Intercol 2017: Orr tricks Holy Cross as Trinity Blue Hawks soar; Valencia advance to quarters

Former Trinidad and Tobago National Under-17 Team attacker Nickel Orr banged in the first hattrick of the 2017 Coca Cola Intercol competition as Trinity College East cruised into the East Zone semifinal round with a 6-0 win over Holy Cross College at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar.

The “Blue Hawks” will face Valencia Secondary who also triumphed in Malabar today with a 3-1 win over Five Rivers Secondary.

The “Pawis”, who created their own history last week by qualifying for the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division for the first time, had to work hard to overcome Five Rivers but were never in any real danger of missing out on the final four.

Valencia flanker Jeremy Adolphus opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark after a squared pass from Akil Skeete, as opportunities presented themselves for either team in an open affair.

Five Rivers were gifted an equaliser near the start of the second half as a weak clearance by Valencia goalkeeper Hezron D’Abreau rebounded off opponent Jamal Thompson, who raced ten yards to slot the loose ball into the back of the net.

But “Rivers” could not build on the momentum as a defensive error allowed Kerwin De Verteuil to stab home from close range and reclaim the lead for Valencia in the 62nd minute. And, seven minutes later, it was game over, as Adolphus created an opening for Daniel La Croix who gave opposing goalkeeper Zion Cassimy no chance with his strike.

Five Rivers finished the match with 10 players as Jabari Watson was ejected late in the match but it had little bearing on the outcome as Valencia were already seeing out the game.

It was a far more comfortable affair for the Blue Hawks in the earlier fixture as an Orr hattrick, a brace from Kerdell Sween and a solitary item from skipper Romario Williams helped Trinity East to a comprehensive result.

Orr was easily the game’s outstanding player and it would be interesting to see how Valencia’s stubborn defence tries to cope with him next Thursday. Holy Cross, who seemed to wilt in the afternoon heat, had little chance.

Orr found the back of the net early as well, as he hit a low penalty past Holy Cross custodian Dillon King in the sixth minute, after the referee penalised Kobe Douglas’ barge on Sween.

The Hawks went on to miss a series of chances before Orr doubled the lead in the 41st minute, after a goal-mouth scramble. And he was the provider for the third, which came three minutes later, as he teed up Williams for a simple tap-in.

Orr secured his treble 17 minutes after the break, as he lashed in a left-footer from just inside the area, which give King no chance. And Sween completed the rout late on with two simple finishes.

The East Zone quarterfinal round continues next Monday when Arima North Secondary face St Augustine Secondary at the Marvin Lee Stadium, while reigning National Intercol champions, San Juan North Secondary, take on El Dorado East Secondary at Warren Street in St Augustine.

In other action today, a Central Zone quarterfinal fixture between Chaguanas North Secondary versus Preysal Secondary was postponed after a protest by Carapichaima West Secondary who believe they should be playing in Preysal’s place. The quarterfinal fixture will be played on Friday instead, once the SSFL Disciplinary Committee rules on the dispute tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report and photographs.

Coca Cola Intercol results

(Wednesday 8 November)

[East Zone quarterfinals]

Trinity East 6 (Nickel Orr 6 pen, 41, 63, Romario Williams 44, Kernel Sween 70, 90), Holy Cross College 0 at Larry Gomes Stadium;

Valencia Secondary 3 (Jeremy Adolphus 33, Kerwin De Verteuil 62, Daniel La Croix 69), Five Rivers 1 (Jamal Thompson 50) at Larry Gomes Stadium;

[South Zone preliminaries]

Pleasantville Secondary 5, Fyzabad Anglican 0 at Mahaica Oval;

Pt Fortin East 3, Princes Town West 2 at Mahaica Oval;

[Central Zone quarterfinals]

Presentation (Chag) 4, Couva East 0 at Carapichaima East.

Tomorrow’s fixtures

(Thursday 9 November)

St Mary’s College v East Mucurapo, 1.30pm, North quarters D, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Fatima College v Malick Secondary, 3.30pm, North quarters E, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Gasparillo Sec v Cunupia Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters C, Carapichaima East.

Bishop’s HS v Scarborough Sec, 3pm, Tobago quarters A, Bon Accord;

Speyside HS v Mason Hall Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters B, Bon Accord.

Upcoming fixtures

(Friday 10 November)

Chaguanas North v Preysal Sec/Carapichaima West, 3.30pm, Central quarters A, Hugo Francis ground;

St Benedict’s College v La Romaine Secondary, 1.30pm, South quarters D, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Naparima College v Pleasantville Secondary, 3.30pm, South quarters E, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 13 November)

San Juan North v El Dorado East, 3.30pm, East quarters D, St Augustine;

Arima North v St Augustine Sec, 4pm, East quarters C, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Goodwood Sec v Pentecostal L&L, 3pm, Tobago quarters C, Bon Accord;

Signal Hill v Roxborough Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters D, Bon Accord;

QRC v Trinity Moka, 1.30pm, North quarters F, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Anthony’s v St Francis College, 3.30pm, North quarters G, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Shiva Boys v Moruga Sec, 1.30pm, South quarters F, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Presentation (San F’do) v Pt Fortin East, 3.30pm, South quarters G, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

(Wednesday 15 November)

Chaguanas/Preysal v Gasparillo/Cunupia, 3pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Carapichaima East v Presentation (Chaguanas), 5pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Thursday 16 November)

Valencia High v Trinity College East, 1.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

San Juan/El Do v Arima/St Augustine, 3.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Bishop’s/Scarborough v Speyside/Mason Hall, Tobago semis, TBA;

Goodwood/Pentecostal v Signal Hill/Roxborough, Tobago semis, TBA;

North D v North E, North semis, 1.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

North F v North G, North semis, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Friday 17 November)

South D v South E, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

South F v South G, 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.