giant killers as they copped the National Intercol title with a win over St Benedict’s College in the National Intercol finals. Today, though, coach Dale Saunders’ team had their lofty dreams scrapped as the “Saints” strolled away 3-1 victors at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Meanwhile Malick, who were titans themselves in their heyday, succumbed 3-0 to Fatima despite a combative display.

Fatima coach Wayne Sheppard was far from pleased with his team’s overall effort and attitude though and suggested that his charges dodged a bullet with their sloppy display.

“The performance today was scrappy, it lacked discipline and it is actually one of the worst performances we have had for the season,” Sheppard told Wired868. “The team was given specific instructions as it relates to Malick—as they have some skilful players up top—and we went out there and tried to carry it out for the first five minutes of the game only.”

Fatima led Malick 1-0 at halftime thanks to a fortuitous effort by striker Mikhail McComie in the 34th minute, who tapped home after a spectacular double save by Malick custodian Jaydon Taylor off an Andrew Abraham free kick.

For Sheppard, the opening goal encouraged his players to adapt an individualistic style of play. But he could not have been too upset with the solo item which killed off the contest in the 79th minute.

Trinidad and Tobago National Under-15 attacker Jean-Heim McFee, who struck the post with a thunderous effort in the first half, raced on to a long punt and shook off the attention of two Malick defenders before burying a low left-footer past Taylor.

Much to the chagrin of Malick coach Anthony Bartholomew, Fatima added gloss to the scoreline, four minutes later, as Fatima captain Joshua Araujo-Wilson swept in from close range after his younger brother, Justin, breezed past substitute Isaiah Sealey down the right flank.

At that point, Malick were already going for broke and their solid left-back Terique Reid had been pushed up field.

Bartholomew congratulated his players for their effort although he explained that several of Malick’s better attacking players sat on the bench for disciplinary reasons.

“We had a little misunderstanding in the camp prior to the game but the guys worked very hard,” said Bartholomew. “We didn’t pick up the pace like we normally do because I didn’t play guys who chose to be disrespectful [and got involved in some ‘court sweat’].

“We have to draw the line and know it’s football and not kicks thing going on.”

Sheppard will be keen to ready his own squad for the test ahead by St Mary’s College. And he warned Fatima fans not to be fooled by their 5-1 thumping of the Saints during the 2017 Premier Division season.

“St Mary’s are a good, solid team and they have a coach who knows what he’s doing,” said Sheppard. “We will not expect to roll over them at all.”

Indeed, Sheppard had one of the best seats in the house as he watched St Mary’s defeat Mucurapo in the opening game of today’s Hasely Crawford double header.

Mucurapo, who were recently promoted to the SSFL top flight, were second best throughout despite a gritty performance. But they did make St Mary’s earn their passage to the semifinals as a 55th minute Jelani Ferary free kick cancelled out Tyrese Spicer’s sweet opening volley.

St Mary’s grew increasingly dangerous though—with Michel Poon-Angeron and Trey La Motte dictating the pace—and the boys from Frederick Street went 2-1 up in the 80th minute, as forward Devon Charles headed in from close range after a short corner.

And when La Motte was hacked down outside the area five minutes later, Poon-Angeron stepped up and nonchalantly whipped his right-footed free kick into the top corner.

It was game, set and match! And now the Saints can go marching on.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report and scores.

Today’s Coca Cola Intercol results

(Thursday 9 November)

St Mary’s College 3 (Tyrese Spicer 45+1, Devon Charles 80, Michel Poon-Angeron 85), East Mucurapo 1 (Jelani Ferary 55) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Fatima College 3 (Mikhail McComie 34, Jean-Heim McFee 79, Joshua Araujo-Wilson 83), Malick Secondary 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Bishop’s HS 1 (Dominique Lyons 79), Roxborough Secondary 1 at Plymouth;

*—BHS won 4-2 on kicks from the penalty mark;

Gasparillo Secondary 1, Cunupia Secondary 1 at Carapichaima East;

*—Gasparillo won 6-5 on kicks from the penalty mark.

Tomorrow’s fixtures

(Friday 10 November)

Chaguanas North v Preysal Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters A, Hugo Francis ground; DNP. Caps West want to play ahead of Preysal. Fri.

Signal Hill Secondary v Scarborough Secondary, 3.45pm, Tobago quarters D, Black Rock;

St Benedict’s College v La Romaine Secondary, 1.30pm, South quarters D, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Naparima College v Pleasantville Secondary, 3.30pm, South quarters E, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Upcoming fixtures

(Monday 13 November)

Arima North v St Augustine Sec, 3pm, East quarters C, Marvin Lee Stadium;

San Juan North v El Dorado East, 5pm, East quarters D, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Goodwood Sec v Pentecostal L&L, 3pm, Tobago quarters C, Bon Accord;

Speyside HS v Mason Hall Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters B, Bon Accord;

QRC v Trinity Moka, 1.30pm, North quarters F, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Anthony’s v St Francis College, 3.30pm, North quarters G, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Shiva Boys v Moruga Sec, 1.30pm, South quarters F, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Presentation (San F’do) v Pt Fortin East, 3.30pm, South quarters G, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Wednesday 15 November)

Chaguanas/Preysal v Gasparillo Secondary, 3pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Carapichaima East v Presentation (Chag), 5pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Thursday 16 November)

Valencia High v Trinity College East, 3pm, East semis, Marvin Lee Stadium;

San Juan/El Do v Arima/St Augustine, 5pm, East semis, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Bishop’s HS v Speyside/Mason Hall, Tobago semis, TBA;

Goodwood/Pentecostal v Signal Hill/Roxborough, Tobago semis, TBA;

St Mary’s College v Fatima College, North semis, 1.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

QRC/Trinity Moka v St Anthony’s/St Francis, North semis, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Friday 17 November)

St Benedict’s/La Romaine v Naparima/Pleasantville, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Shiva Boys/Moruga v Presentation/Pt Fortin, 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Carapichaima East/Presentation v Central 1, Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

St Mary’s/Fatima v North 1, North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 5pm, Marvin Lee Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA.

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.